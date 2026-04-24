OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Financial Performance for the First Quarter of 2026

 | Source: OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) (the “Company”) is a bank holding company and owns 100% of OptimumBank (the “Bank”), a Florida-chartered commercial bank, OptimumHUD Loans, LLC (d/b/a) as OptimumFunding, LLC, a wholly owned non-bank subsidiary, and OptimumFinance, LLC, a wholly owned non-bank, asset-based lending subsidiary. The Company is pleased to announce net income of $4.7 million, or $0.39 per basic share, and $0.20 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026. This compares to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.42 per basic share, and $0.21 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and $3.9 million net income, or $0.33 per basic share, and $0.17 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. The increase of $0.8 million in net income for the first quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, was primarily driven by a $3.8 million improvement in net interest income and $0.6 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a $2.4 million increase in noninterest expenses and $0.9 million increase in credit loss expense and the corresponding increase in income tax expense.

The results of the first quarter of 2026 will be explored in greater depth on April 28, 2026, at 10:00am ET, as part of the annual shareholder meeting. Those interested in viewing the Company’s presentation are encouraged to register for the live Webcast, at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/178187333/guest. Company management will also be available to respond to questions at the conclusion of the presentation.

The Company has demonstrated sustained growth throughout the first quarter of 2026. The gross loan portfolio increased by $132.1 million, or 13.8%, during the first quarter of 2026 to $1.09 billion. Total deposits increased by $161.1 million from December 31, 2025, totaling $1.09 billion at March 31, 2026, or 17.3% from the prior quarter. This also represents growth of $239.9 million in total deposits since March 31, 2025, or an increase of 28.1%.

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2026

 Net income of $4.7 million, or $0.39 per basic share, and $0.20 diluted earnings per share (“diluted EPS”).
 Return on Average Assets (“ROAA”) was 1.56% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 1.77% in the fourth quarter of 2025 (both annualized).
 Net interest margin was 4.49%, reflecting a 10 basis point increase from 4.39% in the fourth quarter of 2025.
 Total assets grew by $157.1 million to $1.27 billion from December 31, 2025.
 Total deposits increased by $161.1 million to $1.09 billion from December 31, 2025.
 Gross loans increased by $132.1 million during the quarter to $1.09 billion, compared to $958.79 million at December 31, 2025.
 Total stockholders’ equity increased by $5.0 million to $126.9 million as of March 31, 2026, up from $121.9 million as of December 31, 2025, reflecting continued earnings retention.
 Return on Average Equity (“ROAE”) was 15.12% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 16.23% in the fourth quarter of 2025 (both annualized).
   

“We entered 2026 building on the strongest year in our history, with continued momentum across all key areas of the business,” said Chairman of the Board Moishe Gubin. “As previously announced, 2026 is the year we begin executing on our expansion into new, financially related verticals that complement our banking operations. With the closing of our first loan through OptimumFinance in April, this next phase is now underway. Our sole focus remains on creating and delivering long-term shareholder value.”

Net interest income for the quarter-ended March 31, 2026 increased to $13.2 million, up by $1.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2025 and $3.8 million from the first quarter of 2025, supported by higher yields on loans and securities and lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.26%, down by eight basis points from 3.34% in the fourth quarter, while interest-earning asset yields rose 17 basis points to 6.62%. The Company’s net interest margin rose 10 basis points to 4.49%, a reflection of disciplined loan and deposit pricing strategy, prudent liquidity management, and balance sheet optimization.

Noninterest income for the quarter-ended March 31, 2026 increased modestly to $1.8 million, or $0.1 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by an increase in service charges and fees related to banking services. Noninterest expenses increased to $8.0 million, or $1.3 million from the fourth quarter, primarily relating to an increase in employee compensation expenses. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 53.5% for the first quarter of 2026, consistent with prudent cost management amid balance sheet expansion and associated revenue expansion.

Credit loss expense as of quarter-ended March 31, 2026 increased to $0.8 million, primarily due to strong growth in loan balances, partially offset by improvements in the credit quality of the loan portfolio and the evaluation of factors used to determine the credit loss. Gross charge-offs remained modest at $44,000 while recoveries totaled $41,000 resulting in net charge-offs of only $3,000 during the first quarter of 2026. The allowance for credit losses stood at $11.1 million as of March 31, 2026, or 1.01% of total loans.

