LTP Secures VARA VASP License

Expanding Institutional Digital Asset Prime Brokerage Services into Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTP, a leading global institutional digital asset prime brokerage, today announced that it has secured a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) License from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). This milestone marks LTP's official entry into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, enabling the delivery of regulated institutional-grade digital asset services to clients in and from Dubai.

Regulated Institutional Digital Asset Services

Under its VARA license, LTP Dubai (Liquidity Fintech FZE) is authorized to provide regulated broker-dealer services to professional institutional clients and qualified investors. This regulatory milestone enables LTP to offer its sophisticated suite of virtual asset solutions within Dubai's rapidly growing ecosystem, reinforcing the emirate's standing as a premier global hub for digital finance.



LTP's platform serves a diverse institutional client base — including hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, family offices, and other sophisticated institutional clients — providing the regulated infrastructure, deep liquidity, and professional execution capabilities required to navigate digital asset markets with confidence. Through its advanced platform, LTP connects clients to major global exchanges, delivering ultra-low-latency market data, and capital-efficient solutions.

Dubai: A Strategic Hub for Digital Asset Innovation

Dubai has rapidly established itself as a global leader in digital asset regulation and innovation. Since its establishment in 2022, VARA — the world's first independent regulator dedicated exclusively to virtual assets — has implemented a comprehensive, tailor-made regulatory framework built on the principles of economic sustainability, consumer protection, and cross-border financial security.

The VARA license positions LTP to meet the growing demand from institutional clients seeking regulated access to digital asset markets within one of the world's most progressive and business-friendly environments.

Commitment to Compliance and Institutional Standards

LTP has built its business on a foundation of regulatory compliance, institutional-grade risk management, and operational excellence. The company maintains licenses and registrations across multiple jurisdictions and engages proactively with regulators worldwide to uphold the highest standards of investor protection and market integrity.

The VARA license reflects LTP's proactive regulatory strategy and its long-term commitment to building sustainable, compliant, and scalable infrastructure for the global institutional digital asset market.

"Securing our VARA VASP License is a defining milestone for LTP and a testament to our unwavering commitment to operating within robust regulatory frameworks across every market we serve." Jack Yang, Founder and CEO of LTP, commented, "Dubai's forward-looking approach to digital asset regulation, together with VARA's rigorous standards, creates an ideal environment for us to serve institutional clients throughout the MENA region. We are proud to bring our proven prime brokerage infrastructure to Dubai and to support the region's increasingly sophisticated institutional community."

About LTP

LTP is a global institutional prime broker, purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of digital asset market participants. By applying traditional financial standards to blockchain innovation, LTP delivers end-to-end prime services spanning trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and financing. Its offerings further extend to institutional asset management, regulated OTC block trading, and compliant on/off-ramp solutions — providing a secure and scalable foundation for institutions across the digital asset ecosystem.

About VARA

Established in March 2022, following the effect of Law No. 4 of 2022, VARA is the competent entity in charge of regulating, supervising, and overseeing VAs and VA Activities in all commercial zones across the Emirate of Dubai, including Special Development Zones and Free Zones but excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre. VARA plays a central role in creating Dubai's advanced legal framework to protect investors and establish international standards for Virtual Asset industry governance, while supporting the vision for a borderless economy.

For More Information:

For more information, please visit https://www.liquiditytech.com

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