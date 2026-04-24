Cosmetics Market Size Forecasted to Reach USD 802.04 Billion By 2035 Rising Demand for Natural Beauty and Personal Care

Ottawa, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cosmetics Market is being driven by rising consumer awareness of personal grooming, skincare, and wellness, along with increasing demand for natural, organic, and multifunctional beauty products.

What is the Cosmetics Market Size in 2026?

The global cosmetics market size is valued at USD 450.20 billion in 2026 and is expected to be worth USD 802.04 billion by 2035, with a robust CAGR of 6.56% from 2026 to 2035. Rising skincare awareness, social media influence, premium products, & surging demand for natural and sustainable beauty solutions fuel the overall market expansion.

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Cosmetics Market Key Takeaways

In 2025, North America dominated the global market, accounting for the largest share at 34%.

The skin and sun care category emerged as the leading segment by market share in 2025.

Women represented the highest revenue-generating segment by gender in 2025.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets led all distribution channels, holding the largest market share in 2025.

How is the Cosmetics Market Progressing?

The popularity of cosmetic products has been greatly influenced by digital engagement, changing lifestyles & expanded awareness of beauty products among various demographic groups. Raised access to the internet and mobile devices has significantly bolstered online marketing opportunities through social networks, influencer marketing, & other forms of e-commerce. Accelerating shift towards daily use of cosmetics for individuals, including urbanization, elevated workforce participation & a preference for self-care, is also impacting the global demand for cosmetics.

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Market Prospects

Specifically, the Indian government's efforts to promote the Ayurvedic and Herbal industry have led to a substantial rise in the demand for natural cosmetics in India. This demand is further pushing chances for domestic growth & a growth in export activities due to government policies, with immersive innovation and entrepreneurship. Eventually, the cosmetics market will have pivotal opportunities to develop waterless beauty & refillable, circular packaging systems to lower waste and water footprint.

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Regional Insights

What Made North America Dominant in the Cosmetics Market?

North America led the market in 2025, due to the surging spending on cosmetics, & possession of well-nourished retail infrastructure, which raised a faster adoption rate of tailored beauty items. This region has numerous leading global brands, like Estée Lauder, L'Oréal and Procter & Gamble, which offer the marketplace with continual innovation in major categories.

For instance,

In December 2025, Lyvv Cosmetics announced its official rollout on Amazon, making products accessible to consumers across North America, such as the United States, Canada & Mexico.



How Big is the Size of U.S. Cosmetics Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. cosmetics market size is valued at USD 107.98 billion in 2026 and is predicted to reach around USD 195.66 billion by 2035, growing at a significant CAGR of 6.76% from 2026 to 2035.

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U.S. Market Trends

The wider population of the U.S. is highly preferring traceability & sustainable packaging instead of just clean ingredient lists. Alongside, consumers are increasingly demanding serums with SPF, hyaluronic acid-infused lipsticks, & hydrating foundations, which overcome the line between skincare & cosmetics.

How will Europe Expand Significantly in the Cosmetics Market?

Europe is predicted to witness notable growth, due to the European Commission & stricter regulations applied to the cosmetics industry. Also, the region is experiencing the progression of e-commerce & AI-driven personalized beauty, with surging focus on skin health, i.e. dermo cosmetics. Launch of innovative and safer formulations, with higher transparency among manufacturers & consumers, has resulted in boosting consumer trust throughout Europe.

For instance,

In March 2026, L'Oréal broadened its AI alliance with NVIDIA, with an emphasis on speeding up & re-defining beauty ground-breaking through AI-based computational chemistry.



France Market Trends

In the future, France is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR in the cosmetics market. Many firms in France are fostering innovations through high-tech simulation, with the adoption of virtual twins for testing ingredient efficacy. Alongside, France population is highly preferring eco-friendly formulations, propelling an acceleration in organic, sustainable, & advanced beauty products.

For instance,

In April 2026, Dassault Systèmes & Groupe Rocher collaborated to revolutionize natural cosmetics formulation through virtual twin technology.



What are the Key Catalysts of the Asia Pacific in the Cosmetics Market?

Asia Pacific is predicted to show substantial growth in the coming era. Particularly, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and China are experiencing increasing economic stability, which has pushed consumer expenditure for personal grooming & premium beauty products. Whereas South & Japan are promoting the latest trends with a robust emphasis on natural, plant-based, & fermented ingredients, with advanced, gentle skincare formulations.

For instance,

In December 2025, Yves Rocher partnered with Nykaa to promote Yves Rocher in the rapidly progressing Indian beauty market.



South Korea Market Trends

Primarily, South Korea is popular as the cosmetics hub at the international level, which has acquired a massive market share, especially in the US, Japan, & Southeast Asia. South Korean companies are encouraging investment in biotech & microbiome-boosting ingredients, with a major focus on anti-ageing & skin-repair products.