Loan portfolio growth remained strong in the first quarter of 2026. Gross loans increased by $132.1 million from the prior quarter. Commercial real estate continued to expand, growing by $123.7 million. Additionally, there were increases in the consumer and land and construction portfolio segments, up $8.6 million and $4.8 million, respectively. These gains were partially offset by modest declines of $2.1 million in commercial loans, $2.0 million in multi-family real estate, and $0.9 million in residential real estate. The continued growth experienced in the loan portfolio is due to the implementation of our relationship-based banking model and the success of our lenders in competing for new business.

On the funding side, total deposits increased by $161.1 million to $1.09 billion from the fourth quarter of 2025, with strong sequential growth across all deposit categories. The Company had $40.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances outstanding at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $10.0 million from December 31, 2025.

The Bank’s capital levels remain strong, with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 10.74%, well above regulatory minimums. The Company remains well positioned to support continued growth and earnings momentum. The modest decline from the prior quarter reflects strong asset growth, as capital deployment into earning assets outpaced retained earnings, while capital levels remain well above regulatory requirements.

The Company’s outlook remains constructive. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company was ranked number 49 out of 3,465 U.S. community banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence, placing the Company in the top 1.4% nationwide. Subsequent to quarter end, in April 2026, both Alliance Global Partners and Brean Capital initiated equity research coverage of the Company validating the recognition and growing visibility of our platform. The Company continues to invest in technology, talent, and targeted growth strategies that reinforce its position as one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing community banks in South Florida. We remain grateful for the trust and partnership of our shareholders, customers, and employees.

The following table presents the Company’s quarterly trends of the consolidated financial highlights (unaudited) for the periods presented (see below for a summary of non-GAAP reconciliation):

  Quarterly Trends  1Q26 change vs 
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 1Q26  4Q25  3Q25  2Q25  1Q25  4Q25  1Q25 
Selected Balance Sheet Data                            
Total assets $1,268,735  $1,111,678  $1,083,043  $999,127  $977,468  $157,057  $291,267 
Total gross loans  1,090,894   958,793   813,722   784,564   800,244   132,101   290,650 
Total deposits  1,092,883   931,750   959,487   878,865   852,934   161,133   239,949 
Earnings Highlights                            
Net income $4,663  $4,853  $4,323  $3,602  $3,870  $(190) $793 
Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $0.20  $0.21  $0.18  $0.15  $0.17  $(0.01) $0.03 
Net interest income $13,190  $11,871  $11,048  $10,242  $9,426  $1,319  $3,764 
Performance Ratios                            
Net interest margin  4.49%  4.39%  4.37%  4.32%  4.06%  0.10%  0.43%
Net interest spread  3.36%  3.11%  2.98%  3.08%  2.87%  0.25%  0.49%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  3.26%  3.34%  3.48%  3.49%  3.59%  (0.08)%  (0.34)%
Efficiency ratio  53.47%  49.59%  50.68%  51.18%  52.79%  3.88%  0.67%
Net loan-to-deposit ratio  98.69%  101.67%  83.67%  88.13%  92.77%  (2.98)%  5.92%
Return on (annualized)                            
Average assets (ROAA)  1.56%  1.77%  1.68%  1.48%  1.62%  (0.21)%  (0.06)%
Average equity (ROAE)  15.12%  16.23%  15.17%  13.10%  14.66%  (1.12)%  0.46%
Average tangible assets (ROTA)  1.56%  1.77%  1.68%  1.48%  1.62%  (0.21)%  (0.06)%
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) $6,968  $6,855  $6,426  $5,895  $5,031  $113  $1,937 
Other Operating Measures                            
Common shares outstanding  12,166,858   11,533,943   11,883,943   11,751,082   11,751,082   632,915   415,776 
Non-diluted tangible book value per share $10.43  $10.57  $9.84  $9.48  $9.19  $(0.14) $1.23 
Fully diluted shares outstanding  23,625,209   23,523,473   23,523,473   23,390,612   23,390,612   101,736   234,597 
Fully diluted tangible book value per share $5.37  $5.18  $4.97  $4.76  $4.62  $0.19  $0.75 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  10.00%  10.97%  10.79%  11.14%  11.05%  (0.97)%  (1.05)%
Bank Tier 1 Leverage Ratio  10.74%  11.39%  11.71%  11.89%  11.71%  (0.65)%  (0.96)%


Financial Results

Statement of Income

Net income was $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, and $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense to $8.0 million, compared to $6.7 million in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by higher employee compensation associated with increased growth, due to a combination of prior quarter adjustments to year-end incentive compensation, seasonal increases in payroll taxes and other employee benefits, and continued investments in personnel. Additionally, there was a $0.4 million increase in credit loss expense, partially offset by increases of $1.3 million in net interest income and $0.1 million in noninterest income.

