First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

 | Source: First Hawaiian, Inc. First Hawaiian, Inc.

HONOLULU, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2026.

“I’m pleased to report that First Hawaiian started 2026 with a strong first quarter,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO. “We had good growth in loans and deposits, and credit quality remained excellent. Our commitment to our communities is just as strong, as we actively support recovery efforts following the recent floods in Hawai‘i and Typhoon Sinlaku’s impact on Guam and Saipan. We will continue to stand alongside our customers across our markets throughout the recovery.”

On April 22, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 29, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2026.  

First Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Net income of $67.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases increased $128.3 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits increased $261.7 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin declined 2 basis points to 3.19%
  • Recorded a $5.0 million provision for credit losses
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $24.3 billion at March 31, 2026 versus $24.0 billion at December 31, 2025.

Gross loans and leases were $14.4 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $128.3 million from $14.3 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Total deposits were $20.8 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $261.7 million from $20.5 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $167.5 million, a decrease of $2.8 million compared to $170.3 million for the prior quarter.  

The net interest margin was 3.19% in the first quarter of 2026, 2 basis points lower than the prior quarter’s margin of 3.21%.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, we recorded a $5.0 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended December 31, 2025, we recorded a $7.7 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $52.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, $2.7 million lower compared to noninterest income of $55.6 million in the prior quarter.  

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $127.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, $2.8 million higher compared to noninterest expense of $125.1 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 57.8% and 55.1% for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 22.5% and 24.8% for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $169.3 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2026, compared to $168.5 million, or 1.18% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2025. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $34.9 million as of March 31, 2026 and $35.7 million as of December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs were $4.9 million, or 0.14% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to net charge-offs of $5.0 million, or 0.14% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Total non-performing assets were $39.7 million, or 0.27% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2026, compared to total non-performing assets of $41.0 million, or 0.29% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on December 31, 2025.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.8 billion at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025.    

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 9.21%, 13.12% and 14.37%, respectively, on March 31, 2026, compared with 9.27%, 13.17% and 14.42%, respectively, on December 31, 2025.

The Company repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $32.0 million under the stock repurchase program in the first quarter. The average cost was $24.47 per share repurchased.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.  Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI91896a5e1d8b487a89f5948ca1270853, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings.The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 12 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com

Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
(808) 525-6254
lchambers@fhb.com


           
Financial Highlights Table 1
  For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31, December 31, March 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2025 
Operating Results:          
Net interest income $167,530 $170,302 $160,526 
Provision for credit losses  5,000  7,700  10,500 
Noninterest income  52,819  55,551  50,477 
Noninterest expense  127,885  125,102  123,560 
Net income  67,784  69,931  59,248 
Basic earnings per share  0.55  0.57  0.47 
Diluted earnings per share  0.55  0.56  0.47 
Dividends declared per share  0.26  0.26  0.26 
Dividend payout ratio  47.27% 46.43% 55.32%
Performance Ratios(1):          
Net interest margin  3.19% 3.21% 3.08%
Efficiency ratio  57.77% 55.14% 58.22%
Return on average total assets  1.14% 1.16% 1.01%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)  1.19% 1.21% 1.05%
Return on average total stockholders' equity  9.86% 10.07% 9.09%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)  15.33% 15.76% 14.59%
Average Balances:          
Average loans and leases $14,289,418 $14,251,470 $14,309,998 
Average earning assets  21,332,641  21,215,262  21,169,194 
Average assets  24,083,280  23,925,000  23,890,459 
Average deposits  20,623,573  20,510,346  20,354,040 
Average stockholders' equity  2,788,826  2,756,241  2,641,978 
Market Value Per Share:          
Closing  24.64  25.30  24.44 
High  28.35  26.56  28.28 
Low  23.26  22.65  23.95 


           
  As of As of As of 
  March 31, December 31, March 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2025 
Balance Sheet Data:          
Loans and leases $14,440,835 $14,312,529 $14,293,036 
Total assets  24,264,548  23,955,252  23,744,958 
Total deposits  20,777,353  20,515,668  20,215,816 
Short-term borrowings      250,000 
Total stockholders' equity  2,767,760  2,769,365  2,648,852 
           
Per Share of Common Stock:          
Book value $22.75 $22.57 $21.07 
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)  14.57  14.46  13.15 
           
Asset Quality Ratios:          
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases  0.27% 0.29% 0.14%
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases  1.17% 1.18% 1.17%
           
Capital Ratios:          
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio  13.12% 13.17% 12.93%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio  13.12% 13.17% 12.93%
Total Capital Ratio  14.37% 14.42% 14.17%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio  9.21% 9.27% 9.01%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  11.41% 11.56% 11.16%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)  7.62% 7.73% 7.27%
           
Non-Financial Data:          
Number of branches  49  49  48 
Number of ATMs  273  273  273 
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees  1,986  1,997  1,995 


(1)   Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025.

