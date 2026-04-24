Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (NGTF), d/b/a TechForce Robotics, Launches Live Robot Deployment at IOA Championship (April 24–26) at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (d/b/a TechForce Robotics) today announced the launch of a live pilot deployment of its autonomous robots, BIM-E and TIM-E, at the IOA Championship presented by Morongo Casino Resort and Spa, taking place April 24–26, 2026, at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont, California.

The robots will operate in a fully live, high-traffic championship setting, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s commercialization strategy and providing real-world validation in a new hospitality subvertical.

Key Highlights:

Live Event Validation: BIM-E (beverage service) and TIM-E (waste management and delivery) will operate throughout the championship, demonstrating reliability, performance, and scalability in golf and large outdoor venue environments.

BIM-E (beverage service) and TIM-E (waste management and delivery) will operate throughout the championship, demonstrating reliability, performance, and scalability in golf and large outdoor venue environments. Expanded Industry Footprint: This deployment further validates TechForce’s platform beyond traditional hospitality settings, reinforcing its applicability across diverse, service-intensive environments.

This deployment further validates TechForce’s platform beyond traditional hospitality settings, reinforcing its applicability across diverse, service-intensive environments. Recurring Use Case: Following the event, both systems are expected to remain onsite as part of an ongoing pilot program supporting daily clubhouse operations, including food and beverage service and facility management.

Following the event, both systems are expected to remain onsite as part of an ongoing pilot program supporting daily clubhouse operations, including food and beverage service and facility management. Scaling Readiness: This activation represents a critical step toward commercial scale, supported by strategic engagements with global contract manufacturer Foxconn and development partner NUWA Robotics.

Management Commentary (Ried Floco, President):

“This deployment represents a meaningful validation of our platform in a live, high-demand environment, while expanding our presence into an additional hospitality subvertical. Each successful deployment reinforces the adaptability and scalability of our technology across diverse operating conditions.

We are seeing strong internal momentum as our deployment and production teams work in close alignment with NUWA Robotics to scale manufacturing capacity and accelerate the introduction of next-generation solutions. With the right technology, partnerships, and operational infrastructure now in place, we believe the Company is well-positioned to support the next phase of growth.

“As demand for automation continues to rise globally, driven by the need for efficiency, cost optimization, and operational resilience, we are focused on executing this opportunity and expanding our footprint across service-intensive industries.”

About Nightfood Holdings Inc. (d/b/a Techforce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings Inc., operating as Techforce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence, and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency, and enable next-generation automation.

With a strong emphasis on innovation and real-world deployment, Techforce Robotics partners with organizations to design and implement customized robotic solutions tailored to evolving operational needs.

Learn more: https://www.nightfoodholdings.com/

Learn more: www.techforcerobotics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

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