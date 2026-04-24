13o3 Announces the Launch of Crypto Fund I and Initiates Discussions with Partners for Its Financing

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 13o3 , an international investment firm, is pleased to announce the launch of its new fund, Crypto Fund I, designed to invest in promising cryptocurrency assets and blockchain technologies. This fund will be part of the company’s strategy to expand its portfolio and diversify assets in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency sector.





13o3 has extensive experience in investment management and the successful launch of large-scale funds. These include projects such as Global Clean Energy, Tactical Opportunities Fund, World Technology Fund, World Mining Fund, World Gold Fund, and Global Infrastructure. These funds have attracted the attention of leading global investors and have shown consistent results.

The company has already begun active discussions with key partners and strategic investors, including major financial institutions such as BlackRock, JP Morgan, Kleiner Perkins, and Golden Gate Ventures, all of whom have previously financed 13o3’s past funds. This experience and the trust from renowned global leaders in the investment market will serve as the foundation for the success of Crypto Fund I.

Crypto Fund I will actively invest in a wide range of cryptocurrency and blockchain projects, focusing on key areas such as BTC/ETH - the leading cryptocurrencies that remain the backbone of many decentralized financial ecosystems and will continue to play a significant role in the market. The fund will also focus on investing in Liquid protocol tokens, which are cryptocurrencies and tokens that provide liquidity and can be used to create innovative financial solutions within DeFi (Decentralized Finance).

As part of its strategy, the fund will focus on Venture/Private Web3 equity, which will support startups and companies working in the Web3 space, blockchain ecosystems, and decentralized applications (dApps). This includes investments in promising projects aimed at developing new technologies and standards for the internet of the future. Additionally, the fund plans to actively participate in RWA/tokenization rails - initiatives for tokenizing real-world assets, which will allow the creation of new forms of financial instruments and make them more accessible to a broader range of investors.

Furthermore, the fund will consider Market-neutral strategies, which involves applying flexible and balanced investment approaches to minimize risks and ensure stable returns despite market volatility. A key part of the fund’s strategy will involve Stablecoins, which will provide protection from market fluctuations and play a role in maintaining liquidity and financial flexibility. The fund will also hold part of its capital in dry powder - reserves in fiat currencies, enabling the firm to swiftly respond to emerging opportunities for strategic investments at any given moment.

Thus, 13o3 aims to create a balanced portfolio that combines both high-risk and more stable assets, providing investors with access to a variety of investment opportunities in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology sectors.

About 13o3

13o3 is a boutique investment firm specializing in providing tailored solutions to complex and sophisticated business challenges for discerning clientele, primarily high-profile individuals. The company focuses on asset management and the creation of investment products that meet the highest standards and requirements of today’s market. 13o3 manages over $1.2 billion, actively working across energy, technology, mining, infrastructure, and financial technologies markets.