(2)   Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

           
Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2 
  For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31, December 31, March 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2025 
Interest income          
Loans and lease financing $186,389 $192,483 $192,102 
Available-for-sale investment securities  14,884  14,997  13,150 
Held-to-maturity investment securities  15,063  15,711  16,647 
Other  13,362  13,648  13,251 
Total interest income  229,698  236,839  235,150 
Interest expense          
Deposits  62,064  66,441  71,709 
Short-term borrowings      2,599 
Other  104  96  316 
Total interest expense  62,168  66,537  74,624 
Net interest income  167,530  170,302  160,526 
Provision for credit losses  5,000  7,700  10,500 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  162,530  162,602  150,026 
Noninterest income          
Service charges on deposit accounts  8,156  8,175  7,535 
Credit and debit card fees  15,083  15,570  14,474 
Other service charges and fees  13,784  13,829  12,167 
Trust and investment services income  9,146  9,205  9,370 
Bank-owned life insurance  4,091  5,204  4,371 
Investment securities gains, net      37 
Other  2,559  3,568  2,523 
Total noninterest income  52,819  55,551  50,477 
Noninterest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits  64,090  64,768  60,104 
Contracted services and professional fees  13,964  13,676  14,839 
Occupancy  7,816  7,092  8,100 
Equipment  14,781  14,550  13,871 
Regulatory assessment and fees  3,248  1,204  3,823 
Advertising and marketing  2,252  2,326  2,179 
Card rewards program  8,404  8,344  7,919 
Other  13,330  13,142  12,725 
Total noninterest expense  127,885  125,102  123,560 
Income before provision for income taxes  87,464  93,051  76,943 
Provision for income taxes  19,680  23,120  17,695 
Net income $67,784 $69,931 $59,248 
Basic earnings per share $0.55 $0.57 $0.47 
Diluted earnings per share $0.55 $0.56 $0.47 
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares  122,457,604  123,342,709  126,281,802 
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares  123,345,708  124,158,037  127,166,932 



          
Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except share amount) 2026  2025  2025 
Assets         
Cash and due from banks $225,727  $228,734  $240,738 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  1,493,421   1,249,018   1,073,841 
Investment securities:         
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $2,270,792 as of March 31, 2026, $2,246,716 as of December 31, 2025 and $2,091,034 as of March 31, 2025)  2,080,004   2,076,233   1,858,428 
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,074,133 as of March 31, 2026, $3,188,775 as of December 31, 2025 and $3,250,275 as of March 31, 2025)  3,480,022   3,533,082   3,724,908 
Loans held for sale     1,370   1,547 
Loans and leases  14,440,835   14,312,529   14,293,036 
Less: allowance for credit losses  169,318   168,468   166,612 
Net loans and leases  14,271,517   14,144,061   14,126,424 
          
Premises and equipment, net  302,807   303,496   292,576 
Accrued interest receivable  77,286   77,641   78,973 
Bank-owned life insurance  514,069   513,182   495,567 
Goodwill  995,492   995,492   995,492 
Mortgage servicing rights  4,470   4,638   4,926 
Other assets  819,733   828,305   851,538 
Total assets $24,264,548  $23,955,252  $23,744,958 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Deposits:         
Interest-bearing $14,257,290  $13,968,376  $13,330,265 
Noninterest-bearing  6,520,063   6,547,292   6,885,551 
Total deposits  20,777,353   20,515,668   20,215,816 
Short-term borrowings        250,000 
Retirement benefits payable  98,220   99,052   96,241 
Other liabilities  621,215   571,167   534,049 
Total liabilities  21,496,788   21,185,887   21,096,106 
          
