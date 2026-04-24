Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size to Exceed USD 15.21 Billion By 2035 Rising Cancer Cases Boost the Market Demand

Ottawa, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising global incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is driving demand for advanced diagnostic imaging and targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies.

What is the Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size in 2026?

The global radiopharmaceuticals market size is valued at USD 8.28 billion in 2026 and is expected to be worth USD 15.21 billion by 2035, with a robust CAGR of 7.31% from 2026 to 2035. The radiopharmaceuticals market is growing steadily due to rising cancer & cardiac incidences, with wider adoption of nuclear medicine imaging, technological breakthroughs, & transforming healthcare infrastructure, which support early & accurate disease diagnosis.

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Radiopharmaceuticals Market Key Takeaways

North America dominated the radiopharmaceuticals market, accounting for the largest share of 43.95% in 2025.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period.

Based on type, the therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast timeframe.

In terms of end users, hospitals and clinics held the leading revenue share in 2025.

By source, Technetium-99m accounted for a substantial portion of the market in 2025.

The Gallium-68 segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2035.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Revenue, By Radioisotope 2023-2025 (USD Million)

Radioisotope 2023 2024 2025 Iodine I 405.0 455.7 506.1 Gallium 68 967.1 1097.1 1228.3 Technetium 99m 2503.8 2828.6 3153.8 Fluorine 18 1538.7 1735.3 1931.5 Others 555.4 623.3 690.3

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Revenue, By Application 2023-2025 (USD Million)

Application 2023 2024 2025 Cancer 3,143.0 3,547.8 3952.6 Cardiology 1,715.1 1,939.0 2163.5 Others 1,111.8 1,253.1 1393.9

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Revenue, By Type, 2023-2025 (USD Million)

Type 2023 2024 2025 Diagnostic 2413.1 2728.9 3045.8 Therapeutic 3556.9 4011.1 4464.2

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Revenue, By End User, 2023-2025 (USD Million)

End User 2023 2024 2025 Hospitals and clinics 3232.4 3653.3 4075.2 Medical Imaging centers 1557.1 1756.6 1955.7 Others 1180.5 1330.1 1479.1

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How Does Precision Diagnostic Drive the Higher Usage of Radiopharmaceuticals?

Rapid growth of the reliance upon nuclear medicine for timely & accurate disease identification indicates a compelling impetus to the global radiopharmaceuticals marketplace. In addition, the medical community is becoming more familiar with the use of radiotracers in the treatment process. Along with the growing cancer prevalence, the developmental activities associated with theranostics & continued efforts stemming from organizations to develop a safer and more accessible healthcare environment push improvements in infrastructure & advance innovation within the field of radiopharmaceuticals.

Market Projection

With the use of theranostics, there is an increased potential for the growth of new business opportunities in the radiopharmaceuticals market, i.e., the ability to use isotopes, such as Lutetium-177 and Actinium-225, which provide patients with diagnostic information & treatment simultaneously, particularly in cancer treatment. Continuous expansion of the production & distribution capabilities of radiopharmaceuticals, improvements in cyclotron and reactor technology are offering novel solutions for the production of short-lived isotopes through local production approaches. Also, the market has been promoting a combination of RPTs with PARP inhibitors, radiosensitizers, or immunotherapy to enhance efficacy & turn cold tumors to hot.

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Regional Insights

Why North America Dominated the Radiopharmaceuticals Market in 2025?

North America accounted for a major share of the market, due to its wealth of healthcare resources, its well-established market for nuclear medicine, & similar access to diagnostic imaging technologies like Positron Emission Tomography (PET) & Single Photon Emission Tomography (SPECT). Also, the region is pushing investments in R&D of innovative drugs, a continuing favorable reimbursement environment, & recent approvals of novel radiotracers.

For instance,

In January 2026, the American Society for Radiation Oncology rolled out national radiopharmaceutical therapy training centers to reinforce oncology workforce expertise & optimize safe adoption of targeted cancer treatments. (Source- Astro)



How Big is the Size of U.S. Radiopharmaceuticals Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. radiopharmaceuticals market size is valued at USD 2.97 billion in 2026 and is predicted to reach around USD 5.4 billion by 2035, growing at a significant CAGR of 7.18% from 2026 to 2035.

U.S. Market Trends

The radiopharmaceuticals market in the U.S. is pushing substantial adoption of AI to impel drug discovery, improve ligand structures, & assess patient data to estimate therapeutic responses, & declining the development periods. Moreover, the FDA has explored draft guidance, with an emphasis on dosage improvement during the development of oncology therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.

How will the Asia Pacific Expand Fastest in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market in the Coming Era?

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow fastest, with unprecedented growth in the development of radiopharmaceuticals for several reasons. This majorly covers increased healthcare investments within the country, a rise in interest in the early detection of disease, and escalating access to the use of nuclear medicine. Additionally, the APAC is facing a massive burden of incidence of chronic illness, and the shift toward precision medicine supports the prospective progression of the region.

