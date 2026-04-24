Passenger Information System Market Surges to $68.57 billion by 2031 | CAGR 11.6%

Delray Beach, FL, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Passenger Information System Market is estimated at USD 35.66 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 68.57 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 278 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 261 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Passenger Information System Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Passenger Information System Market Share & Growth:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 35.66 billion

USD 35.66 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 68.57 billion

USD 68.57 billion CAGR (2025–2031): 11.6%

Passenger Information System Market Analysis & Forecast:

The solutions segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The in-station segment is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

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Urbanization and the requirement for real-time travel updates drive the passenger information system (PIS) market. PIS provides clarity and control for passengers by delivering arrival/departure times, disruptions, and alternative routes. This transparency aligns with the ongoing smart city goals, enhances safety, and caters to diverse needs through accessibility features. Cloud-based solutions, mobile app integration, and IoT adoption fuel market growth, poised to revolutionize travel experiences with personalized information, seamless journeys, and data-driven optimization.

The widespread rollout of private 5G networks, combined with edge AI and standardized open APIs, could fundamentally reshape the passenger information system market. Lower latency and higher bandwidth enable real-time multimodal feeds, live crowding analytics, and adaptive multimedia messaging tailored to accessibility needs, shifting value from proprietary, hardware-centric offerings to software-driven platform ecosystems. At the same time, tighter cybersecurity and interoperability regulations would raise the bar for certification, favoring vendors that can demonstrate secure, cloud-native deployments and rapid OTA updates. Together, these technical and regulatory shifts would accelerate modular retrofits, increase competition from IT and cloud providers, and compel incumbents to partner or transform into services-led businesses.

By offering, the solutions segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The solutions segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, driven by a structural shift in the industry toward software-defined mobility. As of early 2026, high-value digital solutions, including content management, real-time data processing, and AI analytics, comprise approximately 70% of the market value in modernized rail networks. This dominance is sustained by the widespread deployment of 5 G-enabled edge nodes and AI-driven predictive analytics, which transit agencies increasingly prioritize over static hardware to mitigate urban crowding. Industry leaders such as Alstom SA and Siemens AG drive this segment by vertically integrating software into their core signaling and train control architectures.

Furthermore, government initiatives, such as South Korea’s approximately USD 830 million PIS Phase 2 Fund, launched in February 2025, specifically mandate the expansion of high-value digital infrastructure for overseas smart city projects. Consequently, the high recurring revenue from software licenses and mission-critical data platforms ensures the solutions segment remains the market’s primary financial engine.

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By location, the in-station segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

By location, the in-station segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period as transit hubs evolve into hyper-connected, smart environments. This trend is driven by a global shift toward station redevelopment projects that prioritize transforming traditional terminals into multimodal digital centers. Modern in-station solutions must manage high-density crowd flow and emergency synchronization, necessitating the integration of advanced AI-powered video analytics and real-time wayfinding updates.

Unlike onboard systems, which are constrained by vehicle lifecycles, station infrastructure allows for more frequent technology refreshes and the deployment of large-scale 5G-enabled kiosks. Furthermore, international initiatives promoting digital rail expansion place heavy emphasis on station-side infrastructure to support seamless passenger transfers between modes of transport. Consequently, the massive scale of greenfield station projects and the necessity for sophisticated hub-level data integration ensure that this segment remains a primary engine for rapid technological expansion.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period as it directly addresses the global shift toward massive-scale transit infrastructure and urban connectivity. While development continues in established markets, most of the world’s transportation capital and operational expenditure is currently concentrated within Asia’s rapidly expanding high-speed rail and metro networks. Modern regional operators are prioritizing solutions that offer immediate operational scalability by integrating 5G-enabled networking and real-time AI analytics to manage the unprecedented passenger volumes unique to Asian megacities.

These technologies allow transit agencies to synchronize complex multimodal workflows, effectively eliminating station bottlenecks and enhancing the efficiency of cross-border travel. Furthermore, by embedding mobile-centric information systems into the daily commute, regional players can meet the high demand for digital-first connectivity without sacrificing throughput. This focus on maximizing the capacity of new and existing urban assets ensures that the Asia Pacific remains the primary recipient of global digital investment.

The Passenger Information System market presents significant opportunities as transit networks evolve into hyper-connected "Smart Mobility" ecosystems. Market players can tap into these opportunities by integrating AI-driven predictive analytics and 5G-enabled edge computing to provide real-time data on passenger crowding and multimodal transfers. These technologies allow operators to shift from static schedules to dynamic, context-aware information that enhances the commuter experience.

Furthermore, players can capitalize on the global surge in Smart City initiatives and sustainable infrastructure funding, such as the major metro expansions in the Asia Pacific. By adopting "as-a-service" software models and prioritizing cybersecurity, companies can secure recurring revenue streams while addressing the industry’s increasing demand for scalable, secure, and unified digital frameworks.

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The state of the Passenger Information System (PIS) market in the United States is defined by a massive digital overhaul of aging transit networks, catalyzed by federal investment and a move toward "omnichannel" commuter engagement. The market's stability is anchored by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which has allocated billions to the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to modernize the Northeast Corridor and urban rail systems. These projects prioritize transitioning from legacy on-premises servers to hybrid cloud architectures that support real-time, multimodal arrival data and emergency alert integration across entire regional networks.

A critical shift in the US landscape is the widespread adoption of AI-driven predictive arrival systems within the roadway segment, aimed at increasing bus ridership by providing highly accurate, location-based updates that mitigate commuter wait-time anxiety. In the airways sector, domestic airports have accelerated the integration of biometric "single-token" travel, linking flight information displays directly to personal devices via facial recognition technology.

This emphasis on a passenger-centric service model ensures that information is no longer confined to static station signage but follows the traveler throughout their journey. Furthermore, the market is increasingly governed by stringent Department of Transportation (DOT) cybersecurity mandates, requiring providers to implement advanced data encryption and secure communication protocols as PIS nodes become more interconnected with critical operational and diagnostic systems. This focus on reliability and security ensures the US remains a dominant global hub for high-performance transit technology.

Companies in Passenger Information System Market:

Companies in Passenger Information System Market include Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Alstom SA (France), Wabtec Corporation (US), Cisco Systems (US), Cubic Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Televic (Belgium), ST Engineering Ltd (Singapore), Indra (Spain), Medha Servo Drives (India), Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Dysten (Poland), Lunetta (India), r2p Group (Germany), Icon Multimedia (Spain), Passio Technologies (US), Teleste (Finland), Lancom D.O.O (Slovenia), Simpleway (Czech Republic).