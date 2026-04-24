ThinkAhead Corporation Launches Diluta, the AI Productivity Platform Designed Around Human Energy Patterns

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkAhead Corporation today announced the launch of Diluta , an intelligent productivity platform built to align work with how people naturally perform best.

Rather than forcing users into rigid calendars and static to-do lists, Diluta uses artificial intelligence to help individuals discover their chronotype, understand their productivity archetype, automate routines, and optimize focus based on real human behavior.

The platform is built on a simple belief: productivity should adapt to people—not the other way around.

“Most productivity tools assume every user works the same way. That has never made sense to me,” said Eric Saint-Marc, founder of ThinkAhead Corporation. “Diluta was created to recognize that energy, timing, personality, and momentum matter. We wanted to build a smarter system that helps people do their best work when they are naturally ready to perform.”

A Smarter Approach to Productivity

Diluta combines AI-powered planning with behavioral insights to help users:

Discover their natural chronotype (such as early-riser or night-owl tendencies)

Identify their productivity archetype and preferred work style

Schedule demanding tasks during peak energy windows

Build routines that adapt automatically

Receive intelligent nudges and accountability prompts

Reduce burnout caused by poor timing and constant context switching

By integrating behavioral science with modern task management, Diluta introduces a more human-centered productivity experience for professionals, creators, entrepreneurs, and teams.

Why Traditional Productivity Systems Fail

Many existing productivity tools focus on organization but ignore the most important variable: the user.

Diluta was designed to solve that gap by recognizing that two people with the same to-do list may require completely different schedules, rhythms, and accountability systems to succeed.

Available Now

Diluta is now available on the Apple App Store for iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Download Diluta: https://apps.apple.com/app/diluta/id6755009408

About ThinkAhead Corporation

ThinkAhead Corporation is a technology company focused on building software that brings intelligence, emotion, and human-centered design back into digital experiences. Founded in 2020 by Eric Saint-Marc, the company develops next-generation platforms that merge AI with real world usability.

Media Contact

ThinkAhead Corporation Media Relations:

Tel: 702-577-2716

ThinkAhead.tech

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21a58c18-acf9-4d06-aa23-df00324c2491