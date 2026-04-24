OroCommerce and Blue Yonder Partner to Unify B2B Commerce and Fulfillment

LOS ANGELES and DALLAS, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OroCommerce , the leading AI-enabled B2B eCommerce platform, and Blue Yonder , the AI company for supply chain, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an end-to-end solution for B2B commerce. By connecting OroCommerce’s B2B storefront capabilities with the Blue Yonder Order Management Solution (OMS) and broader AI-driven supply chain capabilities, the partnership gives manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers accurate inventory availability, pricing, and delivery information before, during, and after purchase, facilitating complex order and fulfillment at scale.

The Joint Capability: Where the Storefront and the Supply Chain Converge



B2B commerce has long faced a structural gap between the storefronts that understand complex buying workflows and the fulfillment systems that can execute on them. The result is a familiar set of problems: pricing discrepancies discovered after an order is placed, back-order surprises after commitment, limited visibility into split shipments, and the manual intervention that follows.



The collaboration announced today brings together OroCommerce’s AI-enabled B2B commerce platform, built for corporate accounts, contract-specific pricing, multichannel workflows, and buyer portals, with the Blue Yonder Order Management Solution: an AI-driven fulfillment engine that synchronizes real-time inventory visibility, intelligent order and returns orchestration, and autonomous rebalancing across the full order lifecycle. Blue Yonder’s agentic OMS is purpose-built for the complexity of multi-enterprise commerce at scale – handling pre-season commitment orders, call-off and at-once order types, multi-tier customer prioritization, and advanced inventory segmentation natively. Together, the two platforms give manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors a storefront promise and an operational fulfillment capability that are in sync.

Joint customers gain three critical capabilities that disconnected systems cannot deliver:

Accurate pricing at the moment of order. In many B2B systems, the wrong price at checkout is not just an inconvenience. It triggers manual corrections, erodes buyer trust, and creates downstream billing disputes. The solution synchronizes OroCommerce’s contract-specific pricing, volume tiers, and account-level rules with the agentic, network-aware Blue Yonder Order Management Solution so the price a buyer sees reflects what the business can fulfill, even before the order is submitted.

In many B2B systems, the wrong price at checkout is not just an inconvenience. It triggers manual corrections, erodes buyer trust, and creates downstream billing disputes. The solution synchronizes OroCommerce’s contract-specific pricing, volume tiers, and account-level rules with the agentic, network-aware Blue Yonder Order Management Solution so the price a buyer sees reflects what the business can fulfill, even before the order is submitted. Intelligent routing for complex, high-volume orders. Distributors placing high-volume orders (10,000 units +) rarely receive them from a single location. The units are sourced and sent from various nodes across the network, creating complexity in order orchestration, tracking and delivery dates. Blue Yonder’s fulfillment orchestration determines optimal multi-warehouse order sourcing based on real-time inventory position, proximity, and freight logic, while OroCommerce surfaces order status, split-shipment tracking, and delivery ETAs directly in the buyer portal. Complex orders become clearer and easier to manage.

Distributors placing high-volume orders (10,000 units +) rarely receive them from a single location. The units are sourced and sent from various nodes across the network, creating complexity in order orchestration, tracking and delivery dates. Blue Yonder’s fulfillment orchestration determines optimal multi-warehouse order sourcing based on real-time inventory position, proximity, and freight logic, while OroCommerce surfaces order status, split-shipment tracking, and delivery ETAs directly in the buyer portal. Complex orders become clearer and easier to manage. Inventory visibility at the catalog level. B2B buyers require the same inventory availability accuracy as a consumer, yet they are often informed of a back-order days after they have committed to the order. With Blue Yonder’s real-time, multi-node inventory data feeding OroCommerce’s catalog and cart, availability, lead times, and substitution options are visible before purchase. That gives buyers more precise information to make decisions and reduces exceptions for operations teams.



Built for seasonal wholesale and B2B complexity

The partnership is designed to meet the demands of seasonal B2B commerce, where standard OMS tooling often falls short. Effective B2B order management for manufacturers and distributors requires capabilities that go beyond those built for B2C retail, such as preseason commitment orders placed against future supply, call-off and at-once order types managed across customer tiers, priority-based inventory allocation across segmented channel pools, and the ability to rebalance open demand in near real time as supply or customer circumstances change.

Unlike traditional OMS solutions, Blue Yonder’s AI-powered orchestration dynamically adapts to supply chain disruptions, enabling businesses to scale profitably and maintain customer trust even during peak demand periods. The Blue Yonder intelligent rebalancer, as part of its OMS solution, automatically responds to supply and demand disruptions by resequencing open orders, reallocating inventory across fulfillment nodes, and optimizing against multiple strategies simultaneously, including order type priority, customer tier, requested ship date, and channel allocation rules. This live, in-production capability runs at enterprise scale for complex retail and wholesale operations.

The combination of OroCommerce, built for the needs of B2B manufacturers and distributors with Blue Yonder’s order orchestration and fulfillment capabilities delivers commerce expertise that joint customers can use to create a more connected experience from storefront to delivery.

"Manufacturers, distributors, and brands need their commerce experience and fulfillment operations to work together,” said Casey Chroust, general manager, Commerce, Blue Yonder. “Our work with OroCommerce brings those pieces closer together, so customers can place orders with better visibility into availability, timing and fulfillment options.”

“B2B manufacturers and distributors have long faced a gap — a commerce platform that understands their buying complexity, and a fulfillment engine that can actually execute on it, rarely talk to each other. By connecting OroCommerce’s front-end depth — corporate accounts, contract pricing, AI-powered multi-channel workflows — with Blue Yonder’s real-time inventory intelligence and order orchestration, our joint customers can finally make a promise at the storefront that their operations can keep. That’s a competitive advantage.”

— Aaron Sheehan, VP of Strategy, OroCommerce

Extending beyond order management

The Blue Yonder Platform spans the full end-to-end supply chain, from demand planning and inventory optimization to fulfillment, transportation, and returns, giving joint customers a path to connect commerce execution with broader supply chain operations. For businesses scaling digital commerce operations, this means OroCommerce can serve as the buyer-facing layer of a supply chain with stronger coordination across planning, fulfillment and returns with the power of the Blue Yonder Platform and Network.

Both platforms also support an open, composable architecture. Blue Yonder OMS integrates with ERP’s and other supply chain technology solutions, and OroCommerce connects to the systems manufacturers and distributors already use. Customers do not need to replace existing infrastructure to benefit from the joint solution. They can adopt the integration within their current technology landscape.

Availability

Both Blue Yonder and OroCommerce solutions are available now. Both platforms are in production at enterprise scale, and the integration is designed for practical, near-term deployment. To learn more or speak with a specialist, visit blueyonder.com or oroinc.com .

About OroCommerce

Founded in 2012 by the original creators of Magento, Oro Inc. builds enterprise B2B software that helps organisations sell, serve, and operate digitally. OroCommerce combines eCommerce, CRM, marketplace management, payments, invoicing, automation, and AI — anchored by OroIQ, its embedded AI platform — to give businesses a single view of customers, transactions, and workflows. Recognised by industry analysts, OroCommerce powers hundreds of midmarket and enterprise customers across chemicals, construction, food, HVAC, and industrial components. oroinc.com

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the AI company for supply chain. As the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation, Blue Yonder offers a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network that empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers—all at machine speed. A pioneer in applying AI solutions to the most complicated supply chain challenges, Blue Yonder’s modern innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption. blueyonder.com

Contact Details:



Name: Tamir White

Title: Director of Marketing

Company: Oro Inc.

Email: tamir@oroinc.com