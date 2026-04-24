Exclusive Ferrari Daytona SP3 Leads Spectacular Group of Ferraris at Broad Arrow’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction

BICESTER, United Kingdom, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is proud to present the exceptional catalogue of collector cars for its second annual sale as the official auction partner of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction, set for 16-17 May at Villa Erba on the shores of Lake Como.

The sale features over 75 curated collector cars and a selection of memorabilia available to view via the newly launched digital catalogue, with a highly sought-after Ferrari Daytona SP3 leading an unrivalled selection of 20 collectable Ferrari models.

“Our Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction is now an eagerly anticipated event,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow’s EMEA Region. “Broad Arrow continues to distinguish itself through a thoughtful, highly selective approach to consignments, and this stunning Ferrari Daytona SP3 confirms that. Rather than relying on spectacle, we have built a reputation for carefully composed consignments that speak directly to knowledgeable collectors, and our choice of very special Ferraris to be presented at Villa Erba speaks for itself.”

2023 Ferrari Daytona SP3 (Estimate: €6.500.000 - €8.500.000)

One of just 600 Daytona SP3s produced, this single-owner example displays only 743 kilometres. Finished in Rosso Magma Tri-Coat over a Blu Elettrico Alcantara interior, the car features numerous carbon fibre elements, airbrushed fender shields, a suspension lifter and it is supplied with a carbon fibre hardtop.

The Ferrari Daytona SP3, the second model in Ferrari’s ‘Icona Series,’ is a tribute to the 6th of February 1967 when Ferrari swept to first, second and third at the 24 Hours of Daytona, completing a very personal act of defiance against Henry Ford II.

Years later, SP3 designer Jason Furtado spent three years under Ferrari chief designer Flavio Manzoni translating those prototype racers into something road-legal. It adopts styling cues from the 1967 winning 330 P3/4s and many other iconic Ferraris, including Pininfarina's 1968 250 P5 Berlinetta Speciale concept.

Behind the driver sits a 6.5 litre naturally aspirated V12, producing 829 horsepower—Ferrari's most powerful road-going engine ever. Derived from the 812 Competizione's F140 unit, it was thoroughly reworked with titanium pistons, cams, connecting rods and valves.

Only 600 SP3s were built, selling out before production began. This example, finished in Rosso Magma Tri-Coat has its lower bodywork, hardtop, outer mirrors and bonnet lip all rendered in carbon fibre, in keeping with the model’s weight-conscious ethos. Gloss black callipers feature, along with coveted airbrushed Scuderia Ferrari shields and the diamond-polished forged wheels complete the exterior specification. This is certainly one of the most collectable and sought-after modern Ferraris in today’s market.

2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia (Estimate: €700.000 - €800.000)

This stunning Ferrari 430 Scuderia was ordered new through Ferrari dealer, Lumani Krüger in Germany in Porsche Grün over Tessuto Nero, thought to be the only example of its type finished in this shade. The vibrant paint was paired with equally striking gold racing stripes and gold-finished 19-inch alloy wheels, making it one of the most striking Scuderia specifications ever created. This car is also highly specified with four-point harnesses, a rollover bar, carbon fibre front and rear elements, carbon entry sills, a carbon LED steering wheel trimmed in Alcantara and Verde deviated stitching throughout.

At the time of cataloguing, this 430 Scuderia shows fewer than 10,000 kilometres and is offered at a time when special series, naturally aspirated Ferraris continue to command intense attention from discerning collectors.

Additional Ferraris featured in Broad Arrow’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction include:

“We are truly excited to present the complete catalogue for our Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction,” says Philip Kantor, Vice Chairman of Europe and Senior Car Specialist for Broad Arrow. “We have everything from modern classic supercars to the very earliest examples of motoring, a perfect selection to offer the most discerning collectors on the beautiful shores of Lake Como.”

The full 2026 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction digital catalogue can be viewed here.

Interested bidders are invited to contact a Broad Arrow Car Specialist at +44 20 4592 0169 (UK), + 32 476 879 471 (Europe) or on +1 313 312 0780 (North America) or via email at info@broadarrowauctions.com. Bidder registration and further details on all cars on offer are available at broadarrowauctions.com. Collectors are also invited to discuss consignments for other Broad Arrow auctions taking place in Europe in 2026, including the Zoute Concours Auction on 9 October and Zürich Auction on 7 November.

Members of the press on official editorial assignment and like-minded content creators are invited to apply for media credentials to attend Broad Arrow’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este preview and auction by writing to press@broadarrowauctions.com until 1 May, 2026.

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Editor’s Notes

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Concours Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.7 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

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