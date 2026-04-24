CoastalPay Partners with Resolve Pay to Bring Embedded B2B Net Terms to Merchants

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoastalPay, a payment services provider serving businesses nationwide, today announced a strategic partnership with Resolve Pay, a B2B payments platform that powers embedded net terms and pay-over-time financing for business buyers. Through this partnership, CoastalPay merchants can now offer their business customers flexible net terms 30, 60, or 90 days as well as installment payment options directly at checkout, without taking on credit risk or managing collections.

The partnership solves a consistent pain point in B2B commerce: merchants wanting to offer net terms to win and retain buyers, but doing so traditionally means building an in-house credit operation (underwriting, invoicing, collections, and cash flow exposure). Resolve eliminates that burden entirely, letting CoastalPay merchants compete on payment flexibility while getting paid upfront.

Resolve’s AI-powered credit infrastructure handles the full net terms lifecycle, from instant credit decisioning to automated invoicing, collections, and repayment. Merchants receive up to 100% of the invoice value upfront through Resolve’s Advance Pay feature, turning receivables into same-day cash flow. Every transaction is backed by non-recourse financing, meaning merchants bear no risk if a buyer fails to pay. And with native integrations into leading e-commerce platforms and ERPs, including Shopify, BigCommerce, and NetSuite, merchants can go live without disrupting existing workflows.

“At CoastalPay, we’re always looking for ways to help our merchants grow,” said Travis Chrisman, President at CoastalPay. “Resolve gives our clients a powerful new capability to offer net terms without the risk or complexity that typically comes with it. This is the kind of embedded financial infrastructure that today’s B2B buyers expect.”

Early Results: A Partnership Already Delivering Value

The partnership is already producing results. Ceramic Pro Direct, a CoastalPay referral specializing in professional-grade automobile ceramic coating products, was among the first businesses referred to Resolve through the partnership. Within weeks of going live, the company was able to offer its nationwide dealer network flexible net terms at checkout, replacing a manual process where the business itself was extending credit and acting as the bank.

“The application process is straightforward and user-friendly. Having a trusted financial partner in place has been a game changer — it allows us to focus on our business instead of acting as the bank.”

— Brett Benito, CFO, Ceramic Pro Direct

This partnership reflects a broader shift in B2B payments: buyers increasingly expect flexible payment options at the point of purchase, and merchants need infrastructure that delivers those options without building a credit business in-house. Embedded net terms are moving from competitive differentiator to table stakes.

About CoastalPay

CoastalPay is a payment services provider dedicated to helping businesses accept payments and grow with confidence. Learn more at coastalpay.com.

About Resolve Pay

Resolve Pay is a B2B payments platform trusted by over 15,000 businesses to power embedded net terms and installment financing. With AI-powered credit decisioning, automated collections, and up to 100% same-day advances on approved invoices, Resolve enables merchants to offer flexible payment options without taking on credit risk or AR complexity. Learn more at resolvepay.com.

Media Contact: press@coastalpay.com | coastalpay.com