Stockholders' equity         
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 142,627,813 / 121,648,973 shares as of March 31, 2026, issued/outstanding: 142,184,584 / 122,689,256 shares as of December 31, 2025 and issued/outstanding: 142,139,353 / 125,692,598 shares as of March 31, 2025)  1,426   1,422   1,421 
Additional paid-in capital  2,580,501   2,576,540   2,564,408 
Retained earnings  1,114,759   1,078,885   960,337 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net  (372,747)  (368,140)  (433,769)
Treasury stock (20,978,840 shares as of March 31, 2026, 19,495,328 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 16,446,755 shares as of March 31, 2025)  (556,179)  (519,342)  (443,545)
Total stockholders' equity  2,767,760   2,769,365   2,648,852 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $24,264,548  $23,955,252  $23,744,958 



                          
Average Balances and Interest Rates                       Table 4
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 
  Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Earning Assets                         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $1,455.0 $13.2 3.68%$1,331.8 $13.2 3.95%$1,171.1 $12.8 4.44%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                         
Taxable  2,050.7  14.9 2.91  2,035.3  15.0 2.94  1,891.4  13.2 2.79 
Non-Taxable  0.8   4.86  0.9   4.97  1.4   5.52 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                         
Taxable  2,916.5  12.0 1.64  2,973.8  12.6 1.69  3,164.0  13.6 1.72 
Non-Taxable  592.6  3.5 2.39  594.3  3.5 2.37  599.0  3.7 2.51 
Total Investment Securities  5,560.6  30.4 2.19  5,604.3  31.1 2.22  5,655.8  30.5 2.16 
Loans Held for Sale  0.9   5.87  0.3   5.83  0.3   6.28 
Loans and Leases(1)                         
Commercial and industrial  2,170.6  30.8 5.75  2,131.5  31.9 5.94  2,196.8  33.6 6.20 
Commercial real estate  4,608.4  65.0 5.72  4,599.2  68.8 5.93  4,420.1  66.5 6.10 
Construction  775.5  12.4 6.48  804.5  13.3 6.55  937.0  15.4 6.67 
Residential:                         
Residential mortgage  4,081.8  41.0 4.02  4,081.3  41.0 4.02  4,150.3  40.9 3.94 
Home equity line  1,175.4  13.7 4.71  1,175.7  14.0 4.71  1,149.8  13.1 4.61 
Consumer  1,034.5  20.0 7.84  1,022.1  19.8 7.70  1,019.5  18.9 7.53 
Lease financing  443.2  4.1 3.75  437.2  4.3 3.89  436.5  4.3 3.99 
Total Loans and Leases  14,289.4  187.0 5.29  14,251.5  193.1 5.38  14,310.0  192.7 5.44 
Other Earning Assets  26.7  0.1 2.52  27.4  0.4 5.69  32.0  0.4 5.48 
Total Earning Assets(2)  21,332.6  230.7 4.37  21,215.3  237.8 4.46  21,169.2  236.4 4.51 
Cash and Due from Banks  226.4       221.1       235.9      
Other Assets  2,524.3       2,488.6       2,485.4      
Total Assets $24,083.3      $23,925.0      $23,890.5      
                          
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                         
Interest-Bearing Deposits                         
Savings $6,404.5 $18.9 1.20%$6,288.5 $20.0 1.26%$6,232.5 $21.3 1.38%
Money Market  4,358.9  19.8 1.84  4,185.4  22.0 2.08  3,922.2  23.0 2.38 
Time  3,381.3  23.4 2.80  3,368.8  24.4 2.88  3,317.1  27.4 3.36 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  14,144.7  62.1 1.78  13,842.7  66.4 1.90  13,471.8  71.7 2.16 
Other Short-Term Borrowings            250.0  2.6 4.22 
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities  12.5  0.1 3.40  9.5  0.1 3.97  27.5  0.3 4.67 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  14,157.2  62.2 1.78  13,852.2  66.5 1.91  13,749.3  74.6 2.20 
Net Interest Income    $168.5      $171.3      $161.8   
Interest Rate Spread(3)       2.59%      2.55%      2.31%
Net Interest Margin(4)       3.19%      3.21%      3.08%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits  6,478.9       6,667.6       6,882.2      
Other Liabilities  658.4       649.0       617.0      
Stockholders' Equity  2,788.8       2,756.2       2,642.0      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $24,083.3      $23,925.0      $23,890.5      


(1)   Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2)   Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.0 million, $1.0 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

(3)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.

