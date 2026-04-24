WRAP® and WOFT Partner on Directional Light-Based Safety Products and Training Across Law Enforcement and Civilian Markets

MIAMI, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), the global leader in Non-Lethal Response (“NLR”) and public safety technology, today announced the expansion of a strategic partnership with WOFT, LLC (“WOFT”) to develop a new category of proprietary directional light-based safety products and associated training programs. The collaboration is designed to expand Wrap’s addressable market beyond traditional law enforcement into consumer, private security, healthcare, and personal safety environments, while advancing the Company’s broader strategy of building a scalable NLR ecosystem centered on tools, training, and policy.

“People need practical safety tools that are easy to understand, easy to carry, and supported by training that reflects how stressful real-world situations actually unfold,” states Philip Toppino, WOFT’s Chief Executive Officer. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to bring a new category of directional light-based solutions to market with a training model designed to be both accessible and credible. That combination matters because confidence, repetition, and usability are what drive adoption.”

The initiative reflects Wrap’s continued expansion of Non-Lethal Response into earlier-stage intervention and wider use cases. While the Company has historically focused on professional public safety applications, Wrap believes directional light-based products can serve as an effective entry point into its broader, Wrap Non-Lethal Response platform by offering customers a lower friction safety tool supported by structured instruction and repeatable training pathways.

The products expected to be developed through the partnership are intended to use controlled visual stimulus to influence behavior through sensory engagement. The objective is not pain compliance. It is early intervention. It is awareness. It is creating time, space, and a safer opportunity to respond before uncertainty escalates.

The Company believes the expected product developments have relevance across multiple markets. In private security settings, users often need a visible, non-lethal first option. In healthcare environments, staff may benefit from tools that support safer responses during unpredictable encounters. In civilian and personal safety settings, people are increasingly looking for practical products that are simple, portable, and supported by clear training. Wrap and WOFT believe directional light-based tools can help address those needs in a way that aligns with broader demand for safer, more accountable intervention options.

A core part of the collaboration is expected to be the training infrastructure built around the products. Rather than offering tools without reinforcement, the companies intend to deliver a hybrid training model that combines digital learning through Wrap’s Learning Management System with in-person, scenario-based instruction at dedicated facilities. This approach is designed to make training more scalable, more repeatable, and more relevant to real-world use.

Digital learning may support broad access and ongoing reinforcement. In-person instruction may build confidence and practical understanding. Together, the companies believe the model may create a stronger foundation for responsible product adoption across both professional and civilian customer segments.

The partnership also builds on WOFT’s reputation for immersive, real-world training and WRAP’s broader Non-Lethal Response thesis that effective safety programs require more than a standalone product. They require an integrated system. They require training that can be delivered consistently. And they require a framework that allows users to understand when and how a tool should be used.

Wrap believes that system-level approach is what differentiates NLR from traditional point-product categories. The Company’s strategy is to create repeatable safety solutions that can scale across different environments while remaining grounded in lawful control, operational usability, and improved outcomes.

This launch is expected to represent an important step in that direction by broadening the application of Non-Lethal Response beyond conventional law enforcement deployments, opening a pathway into consumer-facing and institutional safety categories, and strengthening WRAP’s ability to serve customers across a wider spectrum of human interaction and risk-management scenarios.

“WRAP is building Non-Lethal Response as an integrated platform, not a single-device story,” states Jared Novick, President of Wrap. “This partnership with WOFT may extend that platform into new markets with products and training designed for earlier intervention, broader accessibility, and practical real-world use. We see directional light-based safety solutions as a natural addition to our long-term strategy of delivering safer, scalable response tools across public safety, private security, healthcare, and consumer environments.”

About WOFT

WOFT is a training organization focused on immersive, real-world instruction designed to prepare professionals and other end users for high-stress operational environments. Through scenario-based training and practical skills development, WOFT supports safer, more confident decision-making across a range of mission and safety applications. For additional information, visit https://woft.com.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

WRAP’s complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution is intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under stress.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

WRAP, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Non-Lethal Response™, WrapReality™, Wrap Training Academy, and Non-Lethal Response™ are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits and performance of the agreement with WOFT LLC, the Company's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

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