U.S. Behavioral Health Market Size Expected to Reach USD 159.35 Bn by 2035

Ottawa, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. behavioral health market size is calculated at USD 101.84 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 159.35 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% for the forecasted period.

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According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), 1 in 5 adults, youth, and adolescents, which is equivalent to 50 million Americans, experienced major behavioral health issues in the past few years. Furthermore, the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System reported an increase in the number of these patients in the next few years. The U.S. witnesses a growing demand for behavioral healthcare due to the rising prevalence of behavioral health disorders. It has also imposed many challenges to meet care needs.

The U.S. Behavioral Health Market: Highlights

U.S. behavioral health sector pushed the market to USD 96.9 billion by 2025.

Long-term projections show USD 159.35 billion valuation by 2035.

Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in between 2026 to 2035.

AI in behavioral healthcare is set to grow from $55.24 billion in 2024 to $115.65 billion by 2034 at 7.69% CAGR.

The global behavioral health market is US$ 173.35 billion in 2024, projected to hit US$ 332.77 billion by 2034 at a 6.74% CAGR.

By service type, the outpatient counseling segment held a dominant presence in the market share by 41.50% in 2025.

By service type, the home-based treatment services segment is predicted to increase during the projection period.

By disorder type, the depression and anxiety disorder segment held the highest share of the market by 38% in 2025.

By disorder type, the substance abuse disorder segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.

By end-user, the outpatient clinics segment led the global market by 37.50% in 2025.

By end-user, the homecare settings segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.



Market Overview

The behavioral health refers to promoting and supporting mental health, substance abuse, resilience, and well-being. The services and solutions revolving around the U.S. behavioral health market support those patients who are dealing with or are recovering from these conditions, including their communities and families. The various factors contributing to mental health conditions are biological, health behaviors, life experiences, psychological factors, environment, social factors, and family history. These are broadly known as physical health, genetics, brain health, age, diet, sleep, substance use/misuse, trauma, abuse, beliefs, perceptions, emotions, living places, working places, family, culture, relationships, financial status, housing, and mental health problems.

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Mental Health State of Americans in 2026

In January 2026, the American Psychiatric Association reported that more than one in three Americans (38%) plan to make a new year's resolution regarding their mental health. This resolution of Americans prioritizes 44% of physical fitness and 42% of financial goals, which remain the top areas of focus. The other common goals include 29% of diet, 29% of social or relationship resolutions, and 28% of spiritual goals. As a result, President Theresa Miskimen Rivera, M.D., of the American Psychiatric Association, proclaimed that this resolution is encouraging more people to prioritize their mental health in 2026. People are embracing new strategies such as mindfulness practices, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, time in nature, and engaging in therapy.

The U.S. Behavioral Health Market: Country-level Analysis

The U.S. accounted for a dominating position in the U.S. behavioral health market in 2025, owing to the rising incidence of anxiety, substance abuse disorders, depression, and other disorders, and the rising trend of virtual care. The National Library of Medicine and the National Center for Biotechnology Information provided funding for addressing and preventing mental, emotional, and behavioral health disorders. It has focused on improving health and well-being in society and providing clinical services to people.

For instance,

In February 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the investment of $100 million to strengthen the prevention of diseases, expand treatments, and boost the Great American recovery. This investment aims to fight opioid addiction, resolve long-standing homelessness issues, and improve public safety.



North America Behavioral Health Market Growth

The North America behavioral health market size is calculated at US$ 109.21 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 115.65 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 193.03 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 5.86% between 2025 and 2034.

How much is the Global Behavioral Health Industry worth?

The global behavioral health market is valued at USD 173.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise to USD 185.03 billion in 2025. Looking ahead, it could reach about USD 332.77 billion by 2034, growing at a 6.74% CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

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The U.S. Behavioral Health Market: Segmentation Analysis

Service Type Insights

The outpatient counseling segment dominated the market share by 41.50% in 2025, owing to a strategic shift towards preventive mental health programs and early intervention in schools and workplaces to resolve long-term healthcare costs. There is a growing trend of integrating behavioral health into primary care settings. It ensures holistic management of physical and mental health.

The home-based treatment services segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing in the U.S. behavioral health market during the forecast period due to the potential of these services to provide personalized care. Behavioral health is integrated into primary care delivered at home, which aims to reduce total claims costs through the management of physical and mental health. The rising aging population needs home-based care for treating conditions like Alzheimer's disease or depression.

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Disorder Type Insights

The depression and anxiety disorder segment led the market share by 38% in 2025, owing to more than 1 billion people living with mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression, based on the data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO). Many countries have introduced mental health policies and programs that are needed to promote and protect the mental health of people. Anxiety and depression are the second largest reasons for long-term disability that lead to loss of healthy life.

The substance abuse disorder segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the U.S. behavioral health market in the coming years due to the importance of behavioral therapies as the primary treatments for disorders. The core behavioral interventions are cognitive behavioral therapy, contingency management, motivational interviewing, and family and couples therapy. Patients receive permanent telehealth access, integration with primary care, and alternative payment models.

