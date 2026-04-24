FrankCrum Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner for HR Team of the Year in 2026 American Business Awards®

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankCrum has been named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Human Resources Team of the Year category of the 24th Annual American Business Awards®, shining a national spotlight on FrankAdvice, the company's dedicated HR consulting team.

FrankAdvice is a trusted HR resource for nearly 5,000 client businesses nationwide. Rather than routing clients through a general support line, FrankCrum customers work with a dedicated, SHRM-SCP certified consultant who learns their organization, culture, and specific challenges, becoming a trusted partner for the full range of employment decisions businesses face every day.

"The HR landscape is always changing, and most of the businesses we work with are navigating it with limited time and resources," said Tonya Fletcher, Director of Human Resources Consulting at FrankCrum. "Our job is to make sure they never have to navigate it alone. This recognition means a lot to us, but the best part of this work is seeing our clients go from overwhelmed to confident.”

In 2025, FrankAdvice handled more than 9,800 HR cases spanning complex terminations, workplace accommodations, wage and hour compliance, performance management, and multi-state policy development. Judges evaluating the nomination noted that it wasn't just the volume that distinguished the team; it was the model behind it.

"You've clearly transitioned from being a 'service provider' to a 'strategic partner,' which is exactly what small and mid-sized businesses need in today's complex regulatory environment," one judge commented. "The shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive risk mitigation makes for a very strong case for industry recognition."

That proactive approach has become a hallmark of FrankAdvice's operations. In 2024 and 2025, the team launched targeted outreach programs to reach clients at critical moments, such as contacting businesses that hire minors to walk them through federal and state restrictions before a violation can occur.

The team also introduced outplacement services to help clients manage workforce reductions with care and professionalism, and launched customized pay-range reports to help businesses stay ahead of evolving pay transparency legislation.

"People are at the center of every business decision, and the companies we serve deserve HR guidance that reflects that," said David Peasall, Sr. VP of Human Resources at FrankCrum. "FrankAdvice has consistently delivered expert, personalized support that helps our clients build stronger, more resilient workplaces. This award is a meaningful acknowledgment of the dedication this team brings to that mission every day."

The team's performance metrics underscore the impact: a 91% client retention rate, a 62 Net Promoter Score, and a 9/10 customer satisfaction rating. Judges noted that the results reflect more than strong service delivery.

"This proactive approach reflects a genuine investment in long-term risk reduction — not simply short-term problem solving," one judge observed, adding that the team demonstrates "a commitment to understanding the employee experience and addressing service needs."

To learn more about FrankAdvice and FrankCrum's HR management services, visit www.frankcrum.com/services/hr-management.

About FrankCrum

FrankCrum is a professional employer organization (PEO) founded in 1981 and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. The company provides human resources services, payroll, and workers’ compensation insurance to more than 4,800 businesses nationwide that collectively employ more than 90,000 people. FrankCrum helps employers reduce their HR burden while creating an environment for success. Learn more at www.frankcrum.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact

Angie Garcia, Senior Vice President of Marketing

Devon Murray, Content and Digital Marketing Director

press@frankcrum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/998ebf9e-74f8-4936-ac06-26fe34d976ca