Pacific Financial Corp Reports First Quarter 2026 Earnings of $3.1 Million, or $0.30 per Diluted Share; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 per Share

ABERDEEN, Wash., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), (“Pacific Financial”) or (the “Company”), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), reported net income of $3.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2025, and $2.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025. The current quarter’s net income relative to the prior quarter reflects a slight decrease in net interest income, a recapture for credit losses, lower non-interest income and lower non-interest expenses.

The Board of Directors of Pacific Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on April 22, 2026. The dividend will be payable on May 22, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 8, 2026. This is the same dividend paid per share the prior quarter and an increase from $0.14 per share in the first quarter one year ago.

“Bank of the Pacific has built lasting relationships within the communities we serve which has enabled us to build a strong franchise with $1.3 billion in assets that reinvests into the same communities that have supported our Bank,” said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our shareholders have benefited from growth in earnings per share, tangible book value per share and quarterly dividends. For the first quarter of 2026, earnings increased 28% from the same period one year earlier, while tangible book value per share increased 10% over the same time frame. Core deposit growth continued in the first quarter reflecting our commitment to our communities and their support of our community bank franchise.”

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.97% in the first quarter 2026, compared to 0.98% for the fourth quarter 2025, and 0.81% for the first quarter 2025.

Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 9.69%, compared to 9.84% the preceding quarter, and 8.48% the first quarter a year earlier.

Net interest income decreased $322,000 to $12.0 million in the first quarter, compared to the prior quarter, and increased $693,000 from $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) decreased to 4.04%, compared to 4.11% the preceding quarter, and decreased from 4.12% for the first quarter a year ago. The decrease in the net interest margin was largely related to lower yields on loans and interest-earning cash balances which reflect a full quarter of interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve in the fourth quarter of 2025.

A recapture for credit losses of $300,000 was recognized in the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to a provision of $120,000 in the preceding quarter and a provision of $83,000 in the first quarter a year ago.

Gross portfolio loan balances decreased slightly to $771.1 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $775.9 million at December 31, 2025, and increased 9%, or $64.1 million, from $707.0 million one year earlier.

Total deposits increased $15.7 million to $1.14 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to the previous quarter and increased $64.0 million, or 6%, from one year earlier.

Non-performing assets to total assets ratio remained minimal at 0.05%, or $663,000 for the current quarter ended March 31, 2026. Substandard loans increased $742,000 to $2.8 million while special mention assets decreased $2.0 million to $14.2 million at March 31, 2026 compared to the previous quarter.

Shareholders’ equity increased $690,000 during the quarter largely due to net income. Partially offsetting net income was higher accumulated other comprehensive loss marks on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and payments of dividends. Tangible book value per share was $11.34 at March 31, 2026, an increase of $1.01 per share from $10.33 at March 31, 2025, representing growth in tangible book value per share of 10%. Total dividends paid to shareholders over the past year totaled $0.57 per share.

Bank of the Pacific continues to exceed regulatory well-capitalized requirements. At March 31, 2026, Bank of the Pacific’s estimated leverage ratio was 10.7% and its estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 17.4%.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased $15.5 million to $1.29 billion at March 31, 2026 from $1.28 billion one quarter earlier, and increased $71.7 million compared to $1.22 billion at March 31, 2025.

Cash and interest-earning cash increased $12.0 million to $126.9 million at March 31, 2026, from $114.8 million at December 31, 2025, and decreased $17.0 million from $143.8 million one year earlier. The increase in cash and interest-earning cash in the current quarter largely relates to deposit growth and a slight reduction in outstanding loan balances.

During the first quarter of 2026, liquidity metrics continued to be strong. At March 31, 2026, the Company’s short-term funding sources totaled $626.3 million. This represents a coverage ratio of short-term funds available to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of 194%. Included in available sources are collateralized credit lines the Company has established with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB) and the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Additionally, the Bank has $60.0 million of unsecured borrowing lines from various correspondent banks. There was no balance outstanding on any of these facilities at quarter-end. Uninsured or uncollateralized deposits were 28% of total deposits at March 31, 2026.

