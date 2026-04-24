Hess Toy Truck Announces New Plush Monster Truck

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hess Toy Truck today announced the launch of the My Plush Hess Truck: 2026 Monster Truck, the latest release in its award-winning plush toy series designed especially for its youngest fans. This limited-edition Monster Truck is available exclusively at HessToyTruck.com for $39.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included, while supplies last.

Combining big-wheel excitement with soft, huggable comfort, the 2026 Plush Monster Truck features a vibrant Hess-green plush exterior with bright white accents, amazing detailing, and playful flame graphics. The Monster Truck delivers both high-energy play and comforting companionship with its friendly expression and durable, baby-safe construction.

The interactive plush vehicle includes a range of sensory-rich features to engage young children, including squeeze-activated flashing LED lights and three sing-along songs: “Line Up the Cars,” an original Hess tune, “I’m a Hess Monster Truck” (to the tune of I’m a Little Teapot), and “Hess Truck’s On the Move” (to the tune of Skip to My Lou). The built-in nightlight mode provides a soft, steady glow for up to 15 minutes, while the silent mode allows for lights-only play during quiet time. An ideal collectible gift, the plush includes a commemorative 2026 license plate and personalizable keepsake gift tag.

The My Plush Hess Truck series has earned multiple prestigious industry awards, including the Mom’s Choice Award, National Parenting Product Award and the National Parenting Center Seal of Approval. All Hess Plush toys are safety-tested and approved for all ages, including newborns, and are constructed with soft, durable materials designed for both play and cuddles.

The Hess Plush Monster Truck, available exclusively online at HessToyTruck.com, is part of the bestselling Hess Toy Truck collection, a beloved holiday toy tradition for over 60 years. To receive updates on upcoming releases, sign up for alerts at HessToyTruck.com and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.

For press materials, images or to schedule interviews, contact:

Litzky Public Relations

Phone: (908) 967-3812 | Email: HessToyTruck@litzkypr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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