Strategic update: continued delivery across core workstreams, receipt of proposal and grant of limited exclusivity

Global InterConnection Group Limited announces that, following the Annual General Meeting and the shareholder approvals announced on 12 February 2026, the Company has received a non-binding proposal, together with related Heads of Terms, in respect of the separation and restructuring of its infrastructure development activities from an associated party and has been granted a limited and conditional exclusivity agreement for a period of 21 days in order to permit an orderly evaluation process, negotiation of documentation and continued engagement with relevant stakeholders and advisers, conditional on the achievement of certain agreed milestones.

Please see attached document.

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