Investment securities increased $7.2 million to $329.7 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $322.6 million at December 31, 2025, and increased $24.4 million compared to a year ago. The increase in investment securities was funded from deposit growth. The largest investment category was collateralized mortgage obligations, which accounted for 55% of the investment portfolio at March 31, 2026 compared to 54% at December 31, 2025 and 51% at March 31, 2025. The yield on the investment portfolio increased 10 basis points during the current quarter to 3.60% from 3.50% the prior quarter and the same as the first quarter a year ago. The current quarter increase was related to purchases totaling $13.9 million with an average yield of 4.78%. The adjusted duration of the investment securities portfolio was 4.0 years at March 31, 2026.

Gross loans balances decreased $4.7 million, to $771.1 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $775.9 million at December 31, 2025. Year-over-year gross loan growth was 9%, or $64.1 million, which includes $30 million in SBA commercial loan purchases during the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in loan balances was primarily the result of a $4.3 million planned decrease in Woodside auto loans as well as a $1.2 million and $1.4 million decrease in construction and development loans and CRE – NOO, respectively, which were partially offset by increases of $2.0 million and $1.8 million growth in residential 1-4 family and farmland, respectively. In the first quarter of 2026, loan originations were seasonally low and were outpaced by loan repayments. However, the loan pipeline remains steady and continues to be supported by business activity developed by the Company’s commercial lending teams.

The Company manages concentration limits that establish maximum exposure levels by certain industry segments, loan product types, geography and single borrower limits. In addition, the loan portfolio continues to be well-diversified and is collateralized with assets predominantly within the Company’s Western Washington and Oregon markets. Loans classified as commercial real estate for regulatory concentration purposes totaled $288.4 million at March 31, 2026, or 198% of total risk-based capital.

Credit quality: Nonperforming assets remain minimal but increased slightly to $663,000, or 0.05% of total assets at March 31, 2026. The increase primarily relates to one non-accruing commercial loan. Classified loans, which are defined as loans rated substandard or worse, totaled 0.36% of portfolio loans at March 31, 2026 compared to 0.26% the prior quarter and 0.38% one year earlier. Special mention decreased $2.0 million to $14.2 million during the quarter, or 1.84% of total loans compared to 2.09% the prior quarter. The Company had zero other real estate owned as of March 31, 2026.

Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”): ACL-loans decreased $251,000 to $9.0 million, or 1.17% of total portfolio loans at March 31, 2026, compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2025. The ratio of ACL to non-government guaranteed loans was 1.23% at March 31, 2026. The recapture for credit losses of $300,000 recorded in the current quarter compared to a provision for credit losses of $120,000 in the prior quarter, was largely due to lower loans outstanding, lower unfunded loan commitments and updates to the Company’s economic forecast scenarios and related model assumptions.

Total deposits increased $15.7 million to $1.14 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to the previous quarter and increased $64.0 million, or 6% from $1.07 billion one year earlier. The majority of the increase for the current quarter was due to increased money-market balances and non-interest-bearing deposits, which were partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing demand balances. Year-over-year growth was primarily a result of increased money-market balances and non-interest-bearing accounts.

Core deposits represented 87% of total deposits at quarter end, including non-interest-bearing deposits of 38% of deposits, and interest-bearing demand, money market, and savings deposits representing 11%, 28%, and 10% of total deposits, respectively. CDs as a percentage of deposits remained at 13% of total deposits. The high percentage of non-interest-bearing deposits continues to support a lower cost core deposits portfolio.

Shareholders’ equity was $127.1 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $126.4 million at December 31, 2025, and $116.9 million at March 31, 2025. The increase in shareholders’ equity during the current quarter was primarily due to $3.1 million in net income, offset by $909,000 increase in unrealized losses (after-tax) on available-for-sale securities and $1.5 million in dividends to shareholders. Net unrealized losses (after-tax) included in shareholders’ equity on available-for-sale securities were $10.6 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $9.7 million at December 31, 2025, and $14.0 million at March 31, 2025.

Book value per common share was $12.68 at March 31, 2026, compared to $12.61 at December 31, 2025, and $11.67 at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share was $11.34 at March 31, 2026, compared to $11.27 at December 31, 2025, and $10.33 at March 31, 2025. The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 8.9% at March 31, 2026, compared to 9.0% in the prior quarter and 8.6% one year earlier.

