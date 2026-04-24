Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Expected to Exceed USD 24.79 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market was valued at USD 10.05 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 24.79 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.97% during the forecast period.

The market for cordless vacuum cleaners is expanding as consumers seek out more portable, lightweight, and easy-to-use cleaning products. Urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and growing awareness of hygiene.





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The U.S. Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market was valued at USD 2.76 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.36 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.71% from 2026 to 2035.

High consumer spending power, a preference for sophisticated and practical cleaning solutions, technological advancements in cordless vacuums, growing awareness of hygiene, and widespread adoption through both offline and online retail channels are the main factors driving the growth of the U.S. market.

Increasing Adoption of Cordless Vacuum Cleaners to Propel Market Growth Globally

Owning to their portability, lightweight design, and convenience of use, cordless vacuum cleaners are becoming more and more popular in homes and businesses. Cleaning is quicker and more effective because to cutting-edge features including strong suction, extended battery life, and multi-surface flexibility. Demand is increased as people look for time-saving solutions due to busy lifestyles and urban living situations. While technology advancements, such as smart sensors, LED lighting, and detachable parts improve usefulness, the ability to clean confined spaces without cables increases convenience. Revenue growth and market expansion are greatly aided by this widespread use.

Segmentation Analysis:

By End-User

Household dominated with 74% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 driven by increasing adoption of cordless vacuum cleaners in residential settings due to convenience, lightweight design, and ease of storage.

By Material Type

Plastic dominated with 72% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 attributed to the widespread use of plastic in vacuum cleaner components, making products lightweight, durable, and cost-effective.

By Product

Stick dominated with 32% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 fueled by their lightweight design, versatility, and ability to clean tight spaces. Consumers are increasingly choosing stick models for everyday quick cleaning tasks.

By Category

Floors dominated with 71% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 driven by the rising need for efficient cleaning solutions for various floor types, including hardwood, tiles, and carpets.

By Distribution Channel

Offline dominated with 56% share in 2025 due to the strong presence of retail stores, consumer preference for physically inspecting products before purchase, and established distribution networks globally. Online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 driven by increasing e-commerce adoption, convenience of doorstep delivery, wide product variety, competitive pricing, and digital promotions.

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Regional Insights:

With the largest revenue share of roughly 39% in 2025, North America dominated the cordless vacuum cleaner market. High consumer spending power, extensive urbanization, and a predilection for cutting-edge household gadgets are the causes of this. Market domination is a result of strong brand presence, well-established retail networks, and early adoption of cutting-edge cordless vacuum technologies.

From 2026 to 2035, the Asia Pacific segment is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR of around 10.57%. Adoption is being fueled by growing urbanization, increased disposable incomes, and growing awareness of cleanliness in the household. Accessibility is improved by the arrival of international companies, the growth of middle-class consumers, and the expansion of e-commerce platforms.

Key Companies:

Dyson

Shark

Tineco

Dreame Technology

Roborock

LG

Hoover

Black+Decker

Electrolux

Eureka

Dirt Devil

Samsung

Miele

Philips

Vorwerk (Kobold)

SEBO

Vax

Gtech

Levoit

Bissell

Recent Developments:

2025: Dyson introduced the V16 Piston Animal cordless vacuum with 315AW suction, dual conical cleaner head that detangles long hair, and a “CleanCompaktor” bin compressing dust for up to 30 days.

2025: Roborock launched the Saros Z70, the first mass-produced robotic vacuum with a foldable five-axis mechanical arm, enabling it to move obstacles and clean previously inaccessible areas.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Consumer Usage & Preference Insights – helps you understand cleaning frequency, demand for lightweight designs, replacement cycles, and satisfaction levels across key product features.

– helps you understand cleaning frequency, demand for lightweight designs, replacement cycles, and satisfaction levels across key product features. Manufacturing Capacity & Cost Structure Analysis – helps you evaluate global production capacity, in-house vs. outsourced manufacturing, and detailed component cost breakdowns.

– helps you evaluate global production capacity, in-house vs. outsourced manufacturing, and detailed component cost breakdowns. Quality Control & Production Efficiency Metrics – helps you assess defect rates, yield performance, and rework timelines, ensuring better manufacturing optimization and product reliability.

– helps you assess defect rates, yield performance, and rework timelines, ensuring better manufacturing optimization and product reliability. Battery Performance & Energy Efficiency Index – helps you analyze battery technology adoption, charging-to-runtime efficiency, energy ratings, and long-term battery degradation trends.

– helps you analyze battery technology adoption, charging-to-runtime efficiency, energy ratings, and long-term battery degradation trends. Innovation & Technological Advancement Tracker – helps you identify patent activity, AI-enabled features, and advancements in filtration and self-cleaning technologies driving product differentiation.

– helps you identify patent activity, AI-enabled features, and advancements in filtration and self-cleaning technologies driving product differentiation. Sustainability & Eco-Friendly Product Metrics – helps you evaluate the adoption of recyclable materials, carbon footprint per unit, and environmentally conscious manufacturing practices.

Read Other Related Reports:

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

Vacuum Sensor Market

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