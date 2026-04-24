Heterojunction (HJT) Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Machines Research Report 2026: $1.63 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2035

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heterojunction (HJT) Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Machines Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The heterojunction (HJT) plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) machines market has experienced robust growth and is poised for continued expansion. The market is projected to grow from $1.06 billion in 2025 to $1.63 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. This upward trend is driven by increasing demand for high-efficiency solar cells, adoption of advanced thin-film deposition technologies, substantial investments in renewable energy manufacturing, and initiatives moving towards low-temperature silicon processing.

The rise in utility-scale solar projects and the focus on advanced photovoltaic technology underscore the market's bright prospects. There is notable interest in energy-efficient deposition equipment, supported by growing government involvement in green energy initiatives. Key trends include advances in large-area deposition capabilities, AI integration for monitoring, and enhanced low-temperature coating techniques.

Increasing incorporation of HJT PECVD machines in large-scale solar manufacturing is a significant market driver. As the demand for high-efficiency heterojunction solar cells swells, these machines play a critical role by supporting precise thin-film deposition and enhancing cell efficiency. In 2023, global solar cell production witnessed a dramatic rise, indicating robust production capacity expansions and signaling further market growth.

Investments in renewable energy projects are another catalyst propelling market growth. Governments and stakeholders worldwide are pouring resources into renewable initiatives, aiming to meet decarbonization targets and foster energy transitions. HJT PECVD machines aid in this transition by facilitating the production of high-efficiency HJT solar cells, thereby improving panel efficiency and longevity. Recent data reflects record investments in renewable energy, with substantial allocations directed toward new and emerging technologies.

New collaborations, such as between REVKOR Energy Holdings Inc. and H2GEMINI Technology Consulting GmbH, aim to push the U.S. into a leadership position in renewable technologies. These partnerships are set to establish manufacturing facilities with a significant capacity-focused strategy.

Major companies in the market include Applied Materials Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, NAURA Technology Group Co. Ltd., and others, spanning across regions like North America and Asia-Pacific, the latter projected as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The ongoing shift in trade relations and tariffs globally could impact market dynamics, driving local manufacturing initiatives and fostering long-term innovations despite short-term cost challenges.

HJT PECVD machines serve essential roles in photovoltaic manufacturing, offering solutions for thin-film coatings to enhance solar cell efficiency. They encompass several types, technologies, and applications, from single-chamber to fully automated systems. The market's lineage includes components like automated wafer handling systems, reactor chambers, and diagnostic sensors. The value of this market encapsulates not only the direct sales of equipment but also related services provided by machine manufacturers worldwide.

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Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Applied Materials Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

NAURA Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Ideal Energy Sunflower Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Sunred Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd.

Singulus Technologies AG

Infovion GmbH

AIXTRON SE

Oxford Instruments plc

VON ARDENNE GmbH

Jusung Engineering Co. Ltd.

Beijing Jiezao Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Plasma-Therm LLC

Evatec AG

SENTECH Instruments GmbH

Global Precision Machines Co. Ltd.

INDEOtec SA

H2GEMINI Technology Consulting GmbH

Nano-Master Inc.

Gold Stone Technologies Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdx1e3

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