Regulatory capital ratios of the Bank continue to exceed well-capitalized regulatory thresholds, with the Bank’s leverage ratio at 10.7% and total risk-based capital ratio at 17.4% as of March 31, 2026. These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of regulatory reports.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income decreased by $322,000, to $12.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, and increased $693,000 compared to $11.3 million for the first quarter a year ago. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter primarily reflects decreased loan and interest-earning cash yields partially offset by an increase in average-interest bearing asset balances.

The Company’s NIM decreased 7 basis points to 4.04% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, from 4.11% the prior quarter and 4.12% in the first quarter a year ago.

Yields on portfolio loans decreased 7 basis points during the first quarter to 5.89% from 5.96% the preceding quarter, while yields on investment securities increased 10 basis points to 3.60% from 3.50% over the same time period while yields on interest-earning cash decreased 27 basis points. Both interest-earning cash and loan yields reflect the impact of a full quarter of interest rate reductions announced in the fourth quarter of 2025 by the Federal Reserve.

The Company continues to actively monitor and manage its cost-of-funds. For the current quarter, the Company’s total cost of funds increased slightly to 1.09% compared to 1.08% for the preceding quarter, primarily as a result of higher balances of money-market accounts during the quarter and decreased from 1.10% for the first quarter of 2025. The high percentage of non-interest-bearing deposits at 38% continues to help reduce volatility in deposit costs.

Noninterest income was $1.3 million for the current quarter compared to $1.7 million the prior quarter and $1.2 million for the first quarter a year earlier. The $386,000 decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the lower fee card network incentives.

Noninterest expenses decreased to $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $10.0 million for the prior quarter and increased from $9.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily related to decreases in salary and employee benefit expenses, as well as reduced marketing expenses. These reductions were partially offset by slightly higher professional fees, data processing & IT expenses. The increase from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to higher salaries and benefit expenses.

Income tax expense: Federal and Oregon state income tax expenses totaled $714,000 for the current quarter, and $792,000 for the preceding quarter, resulting in effective tax rates of 19.0% and 20.3%, respectively. These income tax expenses reflect the benefits of tax-exempt income on tax-exempt loans and investments, affordable housing tax credit financing, and investments in bank-owned life insurance.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Change From

(In 000s, except per share data) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 2026 2025 2025 $ % $ % Earnings Ratios & Data Net Income $ 3,050 $ 3,119 $ 2,377 $ (69 ) -2 % $ 673 28 % Return on average assets 0.97 % 0.98 % 0.81 % -0.01 % 0.16 % Return on average equity 9.69 % 9.84 % 8.48 % -0.15 % 1.21 % Efficiency ratio (1) 73.94 % 71.21 % 75.86 % 2.73 % -1.92 % Net-interest margin %(2) 4.04 % 4.11 % 4.12 % -0.07 % -0.08 % Share Ratios & Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.24 $ (0.01 ) -3 % $ 0.06 25 % Diluted earning per share $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.24 $ (0.01 ) -3 % $ 0.06 25 % Book value per share(3) $ 12.68 $ 12.61 $ 11.67 $ 0.07 1 % $ 1.01 9 % Tangible book value per share(4) $ 11.34 $ 11.27 $ 10.33 $ 0.07 1 % $ 1.01 10 % Common shares outstanding 10,024 10,020 10,020 4 0 % 4 0 % PFLC stock price $ 12.98 $ 12.75 $ 10.90 $ 0.23 2 % $ 2.08 19 % Dividends paid per share $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.01 7 % $ 0.01 7 % Balance Sheet Data Assets $ 1,290,658 $ 1,275,116 $ 1,218,969 $ 15,542 1 % $ 71,689 6 % Portfolio Loans $ 771,142 $ 775,852 $ 707,034 $ (4,710 ) -1 % $ 64,108 9 % Deposits $ 1,138,653 $ 1,122,935 $ 1,074,646 $ 15,718 1 % $ 64,007 6 % Investments $ 329,742 $ 322,555 $ 305,377 $ 7,187 2 % $ 24,365 8 % Shareholders equity $ 127,080 $ 126,390 $ 116,949 $ 690 1 % $ 10,131 9 % Liquidity Ratios Short-term funding to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits 194 % 193 % 212 % 1 % -18 % Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits 28 % 29 % 24 % -1 % 4 % Portfolio loans to deposits ratio 68 % 69 % 66 % -1 % 2 % Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing assets to assets 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.10 % 0.04 % -0.05 % Non-accrual loans to portfolio loans 0.09 % 0.02 % 0.17 % 0.07 % -0.08 % Loan losses(recoveries) to avg portfolio loans 0.00 % -0.07 % 0.04 % 0.07 % -0.04 % ACL-loans to portfolio loans 1.17 % 1.20 % 1.26 % -0.03 % -0.09 % Capital Ratios Total risk-based capital ratio (Bank) 17.4 % 17.2 % 17.4 % 0.2 % 0.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (Bank) 16.2 % 16.1 % 16.2 % 0.1 % 0.0 % Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) 16.2 % 16.1 % 16.2 % 0.1 % 0.0 % Leverage ratio (Bank) 10.7 % 10.7 % 10.9 % 0.0 % -0.2 % Tangible common equity ratio 8.9 % 9.0 % 8.6 % -0.1 % 0.3 % (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%. (3) Book value per share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding. (4) Tangible book value per share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.





