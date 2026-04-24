Safe Harbor Financial Applauds Historic Federal Cannabis Rescheduling Action, Citing Potential Benefits to Operator Economics, Deposit Quality, and Total Addressable Market

DENVER, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leading fintech platform serving the banking, lending, and financial services needs of the regulated cannabis and hemp industries, today issued the following statement in response to the Acting Attorney General’s order moving state-licensed medical marijuana and FDA-approved cannabis products from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act, effective April 22, 2026. The order applies narrowly to FDA-approved cannabis products and qualifying state-licensed medical marijuana operators and does not extend to adult-use cannabis.

“The final order from Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is the most significant federal action on cannabis policy in more than fifty years, and positions Safe Harbor to potentially benefit from resulting improvements across operator financial health and banking activity,” said Terry Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor Financial. “This order removes the 280E tax burden from qualifying state-licensed medical cannabis operators, which have historically faced effective federal tax rates of 70% or higher on gross profit rather than net income. Stronger operators typically translate into more stable deposits, improved credit profiles, and more durable banking relationships. These are core drivers of our business.”

Understanding the Order and Its Potential Impact on Safe Harbor

The DOJ action moves two specific categories of marijuana into Schedule III: FDA-approved drug products containing marijuana, and marijuana subject to a qualifying state medical marijuana license. The effective date is April 22, 2026. The order relies heavily on existing state regulatory frameworks, allowing qualifying operators to continue using state-level systems for recordkeeping, security, and operations within the DEA registration structure.

The most commercially significant element of the order is the removal of Section 280E’s deduction disallowance for qualifying state-licensed medical operators. For years, 280E imposed effective federal tax rates of 70% or higher on cannabis businesses, taxing gross profit rather than net income. That burden being lifted is expected to materially improve operator cash flow, financial transparency, and credit quality factors that are foundational to the banking relationships Safe Harbor supports.

The order also establishes an expedited DEA registration pathway for state-licensed medical manufacturers, distributors, and dispensers, directing the DEA to process applications within 60 days for those submitted within the first six months after publication. State-licensed medical operators may lawfully continue to operate during the pendency of their applications.

Potential Opportunities for Safe Harbor’s Business as a Result of Rescheduling Action

The Company believes stronger operator economics could support Safe Harbor’s core banking business. Improved cash flow and credit quality across the medical cannabis operator base is expected to increase deposit predictability, reduce account churn driven by business failures, and improve loan performance across Safe Harbor’s lending portfolio.

In addition, the Company believes this action has the potential to expand Safe Harbor’s total addressable market. As the federal risk profile of cannabis banking shifts, financial institutions that previously viewed the sector as too uncertain will begin exploring participation. Every new bank or credit union entering the cannabis banking space is a potential customer for Safe Harbor’s fully managed compliance, monitoring, and reporting platform; the same infrastructure that has facilitated more than $29 billion in cannabis-related deposits over the past decade.

Finally, the compliance complexity created by this order could increase demand for Safe Harbor’s managed services. Operators holding both medical and adult-use licenses must now segregate books, cost centers, and intercompany arrangements to determine which portions of their operations qualify for Schedule III treatment and 280E relief. Financial institutions serving these operators face the same granular oversight challenge. This is precisely the kind of regulatory complexity that Safe Harbor’s managed services platform is built to address.

What the Order Does Not Change — and Why Safe Harbor’s Core Value Remains Essential

The order does not extend to adult-use or recreational cannabis. It does not federally legalize marijuana. Critically for financial institutions, it does not alter Bank Secrecy Act obligations, FinCEN guidance, SAR/CTR reporting requirements, or enhanced due diligence expectations. Financial institutions serving cannabis-related businesses must continue to operate within the existing federal compliance framework.

This means the compliance infrastructure Safe Harbor has built and operated for nearly a decade remains essential regardless of Schedule III status. Safe Harbor’s model allows banks and credit unions to profitably scale their cannabis banking programs without building costly internal infrastructure — and in an environment where medical and adult-use activities must now be clearly segregated for federal purposes, that value proposition is stronger than ever.

Looking Ahead: Next Steps

The DOJ has announced a new expedited administrative hearing beginning June 29, 2026, to consider the broader proposed rescheduling of all marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III. That hearing must conclude by July 15, a compressed timeline that signals the administration’s intent to move aggressively. The outcome of that proceeding will determine whether adult-use operators receive comparable federal treatment.

“Any step that strengthens cannabis operators or expands financial institution participation has the potential to grow the long-term opportunity for Safe Harbor’s fully managed banking platform,” added Mr. Mendez. “We have spent a decade building the infrastructure this industry needs to operate compliantly and confidently. Today’s action validates that investment and expands the market we serve. A durable, comprehensive solution for cannabis banking will ultimately require passage of the SAFER Banking Act but today is meaningful progress, and we believe Safe Harbor is positioned to benefit from every step forward.”

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is a cannabis-exclusive financial platform delivering smarter banking, lending, payments and business services tailored to how the cannabis industry actually operates. As one of the original pioneers of compliant financial operations support and cannabis banking consulting in the U.S., Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $35.4 billion in cannabis-related transactions across 41 states and territories. Through its proprietary Cannabis Banking Solutions™ Platform and network of regulated financial institution partners, Safe Harbor empowers cannabis operators to gain clarity, control and confidence in their financial operations. From daily banking to long-term growth, Safe Harbor provides real solutions and personal support — built exclusively for cannabis. Safe Harbor is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by our partner financial institutions. For more information, visit shfinancial.org.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the rescheduling of cannabis, the passing of the SAFER Banking Act and any other proposed regulations, the potential positive effects of any rescheduling or legislation, trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S. and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor’s services; Safe Harbor’s growth prospects and Safe Harbor’s market size; Safe Harbor’s projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors and historical performance; success or viability of new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of Safe Harbor’s securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be brought by or against Safe Harbor; and other statements regarding Safe Harbor’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Safe Harbor’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Safe Harbor undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Safe Harbor Investor Relations Contact:

ir@SHFinancial.org

Safe Harbor Media Relations Contact:

safeharbor@kcsa.com