Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $1.8 Million, or $0.56 per Share, for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

 | Source: Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.

HAMPSTEAD, Md., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank” and, together with the Company, “we”, “us” and “our”), announced that net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $1.8 million, or $0.56 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $1.2 million, or $0.37 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2025, representing a 57% increase in net income. The Company’s return on average equity during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 11.03% compared to 8.22% for the same period in 2025. The Company’s return on average assets during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 0.84% compared to 0.57% for the same period in 2025.

Net interest income was $6.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $1.3 million, or 23%, over the $5.5 million reported for the same period in 2025. The increase was due to a 34 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets to 5.37% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to 5.03% for the same period in 2025. Average earning assets increased $44.5 million to $835.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Average loans increased to $637.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $44.2 million over the $593.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The combination of higher yields on earning assets plus higher average earning asset balances was the primary reason for the increase. Also contributing to the increase in net interest income was the lower cost of funds in 2026. The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was 2.65% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to 2.70% for the same period in 2025. Average interest bearing liabilities increased to $659.9 million, an increase of $9.9 million when compared to the $650.0 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

There was no provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 versus a $30 thousand provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company’s loan portfolio continues to perform at a high level with zero non-accrual loans at March 31, 2026.

Noninterest income decreased to $431 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $514 thousand for the same period in 2025. The majority of the decrease was due to the non-recurring gain on the settlement of a fair value hedge in 2025 of $94 thousand.

Noninterest expense was $244 thousand higher for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 when compared to the same period in 2025. This increase was due primarily to a $312 thousand increase in employee benefits, a $147 thousand increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment costs, and a $39 thousand increase in other real estate owned expenses. These increases were offset by a $98 thousand decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums and a $30 thousand decrease in professional services.

Income taxes increased by $320 thousand during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 when compared to the same period in 2025 due to higher earnings before taxes. The effective tax rate increased to 25.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from 21.3% for the same period last year due to a lower amount of tax exempt income year over year.

Total assets were $863.4 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $872.0 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease is attributable to a net decrease in loans of $4.8 million and a decrease in securities available for sale (“AFS”) of $6.3 million. The decrease was offset by a $2.1 million increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Deposits decreased by $9.2 million to $711.3 million at March 31, 2026 from $720.5 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease is attributed to the repayment of $8.5 million in brokered CDs.

The book value of the Company’s common stock increased to $20.43 per share at March 31, 2026 from $20.02 per share at December 31, 2025. Book value per share at March 31, 2026 was inclusive of the $13.2 million unrealized loss, net of income taxes, on the Bank’s AFS investment portfolio. Changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity, but are not included in the income statement. The Company’s tangible equity was $59.1 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $57.6 million at December 31, 2025.

Our Federal Home Loan Bank facility, other borrowing lines available, unpledged securities, brokered deposit access, and cash and cash equivalents provided us with access to approximately $360 million of liquidity as of March 31, 2026.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented, “After coming off of a strong 2025, we are pleased to have carried that momentum into the first quarter of 2026. Year over year, our first quarter earnings increased 57%; reflecting improving yields on earning assets and widening interest margins. Asset quality remains high with zero non-accrual loans as of March 31, 2026. We are making meaningful investments in the future of the Bank, including modernizing our technology, equipping our team with stronger tools, and attracting top talent to help lead our next chapter of growth. We are confident that 2026 will be another strong year for our shareholders, customers, and communities.”

About the Company

The Company is the financial holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank, a Maryland-chartered community bank headquartered in Hampstead, Maryland. Founded in 1919, the Bank has served the deposit, lending, and financial needs of consumers and businesses across Carroll and Baltimore Counties for more than a century. The Bank operates eight locations along Route 30, 795, 140, 26, and 45 corridors, including offices in Hampstead, Upperco, Owings Mills, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, Greenmount, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTCID Basic Market under the symbol “FMFG”. For more information, visit fmb1919.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Dollars in thousands except per share data

  March 31, December 31,
   2026  2025 *
     
Assets  
     
Cash and due from banks $48,162  $46,113 
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits  571   566 
Cash and cash equivalents  48,733   46,679 
Certificates of deposit in other banks  100   100 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  112,456   118,730 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit    
losses of $88 and $79  21,227   21,055 
Equity security, at fair value  551   550 
Restricted stock, at cost  3,713   3,693 
Mortgage loans held for sale  344   714 
Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4,458 and $4,361  628,298   633,144 
Premises and equipment, net  7,042   7,141 
Accrued interest receivable  2,467   2,535 
Deferred income taxes, net  6,510   6,277 
Other real estate owned, net  1,673   1,673 
Bank owned life insurance  15,453   15,353 
Goodwill and other intangibles, net  7,016   7,018 
Other assets  7,811   7,296 
Total Assets $863,394  $871,958 
     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
     
