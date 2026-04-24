Global Additive Manufacturing in Defense Market Projected to Hit USD 24.81 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Additive Manufacturing in Defense Market size was valued at USD 5.01 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 24.81 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.41% during 2026–2035. The market for additive manufacturing in the defense industry is expanding as a result of the growing need for components that are both lightweight and strong, quick prototyping, and economical manufacturing techniques.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 8.92 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 18.64 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 7.6%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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Defense 3D Printing Booms Lightweight Components, Rapid Prototyping, and Modernization Augment Market Expansion Globally

The defense industry's growing need for prototypes and lightweight, high-performance components is the main driver of the market's expansion. Because 3D printing enables complicated geometries, lowers material waste, and boosts production rates, it will be in high demand due to the world's expanding defense modernization plans. The market's expansion will also be fueled by the rising demand for maintenance, repair, overhaul, and spare parts. The efficiency of production will be increased by developments in composites, directed energy deposition, and powder bed fusion.

Major Additive Manufacturing in Defense Market Companies Listed in the Report are

3D Systems

Stratasys

EOS

ExOne

GE Additive

Materialise

SLM Solutions

Renishaw

Höganäs

Arcam

Markforged

Desktop Metal

Optomec

Voxeljet

HP

Trumpf

Raytheon Technologies

Boeing

Airbus

Lockheed Martin

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

Powder bed fusion leads because its metal printing capability selective laser melting and electron beam melting of titanium, Inconel, and stainless steel delivers the mechanical properties required for load-bearing structural and propulsion components. Binder jetting is growing fastest due to advances in sintering process control globally.

By Material Type

Metals & Alloys dominated the market with a share of 48.36% in 2025 as replacing machined or cast metal defense parts is where AM investment cost justification is most straightforward. Composites segment is growing at a CAGR of 18.17% during the forecast period as continuous fiber composite printing can produce structural parts with strength-to-weight ratios competing with machined aluminum at reduced weight.

By Component Type

Aircraft & Aerospace Components segment dominated the market with a share of 36,48% in 2025 due to its highest value per qualified part. Weaponry & Ammunition segment is growing at a CAGR of 18.29% during the forecast period owing to its ability to produce customized tooling, training rounds, inert practice munitions, and test fixtures without conventional lead times.

By End-User / Defense

Airforce & Aerospace segment dominated the market holding a share of 37.25% in 2025 owing to the largest volume of flight hardware requiring AM-compatible parts. Defense Research & Development Organizations segment is growing at a CAGR of 18.07% as additive manufacturing has become a standard rapid prototyping tool across defense research agencies from DARPA to DSTL.

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Additive Manufacturing in Defense Market Key Segments

By Technology

Powder Bed Fusion

Directed Energy Deposition

Material Extrusion

Binder Jetting

Vat Photopolymerization

Sheet Lamination

By Material Type

Metals & Alloys (e.g., titanium, aluminum, steel)

Polymers & Plastics

Composites

Ceramics

By Application

Aircraft & Aerospace Components (structural parts, engine components)

Ground Vehicle Systems (armored components, jigs/fixtures)

Naval Systems (propulsion parts, custom hardware)

Weaponry & Ammunition (custom tooling, rapid prototyping)

Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO)

By End‑User / Defense Segment

Air Force & Aerospace Divisions

Army & Ground Forces

Navy & Marine Corps

Defense Research & Development Organizations

Defense OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Regional Insights:

The U.S. Additive Manufacturing in Defense Market was valued at USD 1.56 Billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.88% through 2035. The size of DoD-funded development programs, the breadth of defense prime contractor AM capacity, and ongoing part certification programs in the Army, Navy, and Air Force that certify additively manufactured components for operational use all demonstrate the United States' leadership.

At USD 2.07 billion (41.28%) in 2025, North America dominated; at a CAGR of 16.97%, it is expected to reach USD 9.87 billion by 2035. The depth of U.S. DoD-funded AM development programs, operational AM deployment throughout Air Force, Navy, and Army sustainment, and the defense prime contractor ecosystem, which includes Boeing, Lockheed Martin, GE Aerospace, and Raytheon, that concurrently develops and uses military-grade AM technology across numerous platform programs are the foundation of the region's leadership.

From USD 1.12 billion in 2025 to USD 6.13 billion by 2035, Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at the fastest regional CAGR of almost 18.58%. Along with South Korea's integration into domestic fighter and naval programs, Japan's adoption for JMSDF and JASDF sustainment, and India's DRDO and HAL programs using AM for domestic defense hardware development, China's massive AM investment for aerospace and naval programs is the main driver.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Boeing qualified over 600 additively manufactured parts for the CH-47F Chinook under its Block II upgrade program the largest single-platform AM qualification milestone in the company’s history covering structural fittings, ducting, and mounting hardware in aluminum and titanium alloys, with the program expected to reduce Chinook sustainment costs by approximately 15% for the qualified part population.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY & PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY INDEX – helps you understand technology-wise adoption and improvements in precision, production speed, and cost efficiency across defense manufacturing processes.

– helps you understand technology-wise adoption and improvements in precision, production speed, and cost efficiency across defense manufacturing processes. MATERIAL PERFORMANCE & STRUCTURAL OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate demand by material type and enhancements in strength-to-weight ratio, durability, and thermal resistance for defense-grade components.

– helps you evaluate demand by material type and enhancements in strength-to-weight ratio, durability, and thermal resistance for defense-grade components. WASTE REDUCTION & COST OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you assess reductions in material waste, tooling costs, and production lead times enabled by additive manufacturing adoption.

– helps you assess reductions in material waste, tooling costs, and production lead times enabled by additive manufacturing adoption. APPLICATION-DRIVEN MANUFACTURING & READINESS INSIGHTS – helps you analyze usage across aerospace, ground, naval, and MRO applications, along with gains in rapid prototyping and on-demand production.

– helps you analyze usage across aerospace, ground, naval, and MRO applications, along with gains in rapid prototyping and on-demand production. DEFENSE SEGMENT ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you track adoption across air force, army, navy, and defense OEMs, supporting strategic planning and investment decisions.

– helps you track adoption across air force, army, navy, and defense OEMs, supporting strategic planning and investment decisions. SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSFORMATION & RESILIENCE INDEX – helps you identify improvements in logistics efficiency, spare part availability, and investments in localized, digital manufacturing ecosystems.

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Additive Manufacturing in Defense Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.01 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 24.81 Million CAGR CAGR of 17.41% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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