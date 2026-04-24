CompoSecure Wins 5 Prestigious Élan Awards of Excellence

SOMERSET, N.J., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, was proud to take home 5 Élan Awards of Excellence at ICMA's 2026 Card Manufacturing and Personalization EXPO in Orlando. This recognition reflects the creativity, craftsmanship, and passion of the entire team:

Best Personalization Product, Service or Project — XRP for Arculus

— XRP for Arculus Unique Innovation — Bilt

— Bilt Unique Innovation Prototype — The Jade Card

— The Jade Card Feature Card: Metal Winner — Citi Strata Elite

— Citi Strata Elite Best Regional Card, North America — Bilt



Stephen Luft of CompoSecure stated: “With more than 181 entries this year, we are very proud that CompoSecure took home 5 Élan Awards. Congratulations to the full CompoSecure team as we continue to show our strength as the leading metal card manufacturer and a special thank you to our customers for bringing these projects to life with us.”

ICMA’s Élan Awards celebrate the pinnacle of design innovation, security and technical achievements by leading card manufacturers, suppliers and personalization/fulfillment members from around the globe. ICMA is a global trade association for card manufacturers, personalizers, issuers and suppliers.

“Each year, the Élan Awards remind us that innovation in card manufacturing is not standing still – it is advancing in exciting and meaningful ways,” said Jeffrey Barnhart, Founder and Executive Director. “We congratulate all of this year’s winners and entrants for helping raise the bar for excellence and for continuing to demonstrate the enduring value, creativity and technical sophistication of the physical card. Congratulations to CompoSecure.”

To learn more about how CompoSecure can help you deliver high ROI and differentiated value through premium metal cards, please visit: www.composecure.com. To get directly in touch with us or to speak with a salesperson please visit: www.composecure.com/contact.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, a GPGI business (NYSE: GPGI), is the leading manufacturer of Premium Metal Payment Cards and offers best-in-class Authentication and Digital Asset solutions. The Company’s offerings combine elegance, simplicity, and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind, enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com .

Media Contacts: Anthony Piniella Jennifer Kohlhepp, Communications Manager CompoSecure International Card Manufacturers Association (908) 239-4527 (609) 297-2210 apiniella@composecure.com jkohlhepp@icma.com