Total interest income was $19.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $15.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The sequential growth was driven by a $2.7 million increase in interest income from loans partially offset by a $0.7 million decline in other interest income, primarily from lower interest earning deposits with banks. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the increase was primarily due to a $244.7 million increase in average loan balances.

The following table depicts the components of interest income (unaudited) for the quarterly periods presented:

   Quarterly Trends   1Q26 change vs 
(Dollars in thousands)  1Q26   4Q25  3Q25  2Q25  1Q25  4Q25  1Q25 
Interest income                            
Loans $18,114  $15,437  $14,082  $14,026  $13,601  $2,677  $4,513 
Debt securities  191   164   153   158   160   27   31 
Other  1,148   1,837   2,086   1,404   1,246   (689)  (98)
Total interest income $19,453  $17,438  $16,321  $15,588  $15,007  $2,015  $4,446 


Interest expense totaled $6.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, the increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a $113.3 million increase in total interest-bearing liability balances, partially offset by an eight basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 3.34% to 3.26%. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, there was a $158.9 million increase in average interest-bearing liability balances, with a 33 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 3.59% to 3.26%.

Net interest income was $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, up from $11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $9.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily driven by growth in the average interest-earning assets of $110.7 million, and the lower cost on interest-bearing liabilities. On a year-over-year basis, the growth in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $244.7 million increase in average loan balances and a $14.0 million increase in average interest-earning deposits with banks balances, further supported by lower funding costs.

Net interest margin expanded to 4.49% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 4.39% and 4.06% for the fourth and first quarters of 2025, respectively. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, net interest margin increased by 10 basis points, primarily driven by the decrease in interest-bearing liabilities cost. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, net interest margin increased by 43 basis points, primarily attributable to a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in loan yields.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.26% in the first quarter of 2026, down from 3.34% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and down from 3.59% in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in yields in the time deposit portfolio. Compared to the same quarter last year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased substantially by 33 basis points. This reduction was due to a decrease in yields across the deposit portfolio with disciplined pricing following rate reductions combined with a reduction in borrowings.

Credit loss expense was $0.8 million during the first quarter of 2026, compared to $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, and a $0.2 million reversal for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in credit loss expense from the fourth quarter was primarily attributable to the $132.1 million increase in gross loan balances, partially offset by improvements in the credit quality of the loan portfolio and the evaluation of factors used to determine the credit loss. Gross charge-offs remained modest at $44,000 while recoveries totaled $41,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $3,000 during the first quarter of 2026. The Company’s allowance for credit losses stood at $11.1 million, or 1.01% of total loans, as of March 31, 2026.

Noninterest income totaled $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, up from $1.7 million in the prior quarter and up from $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase of $0.1 million was primarily driven by an increase in service charges and fees related to banking services. Compared to the same quarter last year, the $0.6 million increase in noninterest income was primarily related to increases in wire transfers, ACH fees on deposit payment transactions, and other loan fees.

Noninterest expenses totaled $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, the increase of $1.3 million primarily relates to an increase in employee compensation expenses. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the increase of $2.4 million includes increases of $1.6 million, $0.4 million, and $0.3 million in employee compensation expenses, data processing, and other expenses, respectively.

The $1.3 million increase in employee compensation expenses when compared to the prior quarter is due to prior quarter adjustments to year-end incentive compensation combined with seasonal increases in payroll taxes and other employee benefits and continued investments in personnel.