INCOME STATEMENT (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Change From

($ in 000s) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 2026 2025 2025 $ % $ % Interest Income Loan interest & fee income $ 11,200 $ 11,561 $ 10,304 $ (361 ) -3 % $ 896 9 % Interest earning cash income 933 1,029 1,208 (96 ) -9 % (275 ) -23 % Investment income 2,923 2,778 2,678 145 5 % 245 9 % Interest Income 15,056 15,368 14,190 (312 ) -2 % 866 6 % Interest Expense Deposits interest expense 2,889 2,865 2,694 24 1 % 195 7 % Other borrowings interest expense 184 198 206 (14 ) -7 % (22 ) -11 % Interest Expense 3,073 3,063 2,900 10 0 % 173 6 % Net Interest Income 11,983 12,305 11,290 (322 ) -3 % 693 6 % Provision (recapture) for credit losses (300 ) 120 83 (420 ) -350 % (383 ) -461 % Net Interest Income after provision 12,283 12,185 11,207 98 1 % 1,076 10 % Non-Interest Income Fees and service charges 1,102 1,492 1,117 (390 ) -26 % (15 ) -1 % Gain on sale of investments, net - - (165 ) - 0 % 165 -100 % Gain on sale of loans, net - - (2 ) - 0 % 2 -100 % Income on bank-owned insurance 201 198 191 3 2 % 10 5 % Other non-interest income 6 5 12 1 20 % (6 ) -50 % Non-Interest Income 1,309 1,695 1,153 (386 ) -23 % 156 14 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,201 6,336 5,969 (135 ) -2 % 232 4 % Occupancy 624 600 592 24 4 % 32 5 % Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment 323 320 302 3 1 % 21 7 % Marketing & donations 138 177 153 (39 ) -22 % (15 ) -10 % Professional services 297 247 299 50 20 % (2 ) -1 % Data Processing & IT 1,258 1,221 1,218 37 3 % 40 3 % Other 987 1,068 906 (81 ) -8 % 81 9 % Non-Interest Expense 9,828 9,969 9,439 (141 ) -1 % 389 4 % Income before income taxes 3,764 3,911 2,921 (147 ) -4 % 843 29 % Provision for income taxes 714 792 544 (78 ) -10 % 170 31 % Net Income $ 3,050 $ 3,119 $ 2,377 $ (69 ) -2 % 673 28 % Effective tax rate 19.0 % 20.3 % 18.6 % -1.3 % 0.4 %





BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) Period Ended

Change from

% of Total

($ in 000s) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, 2026 2025 2025 $ % $ % 2026 2025 2025 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 17,119 $ 14,769 $ 18,975 $ 2,350 16 % $ (1,856 ) -10 % 1 % 1 % 2 % Interest-earning cash 109,735 100,037 124,854 9,698 10 % (15,119 ) -12 % 9 % 8 % 10 % Investment securities 329,742 322,555 305,377 7,187 2 % 24,365 8 % 26 % 25 % 25 % Portfolio Loans, net of deferred fees 770,605 775,266 706,439 (4,661 ) -1 % 64,166 9 % 60 % 61 % 58 % Allowance for credit losses (9,041 ) (9,292 ) (8,890 ) 251 -3 % (151 ) 2 % -1 % -1 % -1 % Net loans 761,564 765,974 697,549 (4,410 ) -1 % 64,015 9 % 59 % 60 % 57 % Premises & equipment 16,039 16,133 16,702 (94 ) -1 % (663 ) -4 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Goodwill & Other Intangibles 13,435 13,435 13,435 - 0 % - 0 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Bank-owned life Insurance 29,024 28,824 28,204 200 1 % 820 3 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Other assets 14,000 13,389 13,873 611 5 % 127 1 % 1 % 2 % 2 % Total Assets $ 1,290,658 $ 1,275,116 $ 1,218,969 $ 15,542 1 % $ 71,689 6 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 1,138,653 $ 1,122,935 $ 1,074,646 $ 15,718 1 % $ 64,007 6 % 88 % 88 % 88 % Borrowings 13,403 13,403 13,403 - 0 % - 0 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Other liabilities 11,522 12,388 13,971 (866 ) -7 % (2,449 ) -18 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Common Stock & Retained Earnings 137,704 136,105 130,953 1,599 1 % 6,751 5 % 11 % 11 % 11 % Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (10,624 ) (9,715 ) (14,004 ) (909 ) 9 % 3,380 -24 % -1 % -1 % -1 % Shareholders' equity 127,080 126,390 116,949 690 1 % 10,131 9 % 10 % 10 % 10 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,290,658 $ 1,275,116 $ 1,218,969 $ 15,542 1 % $ 71,689 6 % 100 % 100 % 100 %





INVESTMENT COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited)

Period Ended

Change from

% of Total

($ in 000s) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, 2026 2025 2025 $ % $ % 2026 2025 2025 Investment Securities Collateralized mortgage obligations $ 182,632 $ 173,544 $ 156,105 $ 9,088 5 % $ 26,527 17 % 55 % 54 % 51 % Mortgage backed securities 45,402 46,751 40,396 (1,349 ) -3 % 5,006 12 % 14 % 14 % 13 % U.S. Government and agency securities 58,502 58,830 68,392 (328 ) -1 % (9,890 ) -14 % 18 % 18 % 22 % Municipal securities 43,206 43,430 40,484 (224 ) -1 % 2,722 7 % 13 % 14 % 14 % Investment Securities $ 329,742 $ 322,555 $ 305,377 $ 7,187 2 % $ 24,365 8 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Held to maturity securities $ 27,462 $ 28,382 $ 40,718 $ (920 ) -3 % $ (13,256 ) -33 % 8 % 9 % 13 % Available for sale securities $ 302,280 $ 294,173 $ 264,659 $ 8,107 3 % $ 37,621 14 % 92 % 91 % 87 % Government & Agency securities $ 286,513 $ 279,101 $ 264,866 $ 7,412 3 % $ 21,647 8 % 87 % 87 % 87 % AAA, AA, A rated securities $ 42,565 $ 42,768 $ 39,822 $ (203 ) 0 % $ 2,743 7 % 13 % 13 % 13 % Non-rated securities $ 664 $ 686 $ 689 $ (22 ) -3 % $ (25 ) -4 % 0 % 0 % 0 % AFS Unrealized Gain (Loss) $ (13,701 ) $ (12,613 ) $ (18,284 ) $ (1,088 ) 9 % $ 4,583 -25 % -4 % -4 % -6 %





LIQUIDITY (unaudited) Period Ended

Change from

% of Deposits

($ in 000s) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, 2026 2025 2025 $ % $ % 2026 2025 2025 Short-term Funding Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,697 $ 106,558 $ 129,616 $ 9,139 9 % $ (13,919 ) -11 % 10 % 9 % 12 % Unencumbered AFS Securities 145,295 142,377 104,237 2,918 2 % 41,058 39 % 13 % 13 % 10 % Secured lines of Credit (FHLB, FRB) 365,356 368,249 315,876 (2,893 ) -1 % 49,480 16 % 32 % 33 % 29 % Short-term Funding $ 626,348 $ 617,184 $ 549,729 $ 9,164 1 % $ 76,619 14 % 55 % 55 % 51 %





