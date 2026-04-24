Paulius Butkus elected Chair of the Board of Energy Cells

New energy group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office address: Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

Paulius Butkus, a board member delegated by the parent company EPSO-G, has been elected Chair of the Board of Energy Cells, an energy storage system operator Energy Cells. He was elected during the first meeting of the newly formed Board. Paulius Butkus is also Chief Strategy Officer at EPSO-G Group.

The newly appointed Board of Energy Cells began its work on April 14, 2026, following the expiration of the previous Board’s term. Two members are continuing for a second term: Paulius Butkus, who was elected Chair, and Dovilė Kapačinskaitė, a civil servant and Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania. Jurgis Gabrielius Rudgalvis, an independent Board member and Chief Financial Officer of Oxylabs Group, has joined the Board.

The new energy group EPSO-G consists of the management company EPSO-G and six directly owned subsidiaries: Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy Cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid, and Tetas. The Group also holds shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ, and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

Enclosed: press release.

For more information:

Karolina Žukauskienė, Communications Partner at EPSO-G

Tel. +370 690 31229, email karolina.zukauskiene@epsog.lt

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