The following table depicts the components of noninterest expenses (unaudited) for the quarterly periods presented:

  Quarterly Trends  1Q26 change vs 
(Dollars in thousands) 1Q26  4Q25  3Q25  2Q25  1Q25  4Q25  1Q25 
Noninterest expenses                            
Salaries and employee benefits $4,988  $3,672  $4,004  $3,738  $3,381  $1,316  $1,607 
Professional fees  295   333   276   275   247   (38)  48 
Occupancy and equipment  338   328   327   294   282   10   56 
Data processing  914   794   788   625   533   120   381 
Regulatory assessment  179   161   126   202   198   18   (19)
Losses on sale and write-downs of other real estate owned  5   54   -   -   -   (49)  5 
Other  1,287   1,401   1,083   1,047   985   (114)  302 
Total noninterest expenses $8,006  $6,743  $6,604  $6,181  $5,626  $1,263  $2,380 


Income tax expense was $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 24.8%, compared to 24.8% in the prior quarter and 25.5% from the prior year comparative quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.27 billion as of March 31, 2026, increasing from $1.11 billion at December 31, 2025, and up from $977.5 million at March 31, 2025. The quarter-over-quarter growth of $157.1 million was primarily attributable to a $131.2 million increase in net loans and a $25.5 million increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2026, were $140.0 million, which increased from $114.6 million at December 31, 2025, and decreased slightly from $143.5 million at March 31, 2025. The increase quarter-over-quarter was primarily driven by a $161.1 million increase in deposit balances, partially offset by a $131.2 million increase in net loans.

Investment securities (debt securities available for sale and held-to-maturity) at March 31, 2026, were $27.3 million, compared to $25.4 million at December 31 2025, and $23.3 million at March 31, 2025. One commercial mortgage-backed security was purchased during the quarter totaling $2.3 million. No sales of debt securities were reported during these periods.

Total gross loans at March 31, 2026, were $1.091 billion, an increase from $958.8 million at December 31, 2025, and up from $800.2 million at March 31, 2025. Gross loans increased during the quarter reflecting growth in commercial real estate, consumer, and land and construction. Compared to March 31, 2025, the gross loan portfolio increased by $290.7 million, reflecting growth primarily in commercial real estate.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $11.1 million as of March 31, 2026, representing 1.01% of total loans, decreasing from 1.07% at December 31, 2025, and up from $10.3 million and $8.3 million at December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. The decrease in the ACL ratio reflects the impact of portfolio growth and model-driven reserve factors and does not indicate any deterioration in credit quality or coverage. The quarter-over-quarter increase of $0.8 million was primarily driven by the growth in the loan portfolio, partially offset by improvements in the credit quality of the loan portfolio and the evaluation of factors used to determine the credit loss. The ACL ratio reflects continued credit discipline and a well-diversified loan portfolio.

The following table presents the components of the ACL (unaudited) as of the dates indicated:

                 March 31, 2026 change vs 
   March 31,   December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
   2026   2025  2025  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Beginning balance $10,273  $10,018  $9,338  $8,270  $8,660  $255  $1,613 
Credit loss expense (reversal) - funded  791   389   639   1,043   (144)  402   935 
Charge-offs  (44)  (201)  (129)  (72)  (325)  157   281 
Recoveries  41   67   170   97   79   (26)  (38)
Ending balance $11,061  $10,273  $10,018  $9,338  $8,270  $788  $2,791 


Nonaccrual loans totaled $2.2 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $2.9 million at December 31, 2025, and $7.5 million at March 31, 2025. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to a decrease in land and construction, and consumer nonaccrual loans of $6.2 million, offset by a $0.9 million increase in nonaccrual commercial loans during the year. There were no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest as of March 31, 2026. Additionally, the Company did not report any modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty during the first quarter of 2026.

Nonperforming assets (“NPA”) reflected strong asset quality at March 31, 2026. Nonaccrual loans decreased to $2.2 million from $2.9 million at December 31, 2025 and $7.5 million at March 31,2025. The Company sold the one real estate owned (“OREO”) property reported on December 31, 2025 totaling $0.6 million and recorded a $55,000 loss on sale. Following the sale, the Company reported no OREO property as of March 31, 2026.

