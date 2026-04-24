Bob Evans Unveils Spring Berry Menu for Mother's Day 2026

New Albany, Ohio, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for Mother’s Day, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen™ is bringing back its beloved spring berry offerings to help families celebrate Mom with less stress and more time together. Featuring fan-favorite dishes crafted with fresh, seasonal ingredients alongside Family Meal options perfect for sharing, Bob Evans makes it easy to honor the special women in your life, whether guests are dining in or enjoying a comforting spread at home.

"Mother's Day is about showing appreciation through time spent together, and food has always been at the heart of those moments," said Mickey Mills, CEO of Bob Evans. "We're proud to bring back our most-loved spring berry offerings, from Fresh Strawberry Hotcakes to our signature Glazed Blueberry Bread, to help families celebrate Mom in a way that feels easy and truly special, without the hassle of cooking."

Available Mother's Day Weekend:

Mother’s Day Breakfast Bundle: Our signature sausage gravy and a dozen freshly baked biscuits, farm-fresh eggs, choice of breakfast meat, home fries, seasonal fresh fruit and Glazed Blueberry Bread.

Mother’s Day Brunch Bundle: Hotcakes or French toast finished with Fresh Strawberry topping, choice of breakfast meat, farm-fresh eggs and home fries. Plus, our Summer Berry Salad with grilled chicken, strawberries, blueberries, pecans and blue cheese atop fresh greens. Served with freshly baked dinner rolls.

Mother’s Day Celebration Hot Family Meal: Slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, house-made bread & celery dressing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans with ham, buttered corn, 12 freshly baked dinner rolls and a whole double-crust apple pie.

Mother’s Day Premium Celebration Platter: Slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, house-made bread & celery dressing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans with ham, buttered corn, freshly baked dinner rolls and slice of double-crust apple pie.

Available Throughout Spring:

Fresh Strawberry Griddle: Buttermilk hotcakes or two slices of thick-cut brioche French toast finished with glazed fresh strawberries, powdered sugar and whipped topping. Available as a signature Farmer’s Choice breakfast or with your choice of breakfast meat.

Buttermilk hotcakes or two slices of thick-cut brioche French toast finished with glazed fresh strawberries, powdered sugar and whipped topping. Available as a signature Farmer’s Choice breakfast or with your choice of breakfast meat. Chocolate Strawberry Griddle: Chocolate chip hotcakes or two slices of thick-cut brioche French toast finished with glazed fresh strawberries, chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, powdered sugar and whipped topping. Available as a signature Farmer’s Choice breakfast or with your choice of breakfast meat.

Chocolate chip hotcakes or two slices of thick-cut brioche French toast finished with glazed fresh strawberries, chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, powdered sugar and whipped topping. Available as a signature Farmer’s Choice breakfast or with your choice of breakfast meat. Summer Berry Salad: Grilled chicken, strawberries, blueberries, pecans and blue cheese atop fresh greens. Served with your choice of freshly baked bread.

Chicken Salad Fruit Plate: Chicken salad and pecans, fresh greens with strawberries, blueberries, bananas and apple slices. Served with your choice of freshly baked bread.

Glazed Blueberry Bread: Freshly baked blueberry bread finished with cream cheese icing. Available as a full loaf to take home and share.

Strawberry Supreme Pie: Hand-picked, vine-ripened strawberries over a rich cream cheese filling and finished with whipped topping.

Mother's Day Bundles, the Mother's Day Premium Celebration Platter, and the Celebration Hot Family Meal are available for carryout and delivery only. All other spring menu items are available for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Guests can order in restaurant, place orders online for easy pickup, or enjoy the convenience of delivery. Bob Evans locations will be open during regular business hours on Mother's Day, giving guests the flexibility to celebrate whenever and however they choose.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for the restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. True to that tradition, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen utilizes fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across its nearly 415 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer’s Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects the brand’s dedication to delivering America’s Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. Get more of what you love at BobEvans.com or through the Bob Evans app on iOS and Android. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Assets

Photos of the spring menu offerings are available here.