(4)   Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.

          
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 5
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
  Compared to December 31, 2025
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total(1)
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $1.0  $(1.0) $ 
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable  0.1   (0.2)  (0.1)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable  (0.2)  (0.4)  (0.6)
Non-Taxable         
Total Investment Securities  (0.1)  (0.6)  (0.7)
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial  0.3   (1.4)  (1.1)
Commercial real estate     (3.8)  (3.8)
Construction  (0.7)  (0.2)  (0.9)
Residential:         
Residential mortgage         
Home equity line  (0.3)     (0.3)
Consumer  0.1   0.1   0.2 
Lease financing     (0.2)  (0.2)
Total Loans and Leases  (0.6)  (5.5)  (6.1)
Other Earning Assets  (0.1)  (0.2)  (0.3)
Total Change in Interest Income  0.2   (7.3)  (7.1)
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings  0.2   (1.3)  (1.1)
Money Market  0.7   (2.9)  (2.2)
Time  0.1   (1.1)  (1.0)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  1.0   (5.3)  (4.3)
Other Short-Term Borrowings         
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities         
Total Change in Interest Expense  1.0   (5.3)  (4.3)
Change in Net Interest Income $(0.8) $(2.0) $(2.8)


(1)   The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.

          
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 6
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
  Compared to March 31, 2025
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total(1)
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $2.8  $(2.4) $0.4 
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable  1.1   0.6   1.7 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable  (1.0)  (0.6)  (1.6)
Non-Taxable     (0.2)  (0.2)
Total Investment Securities  0.1   (0.2)  (0.1)
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial  (0.4)  (2.4)  (2.8)
Commercial real estate  2.8   (4.3)  (1.5)
Construction  (2.6)  (0.4)  (3.0)
Residential:         
Residential mortgage  (0.7)  0.8   0.1 
Home equity line  0.3   0.3   0.6 
Consumer  0.3   0.8   1.1 
Lease financing  0.1   (0.3)  (0.2)
Total Loans and Leases  (0.2)  (5.5)  (5.7)
Other Earning Assets  (0.1)  (0.2)  (0.3)
Total Change in Interest Income  2.6   (8.3)  (5.7)
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings  0.5   (2.9)  (2.4)
Money Market  2.4   (5.6)  (3.2)
Time  0.6   (4.6)  (4.0)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  3.5   (13.1)  (9.6)
Other Short-Term Borrowings  (1.3)  (1.3)  (2.6)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities  (0.1)  (0.1)  (0.2)
Total Change in Interest Expense  2.1   (14.5)  (12.4)
Change in Net Interest Income $0.5  $6.2  $6.7 


(1)   The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.


           
Loans and Leases        Table 7 
  March 31, December 31, March 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 
Commercial and industrial $2,241,882 $2,171,333 $2,261,394 
Commercial real estate  4,715,741  4,590,326  4,367,433 
Construction  769,302  808,275  954,072 
Residential:          
Residential mortgage  4,063,933  4,096,300  4,129,518 
Home equity line  1,176,228  1,178,527  1,144,895 
Total residential  5,240,161  5,274,827  5,274,413 
Consumer  1,030,002  1,025,838  998,325 
Lease financing  443,747  441,930  437,399 
Total loans and leases $14,440,835 $14,312,529 $14,293,036 


           
Deposits        Table 8 
  March 31, December 31, March 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 
Demand $6,520,063 $6,547,292 $6,885,551 
Savings  6,566,192  6,308,873  6,110,796 
Money Market  4,310,474  4,289,370  3,865,203 
Time  3,380,624  3,370,133  3,354,266 
Total Deposits $20,777,353 $20,515,668 $20,215,816 


           
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More        Table 9 
  March 31, December 31, March 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 
Non-Performing Assets          
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases          
Commercial Loans:          
Commercial and industrial $4,960 $8,805 $ 
Commercial real estate  2,952  3,007  216 
Construction  1,788  1,788  375 
Lease financing  691  734   
Total Commercial Loans  10,391  14,334  591 
Residential Loans:          
Residential mortgage  17,665  16,423  12,809 
Home equity line  11,624  10,271  6,788 
Total Residential Loans  29,289  26,694  19,597 
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases  39,680  41,028  20,188 
Total Non-Performing Assets $39,680 $41,028 $20,188 
           