Total deposits at March 31, 2026, were $1.09 billion, an increase from $931.8 million at December 31, 2025, and an increase from $852.9 million at March 31, 2025. The increase from December 31, 2025, was attributable to increases in all deposit categories, with a 23.5% increase in time deposits and a $38.4 million, or 14.4% increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The increase from March 31, 2025 was also attributable to increases in all deposit categories, most notably a 35.2% increase in time deposits and a 29.3% increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The Company continues to maintain a diverse and stable funding base.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (“AOCL”) was $4.7 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $4.6 million at December 31, 2025, and $5.2 million at March 31, 2025. The AOCL increased by $0.1 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to the increase in mid to long-term interest rates impacting the fair value of available-for-sale securities. Year-over-year, AOCL improved by $0.5 million, reflecting the net impact of favorable fair value changes over the trailing twelve months, resulting in unrealized gains. All AOCL amounts represent unrealized gains and losses, net of applicable income taxes, and have no impact on reported earnings or regulatory capital.

Shareholders’ equity was $126.8 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $121.9 million as of December 31, 2025, and $108.0 million as of March 31, 2025. The increase during the first quarter was principally attributable to net income of $4.7 million and $0.4 million related to the issuance of stock for annual employee stock compensation, partially offset by the $0.1 million increase in AOCL.

Tangible book value per share at March 31, 2026, was $10.43, down from $10.57 at December 31, 2025, and up from $9.19 at March 31, 2025. This non-diluted measure is based on common shares outstanding, which were 12,166,858 at March 31, 2026 (up from 11,533,943 at December 31, 2025 and 11,751,082 at March 31, 2025). During the first quarter of 2026, 65 Preferred Series B shares were converted to 531,179 common shares, which impacted the Tangible book value per share. Additional common shares totaling 101,315 were issued in the first quarter of 2026 for annual employee stock compensation with 421 common shares issued through the Company’s ongoing at-the-market (“ATM”) offering.

Although GAAP accounting generally presents book value based on common shares outstanding, the Company believes a more comprehensive measure of shareholder value is on a fully diluted basis.

On a fully diluted basis, tangible book value per share was $5.37 at March 31, 2026, up $0.19 per share, or 14.9% annualized from $5.18 at December 31, 2025, and up $0.75, or 16.2% from $4.62 at March 31, 2025. This is based on fully diluted shares outstanding of 23,625,209 at March 31, 2026 (up from 23,523,473 at December 31, 2025, and up from 23,390,612 at March 31, 2025).

The increase in both non-diluted and fully diluted tangible book value per share reflects strong quarterly earnings performance and overall capital strength.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this report which are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, targets, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control and which may our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made in this report. You can identify forward-looking statements through our use of words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “assumes,” “should,” “predicts,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “intends,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” “potential” and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that arise after the statement is made, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Investor Relations & Corporate Relations

Contact: Seth Denison
Telephone: (305) 401-4140
Email: SDenison@OptimumBank.com

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

                 March 31, 2026 change vs 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
  2026  2025  2025  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Assets                            
Cash and due from banks $15,074  $9,349  $9,271  $8,833  $13,542  $5,725  $1,532 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  124,942   105,210   225,815   172,921   129,914   19,732   (4,972)
Total cash and cash equivalents  140,016   114,559   235,086   181,754   143,456   25,457   (3,440)
Debt securities available for sale  27,044   25,184   22,926   22,378   23,043   1,860   4,001 
Debt securities held-to-maturity  212   214   246   260   269   (2)  (57)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses  1,078,533   947,294   802,812   774,548   791,232   131,239   287,301 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  2,678   3,028   658   658   1,128   (350)  1,550 
Premises and equipment, net  2,797   2,490   2,308   2,426   2,249   307   548 
Other real estate owned  -   551   -   -   -   (551)  - 
Right-of-use lease assets  2,511   2,617   2,725   2,552   2,647   (106)  (136)
Accrued interest receivable  3,994   3,621   3,171   3,138   3,287   373   707 
Deferred tax asset  3,116   3,108   3,238   3,135   2,777   8   339 
Other assets  7,834   9,012   9,873   8,278   7,380   (1,178)  454 
Total assets $1,268,735  $1,111,678  $1,083,043  $999,127  $977,468  $157,057  $291,267 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                            
Liabilities                            
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $304,887  $266,520  $313,973  $259,816  $235,779  $38,367  $69,108 
Savings, NOW and money-market deposits  345,494   306,921   309,087   300,907   289,768   38,573   55,726 
Time deposits  442,502   358,309   336,427   318,142   327,387   84,193   115,115 
Total deposits  1,092,883   931,750   959,487   878,865   852,934   161,133   239,949 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  40,000   50,000   -   -   10,000   (10,000)  30,000 
Operating lease liabilities  2,647   2,745   2,846   2,661   2,746   (98)  (99)
Other liabilities  6,357   5,286   3,822   6,253   3,785   1,071   2,572 
Total liabilities  1,141,887   989,781   966,155   887,779   869,465   152,106   272,422 
Stockholders’ equity                            
Preferred stock:                            
Series B Convertible Preferred  -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Series C Convertible Preferred  -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Common stock  122   115   119   118   118   7   4 
Additional paid-in capital  112,993   112,578   112,574   112,010   112,015   415   978 
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)  18,464   13,801   8,948   4,625   1,023   4,663   17,441 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (4,731)  (4,597)  (4,753)  (5,405)  (5,153)  (134)  422 
Total stockholders’ equity  126,848   121,897   116,888   111,348   108,003   4,951   18,845 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,268,735  $1,111,678  $1,083,043  $999,127  $977,468  $157,057  $291,267 


OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Quarterly (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Quarterly Trends  1Q26 change vs 
  1Q26  4Q25  3Q25  2Q25  1Q25  4Q25  1Q25 
Interest income                            
Loans $18,114  $15,437  $14,082  $14,026  $13,601  $2,677  $4,513 
Debt securities  191   164   153   158   160   27   31 
Other  1,148   1,837   2,086   1,404   1,246   (689)  (98)
Total interest income  19,453   17,438   16,321   15,588   15,007   2,015   4,446 
                             
Interest expense                            
Deposits  6,176   5,561   5,273   5,322   5,278   615   898 
Borrowings  87   6   -   24   303   81   (216)
Total interest expense  6,263   5,567   5,273   5,346   5,581   696   682 
                             
Net interest income  13,190   11,871   11,048   10,242   9,426   1,319   3,764 
                             
Credit loss expense (reversal)  770   398   763   1,040   (165)  372   935 
Net interest income after credit loss expense (reversal)  12,420   11,473   10,285   9,202   9,591   947   2,829 
                             
Noninterest income                            
Service charges and fees  1,313   1,268   1,252   1,099   1,038   45   275 
Other  471   459   730   735   193   12   278 
Total noninterest income  1,784   1,727   1,982   1,834   1,231   57   553 
                             
Noninterest expenses                            
Salaries and employee benefits  4,988   3,672   4,004   3,738   3,381   1,316   1,607 
Professional fees  295   333   276   275   247   (38)  48 
Occupancy and equipment  338   328   327   294   282   10   56 
Data processing  914   794   788   625   533   120   381 
Regulatory assessment  179   161   126   202   198   18   (19)
Losses on sale and write-downs of other real estate owned  5   54   -   -   -   (49)  5 
Other  1,287   1,401   1,083   1,047   985   (114)  303 
Total noninterest expenses  8,006   6,743   6,604   6,181   5,626   1,263   2,381 
                             
Net earnings before income taxes  6,198   6,457   5,663   4,855   5,196   (259)  1,001 
                             
Income taxes  1,535   1,604   1,340   1,253   1,326   (69)  209 
Net income $4,663  $4,853  $4,323  $3,602  $3,870  $(190) $792 
                             
Net income per share - Basic $0.39  $0.42  $0.37  $0.31  $0.33  $(0.03) $0.06 
Net income per share - Diluted $0.20  $0.21  $0.18  $0.15  $0.17  $(0.01) $0.03 


OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (QTD) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except average yields/rates)

  1Q26  4Q25  1Q25 
     Interest  Average     Interest  Average     Interest  Average 
  Average  and  Yield/  Average  and  Yield/  Average  and  Yield/ 
  Balance  Dividends  Rate(1)  Balance  Dividends  Rate(1)  Balance  Dividends  Rate(1) 
Interest-earning assets                           
Loans $1,041,583  $18,114   7.05% $876,581  $15,437   7.04% $796,846  $13,601   6.83%
Securities  26,527   191   2.92%  24,192   164   2.71%  22,977   160   2.79%
Other interest-earning assets (2)  123,845   1,148   3.76%  180,474   1,837   4.07%  109,863   1,246   4.54%
                                     
