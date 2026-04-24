Kaltura to Present Agentic Revenue Engagement Platform at Forrester B2B Summit 2026, Showcasing the Shift From Static Content Publishing to Intent-Aware, AI-Powered Buyer Journeys

New York, New York, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced its participation in the Forrester B2B Summit North America 2026, taking place April 26–29 in Phoenix, Arizona. Building on the momentum of its Agentic Revenue Engagement platform debut at Adobe Summit earlier this month, Kaltura will showcase how B2B organizations can move beyond static content publishing to deliver adaptive, intent-aware buyer journeys powered by agentic AI.



To learn more about the future of AI-driven engagement, you can watch the video presenting Kaltura’s new Agentic Revenue Engagement platform here.

This year’s Forrester B2B Summit is organized around the theme “Hello, GTM Singularity” - the moment when AI-powered buyer autonomy is dismantling decades-old go-to-market models. Marketing leaders are facing a structural shift: 94% of B2B buyers now use AI in purchasing decisions and web traffic and demand volume are declining 20–30% as AI search absorbs pre-funnel research, and engagement metrics - the foundation of B2B marketing’s accountability model - are becoming unreliable.

At the same time, 60–70% of B2B content goes unused by sales teams, and marketers remain unable to connect content creation to revenue outcomes. Kaltura’s own research confirms the scale of the challenge: a survey of 300+ senior marketing leaders found that 99% report their AI tools still operate in silos and that they cannot achieve true 1:1 personalization.

The old model - create content, publish it, and hope that the right buyer finds it - is no longer viable. Buyers arrive pre-educated by AI copilots and answer engines, expecting experiences that adapt to their intent in real time.

Kaltura’s answer to this challenge is its Agentic Revenue Engagement platform, which following the acquisition of PathFactory earlier this year now combines the capabilities of Kaltura’s intelligent rich media content creation and Agentic Avatar technology, with PathFactory’s content intelligence and journey orchestration. The platform addresses every layer of the B2B content-to-revenue challenge:

Intelligent Content Creation - Kaltura’s Content Lab, Avatar Video Production Studio, and REACH enrichment marketplace (over 22 transcription & translation services in over 80 languages) enable marketing teams to produce and localize personalized videos and rich media including avatar-narrated content, cost-effectively at scale, without studios, cameras, or production queues.

Content Intelligence and Journey Orchestration - PathFactory’s AI engine maps every content asset into a context graph, tracking buyer intent signals, consumption patterns, and engagement depth. Content is surfaced to the right buyer at the right moment based on behavioral and firmographic signals.

Multimodal Conversational Engagement - Kaltura’s Genie and Agentic Avatars and PathFactory’s ChatFactory transform static marketing pages and help centers into real-time, rich conversations and content journeys. Photorealistic AI avatars greet visitors, answer questions, understand intent, recommend content, and transition seamlessly between scripted narration and live dialogue, including personalized rich media generation in real time (flash cards, video clips and more).

At the Forrester B2B Summit (booth #309), Kaltura and PathFactory will present a customer case study on how Cisco Webex rebuilt its Martech stack around a single source of truth for content and engagement data - turning fragmented systems into a unified engine that powers strategy, execution, and measurement across the business. On Tuesday, April 28 from 12:15-12:45 PM MST, Pradeep Dasarathan, Director of Web & Digital Marketing at Cisco (Webex), and Venk Chandran, CPO at PathFactory (a Kaltura company) will share how at Cisco Webex every marketing decision - from a paid media campaign to a global ABM program - starts with first-party engagement data, and walk through what works, what this data looks like, and what’s next. Kaltura’s presence at the B2B Summit is backed by recent Forrester recognition that validates its leadership across the platform:

PathFactory, now a Kaltura company, was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave: Conversation Automation Solutions for B2B, Q4 2025, confirming its differentiated approach to AI-powered buyer engagement and content-driven conversation.

Kaltura was named a Notable Vendor in Forrester’s Virtual Event Management Platforms Landscape report, Q1 2026, validating its AI-first approach to enterprise events. Kaltura’s AI-powered tools - including Agentic Avatars, AI Genie, and intelligent content recommendations - enable personalized attendee journeys and measurable ROI for enterprise clients.

“Forrester’s ‘GTM Singularity’ theme captures exactly what we are hearing from the largest enterprises in the world - the old playbook of static content, siloed tools, and manual journey stitching is breaking down,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kaltura. “With the combination of Kaltura and PathFactory, we offer the leading rich, agentic digital experience platform across content creation, intelligent management, and conversational engagement. We are not just helping marketers keep up with the shift to AI-powered buying. We are giving them the strategic foundation to lead it - with measurable, revenue-connected outcomes.”

The Forrester B2B Summit appearance continues a series of major industry events where Kaltura is presenting its Agentic Revenue Engagement platform for marketing and revenue leaders. Following the platform’s debut at Adobe Summit in Las Vegas earlier this month, and ahead of the Kaltura Connect on the Road 2026 series in New York (May 12), San Francisco (May 14), and London (May 19), the Forrester event exposes the platform to analysts and the practitioner community that is shaping the future of B2B go-to-market.



About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com.