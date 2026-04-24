Martinus launches new haulage service and announces locomotive partnership with CRRC Ziyang

SYDNEY, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinus Group has announced the launch of a new bulk commodity haulage service, and the signing of a locomotive partnership with Chinese manufacturer CRRC Ziyang Co., Ltd.



Martinus has announced a new locomotive partnership with CRRC Ziyang. Image: Martinus

Martinus Haulage will be focused on delivering long-term contracted rail transport solutions and will operate with its own fleet of locomotives and wagons.

The new service will start operations in Queensland, with plans to expand across Australia, North America and Chile in line with Martinus Group’s global growth strategy.

Martinus said the launch marks a “significant milestone” in Martinus Group’s evolution into providing a full railway offering, representing the next step in the group’s journey from a rail construction projects business to a government infrastructure delivery partner, and now to an above rail operator.

“We build railways, now we operate them,” said Martinus Group Chief Executive Officer, Treaven Martinus. “Backed by a new fleet and long-term strategy.”

“This is a natural evolution for Martinus. Our experience designing and building railways, combined with our growing role as a government infrastructure delivery partner, has positioned us to take this next step into operations.

“Together with our infrastructure development capability, we are building a complete railway offering across develop, design, build, own, operate and maintain. No-one else can offer the full above and below rail solution.”

Martinus said CRRC Ziyang Co., Ltd. was selected as its locomotive partner following a comprehensive evaluation process.

The partnership will give Martinus Haulage access to a “new-generation” fleet, supporting its entry into Queensland’s narrow gauge bulk haulage network and future expansion.

About Martinus Group

Martinus Group is a global railway infrastructure company specialising in the design, construction, development, operation and maintenance of rail networks.

Over the past two decades, Martinus has grown from a rail construction business into a trusted government infrastructure delivery partner, delivering complex rail projects across Australia, New Zealand, North America and Chile. https://au.linkedin.com/company/martinus-group

About CRRC Ziyang

CRRC Ziyang Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of CRRC Corporation Limited, The company's main business includes locomotive, engine, superior spare parts, environmental protection. It has been exported more than 1400 units diesel locomotives to 37 countries in Asia, Africa, America, and Australia. https://www.crrcgc.cc/zyjcen

Media contact

Company Name: Martinus Group

Email: sales@martinusrail.com.au

Contact: Sutherland

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe4839bb-2636-4a12-b56d-653c5e6a18bc