Lotus Tech Expands Global Presence with Eletre Launch in Canada and Eletre X Limited Edition Debut at Auto China 2026

Eletre enters Canada, marking Lotus’ next step in North America

The Brand-New Hyper Hybrid SUV Eletre X Black & Gold Limited Edition unveiled in Beijing, celebrating heritage through electrified performance

Dual launches reinforce Lotus’ expansion into new segments with a consistent driving philosophy





NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced two product milestones across North America and China, reflecting the company’s continued expansion into new segments and markets.

The all-electric Eletre has been introduced in Canada, bringing Lotus into the high-performance luxury SUV segment in North America. Starting at $119,900 CAD, the model combines advanced 800V electrified architecture with Lotus’ focus on precision, control and driver engagement. The Company will continue to build its presence across key Canadian cities as it develops the market.

At Auto China 2026, Lotus unveiled the Eletre X (known as For Me in China) Black & Gold Limited Edition, restricted to 78 units honoring the brand’s 78th anniversary. The model draws on Lotus’ motorsport heritage while demonstrating how that legacy translates into a modern electrified context. Developed through integrated engineering teams in the UK and China, it combines Lotus’ benchmark in chassis and driving dynamics with advanced electrified architecture, delivering both precision performance and extended real-world range.

“We are seeing growing demand from customers who are looking for something more distinctive in this segment—products that combine performance with a clear sense of character,” said Mr. Feng Qingfeng, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Tech. “Eletre and Eletre X reflect our confidence in that demand. They bring Lotus engineering into a new category while maintaining the qualities that define the brand—precision, control and a focused driving experience. We are executing against our long‑term roadmap to deliver sustainable growth and shareholder value.”

These launches support Lotus Tech’s broader development across premium electrified segments, extending the brand beyond its traditional sports car base while maintaining its core engineering identity.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalization and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “forecast”, “plan”, “seek”, “future”, “propose” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Technology Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact Information

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