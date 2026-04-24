Graphitized Carbon Black (GCB) Research Report 2026: $2.2 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphitized Carbon Black (GCB) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The graphitized carbon black (GCB) market has experienced robust growth, and is set to increase from $1.56 billion in 2025 to $1.67 billion in 2026, sustaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This uptrend is primarily due to the expansion in specialty carbon materials, conductive coatings, and polymer additives. Key drivers include the demand for materials offering thermal stability and advancements in carbon processing technologies.

Looking forward, the GCB market is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2030, maintaining the same growth rate. Contributing factors during this period will be the surge in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, expanded renewable energy storage, and increasing electronics conductivity demands. The forecast also anticipates significant trends such as the integration of GCB in lithium-ion batteries, conductive polymers, high-performance coatings, and energy storage systems.

The growing adoption of EVs is a major catalyst propelling GCB market growth. Government incentives and strict emission regulations have bolstered EV affordability, thereby enhancing their market penetration. GCB is crucial in EVs, especially in lithium-ion batteries where it enhances electrical conductivity and energy efficiency. The International Energy Agency reported a 35% increase in global electric car sales in 2023, further supporting this market expansion.

Simultaneously, the booming consumer electronics sector is boosting GCB demand. Devices like smartphones, wearables, and smart appliances, driven by trends in digitalization and IoT, utilize GCB for its effective conductive properties. Statistics from the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association indicated that consumer electronics production rose significantly, reflecting a growing demand aligning with GCB utilization.

Technological innovations are a strategic focus for major GCB companies, with an emphasis on improving analytical application efficiency. The integration of weak anion-exchange (WAX) techniques, as demonstrated by Waters Corporation in their March 2024 launch of new cartridge solutions, underscores efforts to enhance contaminant testing, promising reduced processing time and increased testing reliability.

Prominent players in the GCB market include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Cabot Corporation, and others, aiming to leverage innovation for expanded market reach. North America was the largest GCB market region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing, with significant activity across regions like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East.

The GCB market comprises sales of various high-purity and conductive carbon blacks with values based on 'factory gate' sales metrics, encompassing goods distributed to various market participants or directly to consumers. In this market, revenues are assessed based on sales within specific regions and market scopes, excluding sales chain resales.

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Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Global Graphitized Carbon Black (GCB) Market Trends and Strategies

Rising Use in Lithium Ion Batteries

Growing Demand for Conductive Polymers

Expansion in High Performance Coatings

Increased Adoption in Energy Storage Systems

Focus on High Purity Carbon Materials

Companies Featured

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Cabot Corporation

Denka Company Limited

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Birla Carbon

Asbury Carbons

Continental Carbon Company

Cancarb Limited

Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials Co. Ltd.

Omsk Carbon Group

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

Ralson Goodluck Carbon Pvt. Ltd.

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.

Anyang HengXu Specialty Carbon Black Co. Ltd.

Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited

Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon Co., Ltd.

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Geotech International B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/etyty8

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