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More          
Commercial and industrial $715 $318 $740 
Residential mortgage  9  55  1,008 
Consumer  3,620  2,984  2,554 
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $4,344 $3,357 $4,302 
           
Total Loans and Leases $14,440,835 $14,312,529 $14,293,036 


          
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments Table 10
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2026  2025  2025 
Balance at Beginning of Period $204,165  $201,466  $193,240 
Loans and Leases Charged-Off         
Commercial and industrial  (2,625)  (1,478)  (1,459)
Home equity line        (14)
Consumer  (4,844)  (5,186)  (5,025)
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off  (7,469)  (6,664)  (6,498)
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off         
Commercial Loans:         
Commercial and industrial  266   193   403 
Commercial real estate        251 
Lease financing  3       
Total Commercial Loans  269   193   654 
Residential Loans:         
Residential mortgage  13   14   20 
Home equity line  39   27   64 
Total Residential Loans  52   41   84 
Consumer  2,248   1,429   1,979 
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off  2,569   1,663   2,717 
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off  (4,900)  (5,001)  (3,781)
Provision for Credit Losses  5,000   7,700   10,500 
Balance at End of Period $204,265  $204,165  $199,959 
Components:         
Allowance for Credit Losses $169,318  $168,468  $166,612 
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments  34,947   35,697   33,347 
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $204,265  $204,165  $199,959 
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $14,289,418  $14,251,470  $14,309,998 
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)  0.14 % 0.14 % 0.11 
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding  1.17 % 1.18 % 1.17 
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases  4.27x  4.11x  8.25x


(1)   Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025.

                             
Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator  Table 11 
                       Revolving    
                       Loans    
                       Converted    
  Term Loans Revolving to Term    
  Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans    
                    Amortized Amortized    
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2024 2023 2022 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total 
Commercial Lending                            
Commercial and Industrial                            
Risk rating:                            
Pass $39,118 $287,976 $121,084 $59,643 $88,428 $360,068 $1,084,181 $29,066 $2,069,564 
Special Mention  460  3,650  2,733  1,690  2,286  1,120  1,404    13,343 
Substandard  4,439  717    405  3,164  19,234  32,253    60,212 
Other(1)  14,670  15,797  8,089  4,154  3,116  1,754  51,183    98,763 
Total Commercial and Industrial  58,687  308,140  131,906  65,892  96,994  382,176  1,169,021  29,066  2,241,882 
Current period gross charge-offs      46    10  708  1,861    2,625 
                             
Commercial Real Estate                            
Risk rating:                            
Pass  245,499  732,845  290,053  415,324  728,453  1,987,673  98,893  6,790  4,505,530 
Special Mention      678  1,659  50,911  72,086  3,035    128,369 
Substandard  224    5,514  737  57,133  16,863  1,251    81,722 
Other(1)            120      120 
Total Commercial Real Estate  245,723  732,845  296,245  417,720  836,497  2,076,742  103,179  6,790  4,715,741 
Current period gross charge-offs                   
                             
Construction                            
Risk rating:                            
Pass  8,033  101,880  256,657  79,748  193,998  37,280  37,491    715,087 
Special Mention          27,979        27,979 
Substandard            904      904 
Other(1)  1,634  8,395  5,881  4,878  2,098  1,764  682    25,332 
Total Construction  9,667  110,275  262,538  84,626  224,075  39,948  38,173    769,302 
Current period gross charge-offs                   
                             
Lease Financing                            
Risk rating:                            
Pass  68,176  65,980  80,294  87,568  38,834  97,878      438,730 
Special Mention        355  37        392 
Substandard      4,072  368  185        4,625 
Total Lease Financing  68,176  65,980  84,366  88,291  39,056  97,878      443,747 
Current period gross charge-offs                   
                             
Total Commercial Lending $382,253 $1,217,240 $775,055 $656,529 $1,196,622 $2,596,744 $1,310,373 $35,856 $8,170,672 
Current period gross charge-offs $ $ $46 $ $10 $708 $1,861 $ $2,625 

(continued)