For instance,

In April 2026, New Radiomedicine Technology raised CNY1 billion to fund its radiopharmaceutical pipeline through clinical trials & invest in the research, development, and manufacturing of medical isotopes. (Source – Yicai Global)



China Market Trends

China is increasingly approving novel drugs under the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). This also includes imported radiopharmaceuticals, like 177Lu-PSMA-617 (Pluvicto) & 68Ga-gozetotide, while numerous domestic companies stepped into Phase III trials.

For Instance,

In January 2026, a ‘Radiopharmaceutical Development Alliance was introduced in Shanghai to offer centralized verification, clinical translation, & early-stage R&D services. (Source- China Daily)



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Radiopharmaceuticals Market Scope

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.51Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 8.28 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 15.21 Billion Market Growth (2026 – 2035) 7.53% CAGR Dominating Region North America Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR from 2026 to 2035 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Radioisotope, Application, Type, End User, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



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Segmental Insights

Radioisotope Insights

Why did the Technetium-99m Segment Dominate the Market in 2025?

The Technetium-99m segment led the radiopharmaceutical market, due to its perfect imaging characteristics combined with a very quick half-life. Technetium is widely available from generator systems for use in various types of diagnostic procedures, like bone & cardiac imaging, making it a unique choice for hospitals when performing routine nuclear medicine procedures. Furthermore, Technetium-99m is an inexpensive, dependable isotope & also well-established throughout both developed & emerging countries' healthcare systems.

However, the Gallium-68 segment is estimated to witness rapid expansion due to its high rate of adoption in advanced PET imaging technologies, specifically for patients with cancer & neuroendocrine tumors. Gallium is also generator-compatible and widely used in precision diagnostic testing. Finally, the increasing amount of clinical research done with Gallium-68 has consistently raised the number of approved Gallium-68 based tracers, which will result in even more different clinical applications in the coming era.

Application Insights

What Made the Cancer Segment Dominant in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market in 2025?

The cancer segment held the biggest share in 2025, with the rising global burden of oncology patients, & surging dependence on nuclear imaging, with the use of targeted radio-therapy. Also, radiopharmaceuticals are essential for the detection, staging, & treatment monitoring of tumors and are considered vital tools in both oncology & the tailored medicine model. Many other factors, including broadening awareness, more extensive screening programs, and the increased investment in oncology infrastructure, impact the overall segmental growth.

However, the cardiology segment is predicted to expand rapidly. This is mainly driven by rising cases of cardiovascular disease & expanded use of nuclear imaging for early diagnosis. Faster growth in elderly populations and lifestyle-related factors results in increased incidence of heart failure. Whereas, radiotracers support an evaluation of myocardial perfusion & cardiac function, which enables non-invasive & precise detection of heart disease.

Type Insights

Why did the Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals Segment Lead the Radiopharmaceuticals Market in 2025?

In 2025, the therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals registered dominance in the market, as they facilitate direct radiation to the cells that have cancer & spare all other surrounding tissue. This is further driving their use in the precision medicine sector and new advanced treatment options. Additionally, with the increasing number of novel regulatory approvals and clinical success rates, it fostered an effort toward the use of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals at specialty treatment facilities.

The diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR, due to the surge in demand for early disease detection & non-invasive imaging techniques. The widespread use of PET & SPECT imaging technologies, with continuous improvements being made to the development of PET/SPECT tracers, is making a substantial impact in their use for all diverse types of medical concerns. Globally bolstering breakthroughs & use of AI-assisted imaging techniques, spurs the prospective expansion.

End User Insights

How did the Hospitals and Clinics Segment Dominate the Radiopharmaceuticals Market in 2025?

The hospitals and clinics segment led with a dominant share of the market. The dominance is propelled by their existing infrastructure, availability of trained staff & huge volume of patients. Hospitals and clinics are the primary users of radiopharmaceuticals as they conduct numerous nuclear medicine tests and therapeutics, as a pivotal part of their operations. In addition, the availability of integrated care & reimbursement support improves their position in the market.

Although the medical imaging center segment is estimated to grow fastest, as diagnostic services are being outsourced more frequently, & increasing the demand for specialized imaging centers. These centers offer cost-effective, robust & sophisticated imaging for rapid diagnoses, which fuels the use of radiopharmaceuticals in outpatient settings. The development of stand-alone diagnostic chains and technological advancements will also push the entire progression of the market.

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Radiopharmaceuticals Market Companies

Bayer AG

Iso-Tex Diagnostics, Inc

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Novartis AG

General Electric Company

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Siemens AG

Curium Pharma

Cardinal Health Inc.

What are the Major Developments in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market?

In April 2026, Perceptive Discovery & MH3D unveiled α-Sight, an advanced preclinical imaging platform enabling direct visualization of alpha radiopharmaceuticals. ( Source- Biopharma Apac )

) In March 2026, Aptamer Group launched a targeted radiopharmaceutical program with Radiopharmium to establish advanced radioconjugates. ( Source- News Medical )

) In July 2025, Champions Oncology rolled out an integrated radiopharmaceutical services platform, enabling complete workflows from preclinical testing to efficacy studies using patient-derived tumor models for improved drug development. (Source- Champions Oncology)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Radioisotope

Iodine I

Gallium 68

Technetium 99m

Fluorine 18

Others



By Application

Cancer

Cardiology

Others



By Type

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

By End User

Hospitals and clinics

Medical Imaging centers

Others



By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



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