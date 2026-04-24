Xcel Brands & Gemma Stafford Launch GemmaMade on QVC

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB), an industry leading media and consumer products company specializing in building influencer-driven brands through social commerce and live streaming, is excited to announce International Baking Star, chef and creator of the YouTube sensation Bigger Bolder Baking, Gemma Stafford, will be premiering GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford on QVC Sunday, April 26th, 2026.

For her debut collection, GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford draws inspiration from her Irish heritage, featuring signature kitchen pieces designed to bring the spirit of Ireland into the home. Rooted in her belief that the kitchen is the heart of the home, the collection includes thoughtfully crafted tools like her signature Magic Bowls and Mugs, alongside traditional baked goods such as her Traditional Irish Scones, inviting home bakers to create and share comforting, heritage-inspired delicacies. With a focus on simplicity and accessibility, GemmaMade empowers home bakers to streamline their time in the kitchen, offering intuitive tools and essentials that make baking more approachable, efficient, and enjoyable without compromising on quality or tradition.

“After 12 years and millions of conversations with home bakers around the world, I’ve had a front-row seat to how people really bake at home. With GemmaMade, that comes to life through tools like our Magic Bowls and Mugs, designed to simplify every step from mixing to cooking to serving, and for the first time, baked goods like my Traditional Irish Scones available directly to our audience. It’s a new way of thinking about baking — built from real experience and a reflection of how creator-led brands are shaping what comes next,” said Gemma Stafford, professional chef and creator of Bigger Bolder Baking and GemmaMade.

“We are so excited to introduce Gemma and her GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford to the QVC customer through livestream TV and invite her enormous social following to join her on this new journey. Gemma's warm personality, and Irish wit and charm that she expresses through her delicious recipes and famous one mug meals and desserts make for engaging and fun filled television,” stated Robert W. D’Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands.

GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford brings a new perspective to baking and home cooking that will make her an immediate sensation with the QVC customer. Tune into Gemma when she premieres on QVC Sunday, April 26th and again on Wednesday, April 29th.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Halston, Judith Ripka, and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded collaboration brands TowerHill by Christie Brinkley, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford and Off/Duty by Coco Rocha brand and also holds noncontrolling interests or long-term license agreement in MesaMia by Jenny Martinez. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger by Shannon Doherty brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customer’s shop. The company’s previously owned and current brands have generated in excess of $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone, and has over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches in excess of 46 million social media followers with broadcast reach into 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit www.xcelbrands.com.

About Gemma Stafford

For more than a decade, Irish-born chef Gemma Stafford has been bringing her passion for teaching people how to bake with confidence to her top online baking show and brand, Bigger Bolder Baking. Today, with more than 8 million followers (“Bold Bakers”) and half a billion video views to date, Bigger Bolder Baking has become the leading – and indispensable – multimedia destination for bakers. Gemma’s unique combination of expertise, bold recipes, and approachable techniques have led to appearances as a judge on Netflix’s Nailed It!, Food Network’s Best Baker in America, and Hulu’s Baker’s Dozen, along with appearances on national and local TV nationwide. Gemma is also the co-creator and host of the #1 baking entertainment podcast, Knead To Know, which releases every week in partnership with HRN. In 2025, she will launch the first-ever baking TV network, the Bold Baking Network, on connected television (CTV) and free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platforms dedicated to educating and entertaining home bakers 24/7.

For further information please contact:

Seth Burroughs

Xcel Brands

sburroughs@xcelbrands.com