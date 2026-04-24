CPG Awards Opens Entries for 2026 Program Connecting Shelf-Stable Brands with Retail Buyers and National Exposure

Las Vegas, NV, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPG Awards announced today that entries are now open for its 2026 program, a national competition recognizing innovation in shelf-stable consumer packaged goods while connecting emerging brands with more than 200 retail buyers and a broad consumer audience. The program evaluates products across categories including food, pet nutrition, supplements, and baby products, offering participants both industry recognition and opportunities for expanded market visibility.

CPG Awards 2026

The consumer packaged goods industry is a multi-million-dollar powerhouse—but in a market this saturated, even exceptional products risk being overlooked without the right platform. The CPG Awards, presented in partnership with Food & Beverage Magazine, are now accepting entries, delivering a high-impact opportunity for shelf-stable food, pet food, supplements, and baby food brands to break through the noise and secure national attention.

Spanning more than 300 distinct categories, the CPG Awards are designed to reflect the full spectrum of today’s evolving consumer demand—from functional beverages and fortified pantry staples to premium pet nutrition and next-generation infant products. This expansive category reach ensures that every product is evaluated within its proper competitive set, while giving brands the chance to stand out where it matters most.

Participants gain direct exposure to more than 200 retail buyers from across the United States, alongside amplification through Food & Beverage Magazine’s powerful network of over 15 million monthly readers. This is not passive recognition—it is active placement opportunity. Brands that fail to enter are, quite simply, removing themselves from consideration at a time when buyers are actively searching for new products to bring to shelves.

“The growth trajectory of shelf-stable foods has been both rapid and transformative,” said Michael S. Politz, Publisher of Food & Beverage Magazine. “We are witnessing a category that has evolved far beyond convenience, now driven by sophisticated nutritional science, functional ingredients, and heightened consumer expectations. Many of today’s shelf-stable products incorporate advanced nutritional components that rival fresh offerings, making this one of the most dynamic and competitive segments in the industry,”, he said.

In an industry defined by visibility and velocity, participation is no longer optional for brands serious about growth. The combination of category depth, buyer access, and media reach positions the CPG Awards as a decisive advantage in an increasingly crowded field.

Michele Tell, Executive Director of the CPG Awards, emphasized the dual focus behind the program: ‘Today’s most successful CPG brands understand that winning at shelf requires excellence in both product and presentation. That’s why we designed the CPG Awards as a unique “enter once, compete twice” platform—where every submission is evaluated for both taste and package design. We award each independently, because true innovation lives at the intersection of flavor, function, and visual impact. Brands shouldn’t have to choose which strength to showcase—they deserve recognition for both,” she said.

The CPG Awards provide a critical for these innovations to be seen, evaluated, and ultimately embraced by the marketplace. If your product is not entered, it is not being considered.

Submit now at www.cpgawards.com.









About CPG Awards









CPG Awards by Food & Beverage Magazine is owned by The Original Brand. The CPG Awards are a consumer packaged goods competition that recognizes standout shelf-stable products for taste, packaging, innovation, and market appeal. They use an all-buyer judging panel, giving brands both industry recognition and direct exposure to retailers and distributors. Winners can receive medals, media coverage, digital marketing assets, and buyer connections that may help them grow their business. CPG Awards by Food & Beverage Magazine is owned by The Original Brand. www.cpgawards.com





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Michele Tell

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