For instance,

In January 2026, CJ Olive Young Corp. joined with Sephora to unveil promising K-beauty zones across the French cosmetics retailer's online & offline channels.



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Cosmetics Market Insights

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 424.72 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 450.20 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 802.04 Billion Market Growth (2026 – 2035) 6.56% CAGR Dominating Region North America Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR from 2026 to 2035 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Category, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



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Segmental Insights

Category Insights

Why Skin & Sun Care Products Segment Dominated the Market in 2025?

The skin and sun care products segment held a major share of the cosmetics market, as consumers continue to look for ways to protect their skin, prevent ageing, & develop routines to care for their skin on a daily basis. The global population is highly exposed to the sun's UV rays and pollution, which raises demand for sunscreens, serums, & moisturizers has consistently remained high in both developed & emerging markets.

Whereas the hair products segment is estimated to expand notably, due to a rise in consumer concerns about hair loss, scalp health, & the damaging effects of styling. Numerous consumers are highly leveraging serums, masks, & shampoo products that are free of harsh chemicals or irritating ingredients. The latest social media trends and more grooming-oriented work environments are playing a pivotal role in the progression of hair products among younger consumers seeking higher-quality & more customized products for their hair.

Gender Insights

What Made the Women Segment Dominant in the Cosmetics Market in 2025?

In 2025, the women segment captured the largest share and is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The vast majority of the cosmetic item types purchased by consumers come from the female, including makeup, skin-care, and hair-care items. The rising shift toward personal grooming, beauty regimens, & self-care continues, driving the basis for demand for these purchases. Nowadays, the leading players are massively developing collagen-boosting foundations, peptide-infused lip products, & SPF-infused blushes for women.

Distribution Channel Insights

Why did the Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Segment Lead the Market in 2025?

The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment held a dominant share of the cosmetics market, due to their ability to offer consumers a wide selection of goods and pricing that is competitive with traditional independent grocery stores. Also, this channel allows physical evaluation of the items being purchased, & it is also the convenience of replacing the need for multiple shopping trips. Moreover, they spur the brand visibility of large volume selling and centrally organized retail development.

Although the online sales channels segment is estimated to expand fastest, with the widened internet penetration & smartphone usage. Many regional populations are opting to use online shops to browse for products, comparing prices and reading reviews about products. The growth of influencer marketing & unveiling new direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands has elevated the number of people making purchases online.

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Probiotics Food and Cosmetics Market: Explore how gut-health awareness and functional ingredients are driving growth across food, supplements, and beauty applications

➡️ Probiotic Cosmetics Market: Discover how microbiome-based skincare and demand for natural formulations are reshaping the cosmetics industry

➡️ Nutricosmetics Market: Understand the convergence of nutrition and beauty as ingestible products gain popularity for skin and wellness benefits

➡️ Halal Cosmetics Market: Analyze rising demand for ethically certified, halal-compliant beauty products across global markets

➡️ Premium Cosmetics Market: Track how luxury branding, innovation, and personalized beauty are driving high-end product demand

➡️ Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market: Examine the growing focus on skincare solutions targeting wrinkles, fine lines, and age-related concerns

➡️ Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market: Discover how clean-label trends and eco-conscious consumers are boosting organic beauty adoption

➡️ Functional Cosmetics Market: Explore how science-backed ingredients are enhancing product performance beyond basic beauty needs

➡️ Dermo Cosmetics Market: Gain insight into dermatologically tested products designed for sensitive and problem-prone skin

➡️ Dermocosmetics Skin Care Products Market: Understand how clinical skincare solutions are bridging the gap between pharmaceuticals and cosmetics

➡️ Vegan Cosmetics Market: Analyze the surge in plant-based, cruelty-free beauty products driven by ethical consumer choices

➡️ Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market: Explore rising demand for targeted skincare solutions addressing acne and related skin conditions

What are the Recent Developments in the Cosmetics Market?

In April 2026, Kiko Milano rolled out its official e-commerce platform in Ukraine, which allows nationwide delivery & expands product access. ( Source- Global Cosmetics News )



) In April 2026, Euphoria and Half Magic launched a limited-edition makeup collection, featuring nine products through an exclusive retail partnership with Ulta Beauty. ( Source- Business of Fashion )



) In September 2025, Myntra partnered with SUGAR Cosmetics to launch Molten Beauty, a Gen Z-focused skincare and makeup brand, uniting digital reach & product innovation. (Source: Afaqs)



Competitive Landscape

Avon Products Inc.

Kao Corporation

Skin Food Co., Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever Plc.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Category

Skin & Sun Care Products

Hair Care Products

Deodorants & Fragrances

Makeup & Color Cosmetics

By Gender

Men

Women

Unisex



By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Online Sales Channels

Other



By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



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