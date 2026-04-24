INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of zSpace, Inc. (ZSPC) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against zSpace, Inc. (“zSpace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZSPC). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts in the Registration Statement issued in connection with zSpace’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), including allegations that: (1) before zSpace even filed its form S-1, a certain purchaser of Series E and Series F preferred stock emailed, inter alia, Defendant DeOliveira concerning financial statements that Defendants owed to the shareholder pursuant to the preferred stock purchase agreement; (2) there was a purchaser of zSpace’s preferred shares who was not named in the Registration Statement; and (3) Defendants’ failure to fulfill their obligations to their preferred shareholder would result in litigation.

If you purchased zSpace shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s December 2024 IPO, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/zspace/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 22, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com