Spherix Global Insights Finds Specialty Split in Perceptions of Direct-to-Patient Platforms for Obesity Treatment

Exton, PA, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the obesity treatment landscape evolves, new access channels are reshaping how patients receive care. Since the launch of Eli Lilly’s LillyDirect in January 2024 and Novo Nordisk’s NovoCare pharmacy in March 2025, physicians are increasingly incorporating manufacturer direct-to-patient platforms and telehealth partnerships into their treatment workflows, expanding pathways to GLP-1 therapies and streamlining patient access.

New findings from Spherix Global Insights, based on an April 2026 pulse survey of 102 physicians (51 primary care physicians and 51 endocrinologists), highlight both the rapid uptake of these platforms and emerging differences in how they are experienced across specialties.

Utilization of manufacturer direct-to-patient platforms is now nearly universal. LillyDirect has been used by 90% of PCPs and 92% of endocrinologists, while NovoCare has been used by 59% of PCPs and 75% of endocrinologists, underscoring the growing importance of these platforms in facilitating access to obesity therapies.

At the same time, physicians are expanding their participation in telehealth-driven care models that complement these access pathways. In the past 12 months, 22% of PCPs and 12% of endocrinologists report working as independent contractors for telehealth companies, most commonly partnering with organizations such as Weight Watchers, Noom, Hims/Hers, and Ro. Physicians cite increased patient reach as a primary driver of participation, alongside greater flexibility, ease of collaboration, and improved medication access. As one endocrinologist noted, telehealth enables them to “reach more patients to help in their weight loss journey.”

Despite broad adoption across both telehealth and direct-to-patient platforms, physician experience diverges sharply when comparing Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk’s platforms.

Among endocrinologists, LillyDirect leads across nearly all evaluated attributes, outperforming NovoCare on seven of eight measures. The largest gap is in visibility into the prescription process, where 80% of endocrinologists report high satisfaction with LillyDirect compared to 58% for NovoCare. LillyDirect also outperforms NovoCare in prior authorization support, insurance documentation submission, and reducing administrative burden in cash-pay workflows.

PCPs show a clear preference for NovoCare, which leads on six of eight attributes. The biggest difference is again in visibility into the process, with 67% of PCPs reporting high satisfaction with NovoCare, compared to 53% for LillyDirect. NovoCare also leads in EHR prescription submission, hub services and support, and overall ease of platform use among PCPs. Overall satisfaction among PCPs is lower across both platforms than among endocrinologists, pointing to broader workflow and usability challenges in the primary care setting.

Across both specialties, insurance-related administrative burden remains a persistent weakness. Both platforms receive relatively low ratings in this area, indicating a category-wide pain point rather than a platform-specific limitation and highlighting an opportunity for innovation in simplifying reimbursement and access workflows.

These findings underscore a rapidly evolving landscape in obesity care, where telehealth and manufacturer-driven access platforms are expanding patient reach while reshaping physician workflows and treatment pathways. The divergence in platform preferences between endocrinologists and primary care physicians highlights the importance of aligning solutions with specialty-specific needs, particularly around transparency and administrative efficiency. Spherix Global Insights provides comprehensive coverage of these themes and more through its Market Dynamix™: Obesity 2026 and Launch Dynamix™ services. Contact Spherix to subscribe and access tailored insights on the evolving obesity market.

About Launch Dynamix™

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

About Market Dynamix™

Market Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service focused on understanding the evolving dynamics of specialty markets poised for disruption. Leveraging quantitative and qualitative research, the service evaluates current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and likely impact of pipeline agents over a three-to-five-year horizon.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

Spherix Global Insights Contact

Jim Hickey, Gastroenterology Franchise Head

james.hickey@spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insights’ analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.