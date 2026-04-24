A World’s First: E Ink Prism™ Featured in BMW Series-Ready BMW iX3Flow Edition, Unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show 2026

BILLERICA, Mass., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, announced BMW’s BMW iX3 Flow Edition, featuring E Ink Prism™, was unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show 2026. Marking a major milestone in the evolution of automotive surface innovation, the BMW iX3 Flow Edition showcases the world’s first integration of E Ink Prism™ in a series-ready automobile—solidifying a path from visionary concept to production-ready reality.

Building on years of collaboration, the BMW iX3 Flow Edition represents the next chapter in the evolution of BMW and E Ink technology. From the groundbreaking BMW iX Flow unveiled at CES 2022, to the full-color capabilities demonstrated in the BMW i Vision Dee in 2023, and the artistic expression of the BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA, the partnership has continuously pushed the boundaries of personalization, digitalization, and design.

The BMW iX3 Flow Edition introduces the first integration of E Ink into a car exterior. E Ink Prism is embedded in the vehicle’s bonnet structure, and has undergone BMW’s stringent quality testing, meeting the requirements of automotive engineering and everyday use. The BMW iX3 Flow Edition bridges the gap between custom prototypes to scalable implementation across future vehicle generations.

E Ink’s electrophoretic technology, widely known from eReader displays, uses millions of microcapsules containing charged particles that respond to electrical signals. This enables the vehicle’s surface to dynamically change its visual appearance with extremely low energy consumption, requiring power only during transitions.

“E Ink has always held a vision: to bring ePaper to every surface, giving them life and emotion. Today, we want to thank our team for years of persistence in enabling ePaper to pass the most rigorous tests of the automotive industry,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. "This is not only a major breakthrough for our outdoor applications, but also a symbol of ePaper’s ability to conquer extreme surfaces such as vehicle bodies—something traditional displays cannot achieve. By challenging curved forms and complex geometries, we are preparing for the vast possibilities of future markets.”

At the heart of the BMW iX3 Flow Edition is a curated set of eight animation designs, ranging from subtle, refined transitions to bold, expressive visual statements. These dynamic animations allow drivers to tailor the appearance of their vehicle to reflect their mood, personality, and driving context, enabling a new level of expression, personalization, experience, and expression.

The BMW iX3 Flow Edition builds on the original vision of transforming the vehicle into a canvas for personal expression. As first demonstrated with the BMW iX Flow, where electrophoretic technology enabled seamless transitions between black and white, and later expanded to a spectrum of colors and patterns, E Ink continues to unlock new possibilities for individualized design.

“We are truly honored to have a partner like BMW joining us in pushing the boundaries of what once seemed impossible. Through this collaboration, we have witnessed the BMW team’s fearless creativity and their boundless imagination for the future,” said Lee. “This spirit is exactly what E Inker strives for—to explore the unknown, embrace challenges, and turn world-changing possibilities into reality with our own hands.”

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for its efforts by receiving validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information, please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

Contact:

V2 Communications for E Ink

eink@v2comms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63905f04-ec56-4528-b356-a6d4b46b27b5