Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR); Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY); LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ); and Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BELLRING BRANDS, INC. (NYSE: BRBR):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) shares prior to October 1, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bellring-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jg rabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) customers accumulated excess inventory as a safeguard from product shortages Bellring’s supply had previously faced; (2) once customers were confident that the product shortages were resolved, they reduced inventory and cut back on new orders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) shares prior to October 1, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bellring-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

$BRBR #BRBR #BellRing

COTY INC. (NYSE: COTY):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares prior to November 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/coty-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn. more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants overwhelmingly positive statements regarding Coty’s growth and profitability prospects for fiscal year 2026 were false when made; (2) Coty’s growth in the beauty market was slowing, including underperformance in its Consumer Beauty segment; (3) The Company’s margins were being pressured by increased marketing expenditures; (4) Growth in Coty’s Prestige fragrance segment was decelerating; and (5) As a result, Defendants’ statements about Coty’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares prior to November 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/coty-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

#COTY $COTY

LKQ CORPORATION (NASDAQ: LKQ):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ). The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares prior to February 27, 2023, and still hold shares today, you should visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/lkq-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Alternatively, shareholders who purchased LKQ Corporation shares between February 27, 2023, and July 23, 2025, can participate in the class action.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action alleges that LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ), through certain of its senior executives, misled investors regarding the performance and risks associated with its $2.1 billion acquisition of Uni-Select, including the FinishMaster business.

According to the underlying securities fraud complaint, LKQ Corporation, through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that:

FinishMaster was losing major customers even before the acquisition closed

The business was unable to maintain market share amid increasing competition

Integration efforts were not producing the expected revenue or margin benefits

Competitive pricing pressure was eroding profitability

As a result, it is alleged that LKQ’s reported financial strength and growth prospects were materially overstated. Investors only began to learn the truth through a series of disclosures between April 2024 and July 2025, when LKQ: cut financial guidance multiple times; reported missed revenue and margin targets; admitted that FinishMaster had been losing customers since before the acquisition; and disclosed ongoing market share losses due to competitive pricing pressure.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you have held LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares since prior to February 27, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/lkq-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, shareholders who purchased LKQ Corporation shares between February 27, 2023, and July 23, 2025, can participate in the class action.

$LKQ #LKQ #LKQCorporation

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. (NYSE: MOH) :

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), shares prior to February 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/molina-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), through certain of its officers, failed to disclose: (1) material, adverse facts concerning Molina Healthcare's "medical cost trend assumptions"; (2) that Molina Healthcare was experiencing a "dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend"; (3) that Molina Healthcare's near term growth was dependent on a lack of "utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services"; and (4) as a result, Molina Healthcare's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), shares prior to February 5, 2025 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/molina-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $MOH #Molina #MOH

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com