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $122,965  $117,098 
Interest-bearing  588,331   603,361 
Total deposits  711,296   720,459 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements  3,452   4,317 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances  62,700   62,700 
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs  12,048   12,036 
Accrued interest payable  762   1,278 
Other liabilities  7,035   6,508 
Total liabilities  797,293   807,298 
     
Stockholders’ equity    
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,    
authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding    
3,235,707 shares in 2026 and 3,229,795 shares in 2025  32   32 
Additional paid-in capital  32,253   32,148 
Retained earnings  47,035   45,210 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (13,219)  (12,730)
Total Stockholders’ equity  66,101   64,660 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $863,394  $871,958 
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements    


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands except per share data

  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2026   2025 
      
Interest income     
Loans, including fees $9,762  $8,366 
Investment securities – taxable  845   1,051 
Investment securities – tax exempt  141   156 
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets  402   313 
Total interest income  11,150   9,886 
      
Interest expense     
Deposits  3,505   4,249 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements  16   17 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  599   12 
Long-term debt  258   113 
Total interest expense  4,378   4,391 
Net interest income  6,772   5,495 
      
Provision for credit losses     30 
      
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  6,772   5,465 
      
Noninterest income     
Service charges on deposit accounts  157   165 
Mortgage banking income  58   29 
Bank owned life insurance income  100   105 
Fair value adjustment of equity security  (3)  9 
Gain on settlement of fair value hedge     94 
Other fees and commissions  119   112 
Total noninterest income  431   514 
      
Noninterest expense     
Salaries  2,077   2,207 
Employee benefits  694   382 
Occupancy  345   328 
Furniture and equipment  465   335 
Professional services  143   173 
Automated teller machine and debit card expenses  169   168 
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums  101   199 
Postage, delivery, and armored carrier  66   78 
Advertising  57   56 
Other real estate owned expense  44   5 
Other  581   567 
Total noninterest expense  4,742   4,498 
      
Income before income taxes  2,461   1,481 
Income taxes  636   316 
Net income $1,825  $1,165 
      
Earnings per common share – basic $0.56  $0.37 
Earnings per common share – diluted $0.56  $0.37 


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)

Amounts in thousands except per share data
       
  As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31,
   2026   2025   2024 
       
OPERATING DATA      
       
Interest income $11,150  $9,886  $9,066 
Interest expense  4,378   4,391   3,892 
Net interest income  6,772   5,495   5,174 
Provision for credit losses     30    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  6,772   5,465   5,174 
Noninterest income  431   514   504 
Noninterest expense  4,742   4,498   4,112 
Income before income taxes  2,461   1,481   1,566 
Income taxes  636   316   346 
Net income $1,825  $1,165  $1,220 
       
PER SHARE DATA      
       
Net income (Basic and diluted)  $0.56   $0.37   $0.39 
Dividends  $0.00   $0.00   $0.00 
Book value  $20.43   $18.44   $17.03 
       
KEY RATIOS      
       
Return on average assets  0.84%  0.57%  0.61%
Return on average equity  11.03%  8.22%  9.40%
Efficiency ratio  65.83%  75.23%  72.42%
Dividend payout ratio  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%
Net yield on interest-earning assets  3.28%  2.81%  2.69%
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio  9.73%  9.48%  9.39%
       
 
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)

Amounts in thousands except per share data
       
  As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31,
   2026   2025   2024 
       
AT PERIOD END      
       
Total assets $863,394  $817,558  $794,593 
Gross loans  632,756   604,352   541,398 
Cash and cash equivalents  48,733   22,697   25,633 
Debt Securities  133,683   145,569   182,325 
Deposits  711,296   735,598   655,978 
Borrowings  74,748   10,858   71,742 
Stockholders’ equity  66,101   58,548   53,077 
       
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES        
       
Total assets $867,193  $816,760  $799,841 
Gross loans  637,922   593,653   534,566 
Cash and cash equivalents  44,808   26,648   37,224 
Debt Securities  154,616   169,215   208,134 
Deposits  697,518   634,274   550,010 
Borrowings  74,740   4,946   69,551 
Stockholders’ equity  66,193   54,127   51,928 
       
ASSET QUALITY      
       
Nonperforming assets $1,673  $3,789  $1,898 
       
Nonperforming assets/total assets  0.19%  0.46%  0.24%
       
Allowance for credit losses/total loans  0.70%  0.71%  0.80%


Contact: Mr. Gary A. Harris
President and Chief Executive Officer
(410) 374-1510, ext. 1104


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