PORTFOLIO LOAN COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited)

Period Ended

Change from

% of Total

($ in 000s) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, 2026 2025 2025 $ % $ % 2026 2025 2025 Portfolio Loans Commercial & agriculture $ 106,019 $ 106,694 $ 70,209 $ (675 ) -1 % $ 35,810 51 % 14 % 14 % 10 % Real estate: Construction and development 34,563 35,716 34,669 (1,153 ) -3 % (106 ) 0 % 4 % 5 % 5 % Residential 1-4 family 105,301 103,341 101,810 1,960 2 % 3,491 3 % 14 % 13 % 14 % Multi-family 80,628 81,327 72,313 (699 ) -1 % 8,315 11 % 11 % 10 % 10 % CRE -- owner occupied 188,640 188,387 176,850 253 0 % 11,790 7 % 24 % 24 % 25 % CRE -- non owner occupied 175,789 177,167 160,022 (1,378 ) -1 % 15,767 10 % 23 % 23 % 23 % Farmland 30,292 28,537 27,411 1,755 6 % 2,881 11 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Consumer 49,910 54,683 63,750 (4,773 ) -9 % (13,840 ) -22 % 6 % 7 % 9 % Portfolio Loans 771,142 775,852 707,034 $ (4,710 ) -1 % $ 64,108 9 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Less: ACL (9,041 ) (9,292 ) (8,890 ) Less: deferred fees (537 ) (586 ) (595 ) Net loans $ 761,564 $ 765,974 $ 697,549 Regulatory Commercial Real Estate $ 288,400 $ 291,305 $ 263,424 $ (2,905 ) -1 % $ 24,976 9 % 37 % 38 % 37 % Total Risk Based Capital(1) $ 145,993 $ 144,884 $ 139,133 $ 1,109 1 % $ 6,860 5 % CRE to Risk Based Capital(1) 198 % 201 % 189 % -3 % 9 %





CRE--MULTI-FAMILY & NON OWNER OCCUPIED COMPOSITION (unaudited)

Period Ended

Change from

% of Total

($ in 000s) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, 2026 2025 2025 $ % $ % 2026 2025 2025 Collateral Composition(2) Multifamily $ 82,569 $ 83,239 $ 76,421 $ (670 ) -1 % $ 6,148 8 % 30 % 31 % 31 % Hospitality 32,927 32,165 31,772 762 2 % 1,155 4 % 12 % 12 % 13 % Retail 31,582 31,572 36,616 10 0 % (5,034 ) -14 % 12 % 12 % 15 % Mixed Use 28,125 29,366 22,706 (1,241 ) -4 % 5,419 24 % 11 % 11 % 9 % Mini Storage 23,607 23,847 22,654 (240 ) -1 % 953 4 % 9 % 9 % 9 % Industrial 20,175 17,313 15,230 2,862 17 % 4,945 32 % 8 % 6 % 6 % Office 19,249 21,212 23,975 (1,963 ) -9 % (4,726 ) -20 % 7 % 8 % 10 % Special Purpose 17,202 17,312 6,874 (110 ) -1 % 10,328 150 % 6 % 6 % 3 % Warehouse 9,403 10,063 8,146 (660 ) -7 % 1,257 15 % 4 % 4 % 3 % Other 2,123 2,146 2,648 (23 ) -1 % (525 ) -20 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Total $ 266,962 $ 268,235 $ 247,042 $ (1,273 ) 0 % $ 19,920 8 % 100 % 100 % 100 % (1) Bank of the Pacific

(2) Includes loans in process of construction







CREDIT QUALITY (unaudited)

