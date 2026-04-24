Tony S. Kalogerakos, Esq.–Injury Lawyers (New York) Explores Legal Action on Behalf of Victims Harmed by ISIS and the Al-Nusrah Front

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tony S. Kalogerakos, Esq.–Injury Lawyers announced today that its New York office is investigating potential civil claims on behalf of individuals and families harmed by ISIS and the Al-Nusrah Front, following a landmark federal criminal case and recent legal developments under U.S. anti-terrorism law.

The firm’s investigation follows the 2022 guilty plea by Lafarge S.A. in U.S. federal court, in which the company admitted to conspiring to provide millions of dollars in payments to ISIS and the Al-Nusrah Front between approximately 2013 and 2014. Lafarge paid more than $775 million in criminal fines and forfeiture as part of that resolution.

Under the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act, victims of international terrorism may pursue civil claims against entities that knowingly provided material support to terrorist organizations. Recent court rulings have clarified that claimants are not required to have been U.S. citizens at the time of the attacks, provided they are U.S. citizens at the time a lawsuit is filed.

Based on this clarification, the firm believes members of the Assyrian, Chaldean, and Suryoye communities may have viable claims related to ISIS violence, including those seriously injured, individuals who have lost loved ones, and their immediate family members.

The firm is seeking to speak confidentially with (i) U.S. citizens or their immediate family members harmed by ISIS or the Al-Nusrah Front attacks between approximately 2012 and 2017, and (ii) survivors or heirs of U.S. citizens killed in such attacks, regardless of their own citizenship. Claims may arise from attacks in Iraq, Syria, or elsewhere involving ISIS.

“This investigation is ultimately about justice,” said Tony S. Kalogerakos, Esq. “I believe it was right to include my people in this litigation, and I feel a personal responsibility, almost a mission, to ensure they receive the justice they deserve. This is not just professional for me; it is deeply personal.”

At this stage, the firm emphasizes that no outcome can be guaranteed. Individuals who believe they may qualify are encouraged to complete the Eligibility Checklist Form on the site below as an initial step.

Contact Information:

Tony S. Kalogerakos, Esq.

tsk@injuryrights.com

https://www.injuryrights.com/victims-of-isis/

Due to high inquiry volume, please refrain from calling and instead complete the Eligibility Checklist Form to receive a response within 48 hours.