Automotive Aramid Fiber Market worth $1.30 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Aramid Fiber Market is projected to grow from USD 0.94 billion in 2025 to USD 1.30 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period., as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Throughout the forecast period, the global automotive aramid fiber market is expected to experience robust growth, driven by the demand for automotive aramid fibers. This includes a focus on making vehicles lighter for better fuel economy, enhancing EVs' longevity on a single charge, and utilizing advanced heat- and wear-resistant materials in brake pads, clutches, and gaskets due to stringent safety and emission regulations. The increasing number of EVs and hybrids necessitates materials that can withstand high temperatures and stress. Additionally, these specialized fibers help minimize noise and vibration for passengers in the latest vehicles. With a growing emphasis on sustainability and recyclability, aramid fibers become particularly suitable as they perform well over the long term and are eco-friendly.

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List of Key Players in Automotive Aramid Fiber Market:

DuPont (US) Teijin Limited (Japan) Kolon Industries, Inc. (South Korea) Hyosung Advanced Materials (South Korea) Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (China) Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) X-FIPER New Material Co., Ltd. (China) Huvis Corp. (South Korea) SRF Limited (India) Kermel S.A. (France), SRO Aramid (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (China), IBENA Textilwerke GmbH (Germany), Protal Ltd. (UK), Lenzing Plastics GmbH (Austria) Sage Automotive Interiors (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Automotive Aramid Fiber Market:

Drivers: Rising need for lightweight materials enabling significant emission reductions in vehicles Restraint: High production cost Opportunity: Research and development in bio-based and recyclable aramid fibers Challenge: Supply chain disruptions

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Key Findings of the Study:

The para-aramid segment has the largest market share in the automotive aramid fiber market during the forecast period .

. Lightweight structural composites are projected to grow the fastest in the automotive aramid fiber market during the forecast period .

. Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Based on fiber type, para-aramid fiber dominates the automotive aramid fiber market mainly because it is very strong, resistant to heat, and not easily damaged by friction or chemicals. For this reason, it is often used in brake pads, clutches, tires, hoses, and reinforced composites, where top performance in extreme conditions cannot be overlooked. Customers prefer lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, which is driving the adoption of para-aramid composites as they reduce weight while ensuring vehicle safety. With the rapid growth of the EV segment, there is increasing demand for para-aramid in batteries and drive shafts protection.

Based on the application, brake pads and clutch facings are projected to register the third-highest CAGR in the automotive aramid fiber market, following lightweight structural composites and hoses, belts, and gaskets. The extensive use of aramid fibers in brakes and clutches is common, primarily because these components require high resistance to heat, low friction wear, and reliable braking or speed control under pressure. The widespread adoption of aramid fibers (mainly para-aramids) in automotive components helps boost durability, minimize noise and vibrations, and enhance braking effectiveness, particularly in larger and faster cars. Due to stricter regulations and an increasing number of consumers opting for safer, low-dust brakes and clutches, the demand for aramid-strengthened brake and clutch systems is on the rise. Additionally, as the usage of electric and hybrid cars grows, their requirement for robust braking systems contributes to this sector's increasing importance.

Based on region, the European automotive aramid fiber market is experiencing steady growth, securing the third-largest regional market share in 2024. The factors driving the growth in this region are its strong automotive production, strict rules regarding emissions and safety, and growing focus on green travel. Germany, France, and Italy host main OEMs and top-ranking suppliers that rely on aramid fibers in brakes, clutches, tires, and insulation systems to follow EU guidelines for vehicle performance and environmental protection. The area’s increasing focus on using electric vehicles (EVs) and adopting light materials also supports the use of aramid materials. In addition, by choosing recyclable and non-asbestos materials, Europe supports the use of aramid fibers, which fit with its rules and protect the environment.

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Europe boasts one of the world’s most advanced and innovative automotive industries, featuring major automakers like Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, and Renault, along with a significant number of Tier-1 suppliers and material companies. This region is leading the charge in adopting electrification and lightweight vehicles, which contribute to the increased use of aramid fiber. Due to strict European regulations, automakers are phasing out asbestos and decreasing CO₂ emissions by incorporating para-aramid fibers into brake pads, clutch facings, hoses, gaskets, and insulation. Furthermore, the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles has created a greater demand for materials that enhance thermal regulation and noise insulation, both of which aramid fibers excel at managing. With Europe accelerating green transportation and investing heavily in sustainable vehicles, the demand for durable, reliable, and lightweight materials such as aramid fibers is expected to surge across the region. While Europe lags behind Asia Pacific and North America in production volume, its strategic focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability secures its position as the third-largest market globally.

Major players operating in the automotive aramid fiber market include DuPont (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Kolon Industries, Inc. (South Korea), Hyosung Advanced Materials (South Korea), Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), X-FIPER New Material Co., Ltd. (China), Huvis Corporation (South Korea), SRF Limited (India), Kermel S.A. (France), SRO Aramid (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (China), IBENA Textilwerke GmbH (Germany), Protal Ltd. (UK), Lenzing Plastics GmbH (Austria), and Sage Automotive Interiors (US) among others. These companies are enhancing their production capabilities and collaborating with key players in the end-use industry across Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. They are establishing a robust market presence and strong business strategies by innovating and commercializing their manufacturing processes.

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