Change from

($ in 000s) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 2026 2025 2025 $ % $ % Risk Rating Distribution Pass $ 754,182 $ 757,625 $ 694,240 $ (3,443 ) 0 % $ 59,942 9 % Special Mention 14,196 16,205 10,131 (2,009 ) -12 % 4,065 40 % Substandard 2,764 2,022 2,663 742 37 % 101 4 % Portfolio Loans $ 771,142 $ 775,852 $ 707,034 $ (4,710 ) -1 % $ 64,108 9 % Nonperforming Assets Nonaccruing loans 663 124 1,225 $ 539 435 % (562 ) -46 % Other real estate owned - - - - 0 % - 0 % Nonperforming Assets $ 663 $ 124 $ 1,225 $ 539 435 % (562 ) -46 % Credit Metrics Classified loans1 to portfolio loans 0.36 % 0.26 % 0.38 % 0.10 % -0.02 % ACL to classified loans1 327.10 % 459.55 % 333.83 % -132.45 % -6.73 % Loans past due 30+ days to portfolio loans2 0.03 % 0.16 % 0.04 % -0.13 % -0.01 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.10 % 0.04 % -0.05 % Nonaccruing loans to portfolio loans 0.09 % 0.02 % 0.17 % 0.07 % -0.08 % (1) Classified loans include loans rated substandard or worse and are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may jeopardize the repayment of the debt. They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard classification are not corrected.

(2) Excludes non-accrual loans





DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited)

Period Ended

Change from



% of Total

($ in 000s) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, 2026 2025 2025 $ % $ % 2026 2025 2025 Deposits Interest-bearing demand $ 129,481 $ 198,049 $ 243,363 $ (68,568 ) -35 % $ (113,882 ) -47 % 11 % 18 % 23 % Money market 315,130 255,825 197,184 59,305 23 % 117,946 60 % 28 % 23 % 18 % Savings 113,036 112,658 117,130 378 0 % (4,094 ) -3 % 10 % 10 % 11 % Time deposits (CDs) 148,131 150,492 134,226 (2,361 ) -2 % 13,905 10 % 13 % 13 % 12 % Total interest-bearing deposits 705,778 717,024 691,903 (11,246 ) -2 % 13,875 2 % 62 % 64 % 64 % Non-interest bearing demand 432,875 405,911 382,743 26,964 7 % 50,132 13 % 38 % 36 % 36 % Total deposits $ 1,138,653 $ 1,122,935 $ 1,074,646 $ 15,718 1 % $ 64,007 6 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Insured Deposits $ 634,395 $ 628,621 $ 630,940 $ 5,774 1 % $ 3,455 1 % 56 % 56 % 59 % Collateralized Deposits 180,730 174,023 183,842 6,707 4 % (3,112 ) -2 % 16 % 15 % 17 % Uninsured Deposits 323,528 320,291 259,864 3,237 1 % 63,664 24 % 28 % 29 % 24 % Total Deposits $ 1,138,653 $ 1,122,935 $ 1,074,646 $ 15,718 1 % $ 64,007 6 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Consumer Deposits $ 517,179 $ 518,554 $ 472,839 $ (1,375 ) 0 % $ 44,340 9 % 45 % 47 % 44 % Business Deposits 430,072 419,780 407,974 10,292 2 % 22,098 5 % 38 % 37 % 38 % Public Deposits 191,402 184,601 193,833 6,801 4 % (2,431 ) -1 % 17 % 16 % 18 % Total Deposits $ 1,138,653 $ 1,122,935 $ 1,074,646 $ 15,718 1 % $ 64,007 6 % 100 % 100 % 100 %





NET INTEREST MARGIN (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Change From

