Qosina Hosts Educational Lunch & Learn Event in Partnership with Packaging Compliance Labs

Ronkonkoma, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qosina, a leading global supplier of single-use components for the medical and pharmaceutical industries, will host a private educational event in collaboration with Packaging Compliance Labs (PCL) on April 30, 2026, at Texas Medical Center in Houston, TX. Designed for engineers and product developers, the event will deliver practical insights to support more efficient product development.

The Lunch & Learn will bring together Qosina and PCL experts to highlight how component selection and packaging compliance impact product development. By partnering with the right suppliers, engineers can reduce complexity, control costs and minimize risk. Attendees will learn how strategic sourcing and packaging considerations can streamline workflows from initial design through full-scale production, helping improve efficiency and avoid common development pitfalls.

“Our goal is to support engineers at every stage of their product journey,” said Lee Pochter, CEO of Qosina. “By bringing together expertise in components and packaging compliance, we help professionals simplify their processes and make more confident, informed decisions.”

This event reflects Qosina’s ongoing commitment to education and collaboration within the engineering and product development community.

About Qosina

Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and biopharmaceutical industries. With over 45 years of experience, Qosina offers one of the world’s largest selections of stock components—including connectors, fittings, valves, tubing and other critical parts—to help companies accelerate innovation and reduce time to market. In addition to its extensive catalog, Qosina provides custom sourcing, molding and assembly solutions. Headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, with a European office

Contact Info



Rachelle Morrow

rmorrow@qosina.com

+1 631-242-3000