Radaris Launches Regional Subdomains for Hyper-Local Public Records Search

BOSTON, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radaris has just released a highly-anticipated service focusing on dedicated address lookup portals for all 50 US states. The idea behind the new addition to Radaris’ product lineup is simple – instead of running every search through one cumbersome national interface, each state now gets its own hub. So whether users are digging into property records in New York or looking up address history in Wyoming, there is now a portal built specifically for that specific domain.





The new subdomains, like newyorkmaps.radaris.com, texasmaps.radaris.com, or floridamaps.radaris.com , are more than mere cosmetic addons. Each one is set up to pull and organize public records that are actually relevant to a specific state, including local property data, resident histories, and neighborhood patterns. This is the kind of data that gets buried or diluted when users start searching for it through a one-size-fits-all national database.

The release covers all 50 states supported by the Radaris Data Finder 360 platform, with particular focus on busy markets like New York, Texas, Florida, California, Pennsylvania, and Washington – places where local context truly makes a difference when trying to find accurate, up-to-date information.

Industry Impact & User Benefits

Why This Matters for the Public Records Industry

The public records and people search industry has long struggled with a fundamental tension of data being geographically fragmented, while search interfaces remain historically national and generic by nature. Radaris' regional subdomain launch directly addresses this gap, setting a new standard for the geo-contextual search architecture in the data intelligence space.

Key industry implications include:

Localized data indexing reduces irrelevant results for common names and addresses, a persistent pain point for users in dense metro areas;

State-specific compliance alignment – each portal can be more readily tuned to reflect state-level open records laws and data availability rules;

SEO and discoverability improvements mean that users searching for address records in their specific state will reach accurate, relevant data faster than ever before;

Competitive differentiation from generic national databases that treat a Manhattan address the same as a rural Montana property.





Benefits for Everyday Users

For the millions of Americans who use public records search tools each year, the regional subdomains deliver tangible, practical advantages:

Homebuyers and renters can research neighborhood turnover rates, property ownership histories, and resident demographics for a specific ZIP code or street without sifting through out-of-state noise;

Landlords and property managers gain faster access to address-linked residency histories relevant to their local market;

Small business owners and sales professionals can identify decision-makers and verify business registrations within their target region more efficiently;

Individuals managing their digital footprint can quickly locate and review what public records are associated with their home address at the state level;

Reconnecting with lost contacts becomes more precise – searching within a known state dramatically narrows results for common names.





The experience is further enhanced by Radaris' Data Finder 360 service, which organizes results into five clear clusters: personal details, contact information, professional history, property records, and social media presence – all now surfaced with stronger regional relevance.

About Radaris

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Radaris (operating under Data Analytics Advisors, Inc.) is one of North America's most comprehensive public records intelligence platforms. With roots tracing back to a social discovery network launched in 2006, Radaris pivoted to public records aggregation in 2010 upon recognizing that fragmented, hard-to-access data was a critical gap for businesses and individuals alike.

Today, Radaris' Data Finder 360 platform covers all 50 US states, major Canadian provinces, and nine European countries, cross-referencing over 1,000 public data sources to deliver structured, actionable intelligence. Its capabilities span people search, reverse phone lookup, address history, professional verification, neighborhood intelligence, and multi-domain identity aggregation - all built on a foundation of publicly available, legally compliant data.

Media Contact:



Website: https://radaris.com

Data Analytics Advisors, Inc

Michael Kirkpatrick

Head of Communications

Email: mike.kirkpatrick@radaris.com

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