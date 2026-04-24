WeRide WRD 3.0 Unlocks Multi-Chip Platform Compatibility, Driving ADAS Democratization

BEIJING, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, announced that WeRide Driving (WRD 3.0), its one-stage end-to-end ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) solution, has achieved multi-chip compatibility across computing platforms including NVIDIA DRIVE®, Qualcomm Snapdragon®, and SiEngine StarLight (AD1000). By supporting different compute levels and cost tiers, WRD 3.0 enables global OEMs to deploy a full range of L2++ ADAS solutions, from high-performance to cost-efficient configurations.

At Auto China 2026, WeRide also signed a strategic partnership agreement with SiEngine Technology, a leading high-performance automotive-grade and industrial chipmaker. The partnership will focus on deep “chip + algorithm” integration, accelerating the large-scale deployment of L2++ ADAS solutions across different cost segments and driving broader adoption globally.





WeRide and SiEngine formalize their strategic partnership, witnessed by Dr. Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide, and Dr. Wang Kai, Founder and CEO of SiEngine Technology, as Liu Zhenya, Vice President of Technology at WeRide, and Devin Jiang, Vice President and Head of Product Planning at SiEngine Technology, sign the cooperation agreement

As the world’s first publicly listed universal autonomous driving technology company, WeRide has consistently placed algorithm generalization at the core of its technology strategy. From the outset, WeRide's autonomous driving stack was designed to be decoupled from specific computing power and chip platforms, supporting rapid migration across hardware architectures, reducing adaptation costs, and shortening deployment cycles for OEM partners.

Building on this, WRD 3.0 translates the algorithmic capabilities and safety standards proven in long-term, real-world L4 autonomous driving operations into an ADAS solution. Integrated with WeRide’s self-developed GENESIS universal simulation world model, WRD 3.0 delivers more stable decision-making in complex road environments, more human-like driving behavior, and greater system fault tolerance, achieving an optimal balance between safety and efficiency.

WRD 3.0 has now secured production design wins across nearly 30 vehicle models, including collaborations with leading OEMs such as GAC and Chery. On April 16, Aion N60, the first mass-production passenger vehicle jointly developed by WeRide and GAC Aion, officially launched pre-sales. This launch also marks WeRide's first mass-production deployment of its one-stage end-to-end technology on the Qualcomm Snapdragon® platform, enabling full-scenario ADAS across urban driving, highways, parking, and active and passive safety. Through highly optimized algorithms and system design, the solution achieves performance comparable to a 2,000 TOPS platform while operating on just 200 TOPS of computing power, setting a new benchmark for efficiency in production-ready ADAS.

For OEMs, this milestone signals that ADAS solutions are no longer constrained by a single chip platform or development approach. Instead, OEMs can deploy the same software architecture flexibly across multiple vehicle models and computing platforms, ensuring a consistent user experience while significantly reducing development complexity and cost, accelerating time to market.

The partnership with SiEngine further strengthens WeRide's adaptability within China’s automotive chip ecosystem while enhancing cost optimization. As a pioneer in high-performance automotive-grade chips in China, SiEngine has established a dual-track product strategy covering intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving applications. While its cockpit chip business continues to scale quickly, SiEngine's ADAS system-on-chip (SoC), SiEngine StarLight (AD 1000), entered mass production in 2025, delivering 512 TOPS of NPU performance on a single chip and up to 2,048 TOPS in multi-chip configurations – effectively balancing performance, energy efficiency, and cost.

“The large-scale adoption of L2++ ADAS depends on a unified software architecture and seamless collaboration across multiple chip platforms. At the core of WRD 3.0 is a one-stage end-to-end approach that supports stable deployment across diverse computing platforms, and has already been validated in mass-production vehicles such as the GAC Aion N60. Building on this foundation, our partnership with SiEngine Technology will further deepen the synergy between algorithms and compute, accelerating ADAS deployment across a broader range of vehicle models," said Dr. Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide.

“SiEngine Technology is committed to providing global partners with automotive-grade SoCs that deliver high computing power, high bandwidth, robust safety, and strong cost competitiveness, supported by an open and scalable ecosystem. WeRide is a recognized leader in full-stack autonomous driving technology and commercial deployment, and our visions are closely aligned. Together, this partnership will help drive China’s intelligent driving ecosystem toward broader global adoption," said Dr. Wang Kai, Founder and CEO of SiEngine Technology.

Looking ahead, WeRide plans to deepen collaboration with OEMs and industry partners across the value chain, accelerating the adoption of advanced intelligent driving solutions across all vehicle segments and enabling safe, reliable, and cost-effective mobility experiences globally.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists. https://www.weride.ai

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