End-User Insights

End-User 2025 Share (%) Outpatient Clinics 37.50 % Hospitals 24.00 % Rehabilitation Centers 20.50 % Virtual / Telehealth Clinic Networks 9.50 % Homecare Settings 8.50 %

The outpatient clinics segment dominated the market share by 37.50% in 2025, owing to the popularity and expansion of these clinics for managing non-severe conditions like depression and anxiety. Health systems and payers are moving towards outpatient settings to reduce costs while maintaining clinical outcomes for all patients. Medicare has extended telehealth facilities and clinics are providing home-based psychiatric and counseling services.

The homecare settings segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate in the U.S. behavioral health market during the studied period due to the facilities that resolve challenges for many patients to engage in traditional care settings. The evolving role of home care lies in an integrated care hub, preventive crisis management, and specialized nursing. The emerging trends, such as remote patient monitoring, home health value-based purchasing, and telehealth, are shaping the behavioral health sector.

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The U.S. Behavioral Health Market Companies

Ardent Health Services and CRC Health Group

IBH Population Health Solutions

CuraLinc Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare

Epic Health Services (Aveanna Healthcare)

Universal Health Services

Behavioral Health Group, Inc.

North Range Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health



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The global mental health billing service market size is expected to be worth around USD 14.08 Billion by 2035, from USD 4.54 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The global mental health medications market size was estimated at USD 24.25 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 25.76 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 44.26 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2035.

The global mental health platform market size is expected to be worth around USD 37.26 Billion by 2035, from USD 7.15 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.95% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The global mental health care software and services market size is expected to be worth around USD 8.73 Billion by 2035, from USD 4 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The global mental health treatment market size was estimated at USD 66.78 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 71.22 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 127.13 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.65% from 2026 to 2035.

The global mental health EHR software market size was estimated at USD 1.77 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 2.04 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 7.16 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 15% from 2026 to 2035.

The global mental health technology market size was estimated at USD 10.08 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 11.97 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 56.17 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 18.74% from 2026 to 2035.

The global AI in mental health market size is calculated at US$ 1.45 in 2024, grew to US$ 1.8 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 11.84 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 24.15% between 2025 and 2034.

The U.S. digital mental health market size was estimated at USD 7.46 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 8.97 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 47.13 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 20.25% from 2026 to 2035.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Service Type

Outpatient Counselling Individual Therapy Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Psychodynamic Therapy Humanistic/Person-Centered Therapy Group Psychotherapy Family and Couples Therapy Telehealth/Virtual Counseling Video Sessions Chat/Text Therapy App-Based Therapy Platforms Specialty Counseling Trauma-Focused Therapy Behavioral Activation Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) Child/Adolescent Counseling Geriatric Counseling

Home-Based Treatment Services Mobile Crisis Intervention In-Home Behavioral Health Support Psychiatric Nursing Visits Medication Management Case Management Family Support Services Home-Based Respite Care In-Home Telepsychiatry

Emergency Mental Health Services Psychiatric Emergency Departments Dedicated Psychiatric ER Units Co-located ER Services Mobile Crisis Teams Walk-in Crisis Centers Crisis Stabilization Units (Short-Stay) Hotline and Text-Based Crisis Support

Inpatient Hospital Treatment Short-Term Psychiatric Inpatient Care Long-Term Psychiatric Hospital Programs Specialized Inpatient Units Child/Adolescent Psychiatry Geriatric Psychiatry Dual Diagnosis Units Forensic Psychiatric Units Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Inpatient Services

Intensive Care Management Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) Day Treatment Programs Residential Treatment Programs Therapeutic Communities Gender-Specific Programs Disorder-Specific Programs Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Teams



By Disorder Type

Depression & Anxiety Disorder Major Depressive Disorder Persistent Depressive Disorder Generalized Anxiety Disorder Panic Disorder Social Anxiety Disorder Phobia-Related Disorders

Substance Abuse Disorder Alcohol Use Disorder Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Cannabis Use Disorder Stimulant Use Disorder Prescription Drug Misuse Poly-Substance Abuse

Bipolar Disorder Bipolar I Bipolar II Cyclothymia Rapid Cycling Subtype

Post - Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Combat/War-Related PTSD Sexual Assault/Trauma PTSD Childhood Trauma PTSD Complex PTSD

Eating Disorder Anorexia Nervosa Bulimia Nervosa Binge Eating Disorder Other Specified Feeding or Eating Disorders (OSFED)

Others Schizophrenia & Psychotic Disorders Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Autism Spectrum Disorders Personality Disorders (e.g., Borderline PD) Behavioral Addictions (Gaming, Gambling)



By End-User

Outpatient Clinics Private Practice Clinics Multi-Specialty Behavioral Health Clinics Community Mental Health Centers University/College Counseling Centers Virtual/Telehealth Clinic Networks

Homecare Setting Independent Home Health Agencies Home-Based Behavioral Health Providers Telehealth Homecare Platforms

Hospitals General Acute Care Hospitals Psychiatric Hospitals Teaching/Academic Hospitals Integrated Behavioral Health Hospital Units

Rehabilitation Centers Inpatient Rehab Centers Outpatient Rehab Programs Specialty Rehab (e.g., OUD, Dual Diagnosis) Luxury/High-End Rehab Retreats



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