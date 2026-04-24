Medicana Health Group Launches HPV Vaccination and Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign, Advancing Prevention Through Regular Check-Ups



Photo: Medicana Ataköy Hospital in Istanbul via FL Comms

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicana Health Group has launched a new HPV vaccination and cervical cancer awareness campaign designed to expand prevention, strengthen public understanding, and reinforce trust in evidence-based care. Timed with World Immunization Week 2026, observed from 24 to 30 April under the World Health Organization’s theme “For every generation, vaccines work,” the initiative places HPV prevention within a broader life-course immunization agenda. In the first phase of the campaign the Group works toward an annual target of 25,000 vaccinations. ( WHO )

This initiative reflects Medicana Health Group’s broader commitment to advancing preventive care through accessible, institution-led health solutions. By combining a long-term awareness campaign with a follow-up framework, Medicana positions itself as a healthcare brand that connects global health priorities with measurable local action.

According to the World Health Organization, human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract, and nearly all cases of cervical cancer are linked to persistent infection with oncogenic HPV. Cervical cancer remains the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with an estimated 660,000 new cases in 2022, underscoring the importance of coordinated strategies that bring together vaccination, screening, regular follow-up and timely treatment.

Medicana’s campaign which encourages public and their staff to get vaccinated highlights the importance of institution-supported access and reinforces the Group’s role in expanding preventive healthcare pathways. Through this initiative, Medicana not only supports earlier action against cervical cancer risk but also strengthens its international profile as a health group investing in prevention, continuity of care and women’s health.

THE CRITICAL ROLE OF REGULAR CHECK-UPS

Medicana’s campaign is designed not only to promote HPV vaccination, but also to raise awareness of the full prevention pathway in cervical cancer care. Vaccination plays a key role in reducing risk before disease develops; however, regular medical follow-up and appropriate screening are equally important for detecting potential risks at an early stage. This prevention-to-treatment continuum reflects the World Health Organization’s cervical cancer elimination framework, which emphasizes HPV vaccination, screening at recommended ages, and timely access to treatment when precancerous lesions or invasive disease are identified.

In line with this approach, Medicana Health Group highlights the importance of regular check-ups as an essential part of preventive healthcare. Through its different check-up packages , Medicana offers individuals the opportunity to include relevant examinations and screenings, including gynecological evaluation and physician-recommended tests where appropriate. By combining vaccination awareness with regular controls and early diagnosis, Medicana aims to support individuals in taking proactive steps to protect their long-term health.



Photo: Prof. Dr. Ahmet Göçmen via FL Comms



STRENGTHENING AWARENESS THROUGH SCIENTIFIC DIALOGUE

As part of its scientific conference series held regularly each month, Medicana also organized a dedicated event titled “The Role of HPV Vaccination in the Prevention of Cervical Cancers” to deepen public and professional engagement with the topic. The conference opened with remarks by Prof. Dr. Tezer Kutluk, followed by a presentation from Prof. Dr. Ahmet Göçmen, Gynecology and Obstetrics Specialist at Medicana Ataşehir Hospital, who addressed the relationship between HPV and cervical cancers as well as the preventive role of vaccination. The event concluded with a Q&A session, giving participants the opportunity to raise questions directly and reinforcing the campaign’s emphasis on informed, science-based dialogue.

“Cervical cancer remains a significant global public health challenge, despite being largely preventable with the tools available today. At the heart of this issue lies the underuse of effective prevention and early detection strategies. The HPV vaccine is the most powerful protective measure in this process,” said Associate Professor Dr. Eylem Alıcı, Africa Regional Director of Medicana Health Group. “Our approach is to build a comprehensive healthcare journey that extends from vaccination and screening to early diagnosis and treatment. Our goal is not only to treat the disease, but also to foster a sustainable culture of health awareness that helps prevent it from developing in the first place.”



Photo: Associate Professor Dr. Eylem Alıcı, Africa Regional Director of Medicana Health Group via FL Comms



The global case for scaling HPV prevention continues to strengthen. WHO reports that the HPV vaccine was provided through national immunization programmes and services in 147 countries in 2024, while its cervical cancer elimination strategy calls for countries to reach 90% vaccination, 70% screening, and 90% treatment targets by 2030. By anchoring its campaign to that international agenda, Medicana aims to contribute to a more informed global conversation on women’s health while reinforcing its commitment to preventive, accessible, and longitudinal care. ( WHO )

About Medicana Health Group

Founded in 1992, Medicana Health Group is one of Türkiye’s leading privately owned healthcare providers, operating 19 hospitals in Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serving more than 5 million patients annually, including a significant international patient base, Medicana delivers multidisciplinary care across a broad range of specialties with a strong focus on clinical excellence and patient-centered service. In addition to healthcare, the Group invests in education through Medicana Education Group and Fenerbahçe University. With approximately 15,000 employees, Medicana continues to expand its international footprint while advancing sustainability through renewable energy investments and supporting Turkish sports through long-term health sponsorships.

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