($ in 000s) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 2026 2025 2025 $ % $ % Average Interest Bearing Balances Portfolio loans $ 772,754 $ 770,436 $ 701,071 $ 2,318 0 % $ 71,683 10 % Investment securities $ 331,999 $ 318,025 $ 305,074 $ 13,974 4 % $ 26,925 9 % Interest-earning cash $ 102,289 $ 102,834 $ 110,007 $ (545 ) -1 % $ (7,718 ) -7 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,207,042 $ 1,191,295 $ 1,116,152 $ 15,747 1 % $ 90,890 8 % Non-interest bearing deposits $ 413,375 $ 420,140 $ 378,470 $ (6,765 ) -2 % $ 34,905 9 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 714,456 $ 695,293 $ 675,122 $ 19,163 3 % $ 39,334 6 % Total Deposits $ 1,127,831 $ 1,115,433 $ 1,053,592 $ 12,398 1 % $ 74,239 7 % Borrowings $ 13,403 $ 13,457 $ 13,403 $ (54 ) 0 % $ - 0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 727,859 $ 708,750 $ 688,525 $ 19,109 3 % $ 39,334 6 % Yield / Cost $(1) Portfolio loans $ 11,215 $ 11,577 $ 10,316 $ (362 ) -3 % $ 899 9 % Investment securities $ 2,950 $ 2,805 $ 2,710 $ 145 5 % $ 240 9 % Interest-earning cash $ 933 $ 1,029 $ 1,208 $ (96 ) -9 % $ (275 ) -23 % Total interest-earning assets $ 15,098 $ 15,411 $ 14,234 $ (313 ) -2 % $ 864 6 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,889 $ 2,865 $ 2,694 $ 24 1 % $ 195 7 % Borrowings $ 184 $ 198 $ 206 $ (14 ) -7 % $ (22 ) -11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,073 $ 3,063 $ 2,900 $ 10 0 % $ 173 6 % Net interest income $ 12,025 $ 12,348 $ 11,334 $ (323 ) -3 % $ 691 6 % Yield / Cost %(1) Yield on portfolio loans 5.89 % 5.96 % 5.97 % -0.07 % -0.08 % Yield on investment securities 3.60 % 3.50 % 3.60 % 0.10 % 0.00 % Yield on interest-earning cash 3.70 % 3.97 % 4.45 % -0.27 % -0.75 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.64 % 1.63 % 1.62 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Cost of borrowings 5.57 % 5.84 % 6.23 % -0.27 % -0.66 % Cost of deposits and borrowings 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.10 % 0.01 % -0.01 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.07 % 5.13 % 5.17 % -0.06 % -0.10 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.71 % 1.71 % 1.71 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Net interest spread 3.36 % 3.42 % 3.46 % -0.06 % -0.10 % Net interest margin 4.04 % 4.11 % 4.12 % -0.07 % -0.08 % (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.





ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (ACL) (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Change From

($ in 000s) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 2026 2025 2025 $ % $ % ACL-Loans Beginning of period balance $ 9,292 $ 9,057 $ 8,851 $ 235 3 % $ 441 5 % Charge-offs (6 ) (50 ) (75 ) 44 -88 % 69 -92 % Recoveries 5 182 - (177 ) -97 % 5 100 % Net (charge-off) recovery (1 ) 132 (75 ) (133 ) -101 % 74 -99 % Provision (recapture) (250 ) 103 114 (353 ) -343 % (364 ) -319 % End of period balance $ 9,041 $ 9,292 $ 8,890 $ (251 ) -3 % $ 151 2 % Net charge-off (recovery) to average portfolio loans 0.00 % -0.07 % 0.04 % 0.07 % -0.04 % ACL-loans to portfolio loans 1.17 % 1.20 % 1.26 % -0.03 % -0.09 % ACL-Unfunded Loans Commitments Beginning of period balance $ 568 $ 551 $ 540 $ 17 3 % $ 28 5 % Provision (recapture) (50 ) 17 (31 ) (67 ) -394 % (19 ) 61 % End of period balance $ 518 $ 568 $ 509 $ (50 ) -9 % $ 9 2 %

ABOUT PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At March 31, 2026, the Company had total assets of $1.29 billion and operated fifteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and three branches in the communities of Clatsop and Clackamas counties in Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem, Oregon. Visit the Company’s website at www.bankofthepacific.com . Member FDIC.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws, including all statements in this release that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans or events or projected results of Pacific Financial Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of the Pacific. Such statements are based on information available at the time of communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied, and could negatively impact the Company’s operating and stock price performance. These risks and uncertainties include various risks associated with growing the Bank and expanding the services it provides, development of new business lines and markets, competition in the marketplace, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, extensive and evolving regulation of the banking industry, and many other risks. Any forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information at the time the statement is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

DENISE PORTMANN, PRESIDENT & CEO

CARLA TUCKER, EVP & CFO

360.533.8873