Total interest-earning assets/interest income  1,191,955   19,453   6.62%  1,081,247   17,438   6.45%  929,686   15,007   6.46%
                                     
Cash and due from banks  10,656           8,285           14,177         
Premises and equipment  2,684           2,444           2,139         
Other  4,641           4,972           7,862         
                                     
Total assets $1,209,936          $1,096,948          $953,864         
                                     
Interest-bearing liabilities                                    
Savings, NOW and money-market deposits $334,816  $1,896   2.30% $303,184  $1,713   2.26% $277,012  $1,751   2.53%
Time deposits  436,205   4,280   3.98%  363,225   3,848   4.24%  312,116   3,527   4.52%
Borrowings (3)  9,224   87   3.83%  543   5.39   3.97%  32,222   303   3.76%
                                     
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense  780,245   6,263   3.26%  666,952   5,567   3.34%  621,350   5,581   3.59%
                                     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  296,750           301,812           219,204         
Other liabilities  7,852           8,606           7,719         
Stockholders’ equity  124,089           119,578           105,591         
                                     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,209,936          $1,096,948          $953,864         
                                     
Net interest income     $13,190          $11,871          $9,426     
                                     
Interest rate spread (4)          3.36%          3.11%          2.86%
                                     
Net interest margin (5)          4.49%          4.39%          4.06%
                                     
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  1.53           1.62           1.50         


(1)Annualized.
(2)Includes interest-earning deposits with banks, Federal Funds Sold and Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends.
(3)Includes Federal Home Loan Bank advances.
(4)Interest rate spread represents the difference between average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
   

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Segments of Loans Analysis (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

                 March 31, 2026 change vs 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
  2026  2025  2025  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Residential real estate $73,130  $74,018  $66,723  $66,602  $71,638  $(888) $1,492 
Multi-family real estate  63,655   65,693   67,435   68,321   63,615   (2,038)  40 
Commercial real estate  790,238   666,508   524,865   478,224   482,113   123,730   308,125 
Land and construction  41,000   36,212   43,364   61,126   80,338   4,788   (39,338)
Commercial  46,127   48,196   45,604   50,351   50,585   (2,069)  (4,458)
Consumer  76,744   68,166   65,731   59,940   51,955   8,578   24,789 
Total loans  1,090,894   958,793   813,722   784,564   800,244   132,101   290,650 
Deduct:                            
Net deferred loan fees and costs  (1,300)  (1,227)  (892)  (678)  (742)  (73)  (558)
Allowance for credit losses  (11,061)  (10,273)  (10,018)  (9,338)  (8,270)  (788)  (2,791)
Loans, net $1,078,533  $947,293  $802,812  $774,548  $791,232  $131,240  $287,301 


Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Pre-tax, Pre-provision earnings (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)  1Q26   4Q25   3Q25   2Q25   1Q25 
Net Income (GAAP) $4,663  $4,853  $4,324  $3,602  $3,870 
Plus: Income Tax Expense  1,535   1,604   1,340   1,253   1,326 
Plus: Credit Loss Expense (Reversal)  770   398   763   1,040   (165)
Pre-tax, Pre-provision earnings (Non-GAAP)  6,968   6,855   6,427   5,895   5,031 


Tangible Book Value Per Common Share and Per Fully Diluted Share (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  1Q26   4Q25   3Q25   2Q25   1Q25 
Total Stockholders’ (GAAP) and Tangible Common Equity $126,848  $121,897  $116,888  $111,348  $108,003 
Common Shares Outstanding  12,167   11,534   11,884   11,751   11,751 
Effect of conversion of series B preferred shares if converted  10,582   11,114   11,114   11,114   11,114 
Effect of conversion of series C preferred shares if converted  876   876   526   526   526 
Total Diluted Shares  23,625   23,524   23,524   23,391   23,391 
                     
Tangible Book Value per Common Share $10.43  $10.57  $9.84  $9.48  $9.19 
Tangible Book Value per Share - Diluted $5.37  $5.18  $4.97  $4.76  $4.62 


Attachment


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OptimumBank Holdings Inc. NYSE American: OPHC Moishe Gubin Federal Home Loan Bank Financial Results First Quarter of 2026

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Shareholder Meeting Presentation 2026
GlobeNewswire

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