Bill Bolas Named to Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List for Second Consecutive Year in the Ohio – Cleveland Region for 2026

Westlake, OH, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- William K. Bolas, Senior Managing Director & Partner at Oxford Harriman & Company, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2025 and 2026, in the Ohio – Cleveland region. This marks the second consecutive year Bolas has received this distinction.

William K. Bolas, Senior Managing Director & Partner, Oxford Harriman & Company

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list, developed by SHOOK Research, recognizes top financial advisors across the country based on a rigorous methodology that includes industry experience, best practices, compliance records, and a high standard of client service and retention.

“I’m honored to be recognized again by Forbes and SHOOK Research,” said Bolas. “This recognition is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us every day and the dedication of our team. We are deeply grateful for the relationships we’ve built and the opportunity to serve families, business owners, and institutions with thoughtful, long-term guidance.”

Bolas has over two decades of experience in wealth management and leads a practice focused on comprehensive investment planning, investment strategy, and multigenerational wealth advisory. His practice, Oxford Harriman & Company, emphasizes a disciplined, client-first approach tailored to each client’s unique goals.

This recognition underscores continued growth and momentum within the practice, as well as a sustained commitment to delivering a high level of service in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

About 2026 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Awarded April 2026; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 6/30/24- 6/30/25 (Source: Forbes.com). 2025 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; Awarded April 2025; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 6/30/23- 6/30/24 (Source: Forbes.com). The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. Fee paid for use of marketing materials.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 25 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent contractor business model of Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), has offered financial advisors more control, flexibility, and growth around business ownership as well as support from one of the nation’s largest financial institutions. WIM offers financial products and services through bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, (WFAFN) Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN. PM-10222027-5415691

About Oxford Harriman & Company

Oxford Harriman & Company is a wealth management practice designed to help investors accumulate, preserve, and transfer wealth through a collaborative and disciplined approach. Serving the financial and wealth management needs of a select group of clients, the practice offers comprehensive private wealth management solutions tailored to each client’s unique goals. Oxford Harriman & Company is part of the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, with offices across OH, IL, MI, MA, NY, NJ, PA, VA, SC, and FL.

Press Inquiries

Dennis P. Barba, Jr.

dennis [at] oxfordharriman.com

216-755-7150

https://oxfordharriman.com

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