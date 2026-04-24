Rezolute, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Rezolute, Inc., (“Rezolute" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RZLT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/rezolute-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Rezolute’s stock price plummeted $9.44 per share, or 87.2%, to close at $1.77 per share on December 19, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a December 11, 2025, announcement regarding the clinical failure of the Company’s lead therapeutic candidate. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of topline results from the Phase 3 sunRIZE study evaluating ersodetug in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism (HI).

The decline was further exacerbated by the drug’s inability to demonstrate a statistically meaningful benefit over a placebo in two critical efficacy measures. Specifically, the Company revealed that the study "did not meet its primary endpoint," which tracked the change in average weekly hypoglycemia events. While the top ersodetug dose of 10 mg/kg resulted in a 45% reduction in events, this was "not statistically significant" when compared to a high 40% improvement observed in the placebo group. Furthermore, the trial failed its "key secondary endpoint" regarding the percentage of daily time spent in hypoglycemia, as the drug's 25% reduction again failed to reach statistical significance. The revelation that the clinical data could not clearly differentiate the treatment's efficacy from the control group led to an immediate loss of investor confidence. This downward pressure resulted in a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the severe impairment of the Company's most advanced clinical program and its diminished commercial prospects.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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