                             
                       Revolving    
                       Loans    
                       Converted    
  Term Loans Revolving to Term    
  Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans    
(continued)                   Amortized Amortized    
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2024 2023 2022 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total 
Residential Lending                            
Residential Mortgage                            
FICO:                            
740 and greater $55,081 $194,338 $141,798 $177,437 $445,925 $2,310,043 $ $ $3,324,622 
680 - 739  5,446  21,151  18,967  25,654  55,761  260,895      387,874 
620 - 679  158  6,936  2,095  5,513  24,724  74,911      114,337 
550 - 619      713  1,186  3,099  19,617      24,615 
Less than 550      1,960  885  2,980  13,897      19,722 
No Score(3)    8,064  5,077  5,352  15,747  51,351      85,591 
Other(2)  2,541  20,241  7,176  11,124  13,352  44,311  8,427    107,172 
Total Residential Mortgage  63,226  250,730  177,786  227,151  561,588  2,775,025  8,427    4,063,933 
Current period gross charge-offs                   
                             
Home Equity Line                            
FICO:                            
740 and greater              927,710  353  928,063 
680 - 739              179,282  1,553  180,835 
620 - 679              42,052  407  42,459 
550 - 619              13,280  821  14,101 
Less than 550              9,946  71  10,017 
No Score(3)              753    753 
Total Home Equity Line              1,173,023  3,205  1,176,228 
Current period gross charge-offs                   
                             
Total Residential Lending $63,226 $250,730 $177,786 $227,151 $561,588 $2,775,025 $1,181,450 $3,205 $5,240,161 
Current period gross charge-offs $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ 
                             
Consumer Lending                            
FICO:                            
740 and greater  33,204  101,067  58,946  38,378  41,556  17,925  95,475  91  386,642 
680 - 739  24,220  80,977  43,398  24,700  20,837  10,393  86,290  534  291,349 
620 - 679  15,474  45,858  17,506  9,762  10,820  6,119  51,631  824  157,994 
550 - 619  1,090  12,576  8,565  5,877  6,434  4,201  17,550  906  57,199 
Less than 550  203  4,779  4,993  3,216  3,499  2,786  6,156  528  26,160 
No Score(3)  2,494  940  4  31    6  35,918  158  39,551 
Other(2)    4,503        1,498  65,106    71,107 
Total Consumer Lending $76,685 $250,700 $133,412 $81,964 $83,146 $42,928 $358,126 $3,041 $1,030,002 
Current period gross charge-offs $ $680 $778 $582 $370 $593 $1,645 $196 $4,844 
                             
Total Loans and Leases $522,164 $1,718,670 $1,086,253 $965,644 $1,841,356 $5,414,697 $2,849,949 $42,102 $14,440,835 
Current period gross charge-offs $ $680 $824 $582 $380 $1,301 $3,506 $196 $7,469 


(1)   Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score (680 and above). As of March 31, 2026, the majority of the loans in this population were current.

(2)   Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating. As of March 31, 2026, the majority of the loans in this population were current.

(3)   No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.

           
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 12
  For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31, December 31, March 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 
Income Statement Data:          
Net income $67,784 $69,931 $59,248 
           
Average total stockholders' equity $2,788,826 $2,756,241 $2,641,978 
Less: average goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Average tangible stockholders' equity $1,793,334 $1,760,749 $1,646,486 
           
Average total assets $24,083,280 $23,925,000 $23,890,459 
Less: average goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Average tangible assets $23,087,788 $22,929,508 $22,894,967 
           
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1)  9.86% 10.07% 9.09%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)  15.33% 15.76% 14.59%
           
Return on average total assets(1)  1.14% 1.16% 1.01%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  1.19% 1.21% 1.05%


           
          
  As of As of As of 
  March 31, December 31, March 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2025 
Balance Sheet Data:          
Total stockholders' equity $2,767,760 $2,769,365 $2,648,852 
Less: goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Tangible stockholders' equity $1,772,268 $1,773,873 $1,653,360 
           
Total assets $24,264,548 $23,955,252 $23,744,958 
Less: goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Tangible assets $23,269,056 $22,959,760 $22,749,466 
           
Shares outstanding  121,648,973  122,689,256  125,692,598 
           
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  11.41% 11.56% 11.16%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  7.62% 7.73% 7.27%
           
Book value per share $22.75 $22.57 $21.07 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $14.57 $14.46 $13.15 


(1)   Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025.


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