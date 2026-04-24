Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., (“Air Products" or the "Company") (NYSE: APD) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/air-products-and-chemicals-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Air Products’ stock price plummeted $24.64 per share, or 9.45%, to close at $236.05 per share on December 8, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a December 8, 2025, announcement regarding a potential large-scale strategic consolidation with a global industry leader. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure that the Company was in "advanced negotiations" with Yara International (YARIY).

The decline was further exacerbated by the market's cautious reaction to the complexity and capital requirements of the proposed venture. Specifically, the Company sought to "combine Air Products’ industrial gas capabilities and low-emission hydrogen production with Yara’s ammonia production, shipping and terminals." Although the partnership targeted Europe as a "major focus for demand," the revelation that the world’s largest trader and shipper of ammonia would be integrated into Air Products' operational framework raised immediate concerns regarding integration risks and the long-term impact on the Company's balance sheet. This downward pressure resulted in a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the potential for significant capital expenditure and the uncertainty surrounding the successful execution of such a massive cross-border collaboration.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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