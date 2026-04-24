Janice McAfee Announces The John McPepe Launch Party Featuring An Elite Line Up Of Musicians, Artists, and Freedom Fighters. April 29th In Las Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The John McPepe meme coin project has officially announced their launch party in Las Vegas, marking a historic intersection of internet meme culture and the defiant legacy of JOHN MCAFEE. The launch is planned for April 29th with a series of events in Las Vegas, including Afroman, Shooter McGavin, Riff Raff, Bobby Shmurda, and many more!

John McPepe serves as a tribute to the spirit of freedom and technical sovereignty championed by JOHN MCAFEE. By merging the iconic imagery of Pepe the Frog with MCAFEE’s history, the project creates a unique cultural movement for those who value privacy and the "Freedom Fighter" ethos.

The launch event will include a high profile exhibition that merges the JOHN MCAFEE legacy with the elite tier of internet meme art. Featuring over a dozen original works from the world’s top Pepe artists, the launch establishes a new cultural landmark for the intersection of digital art and technical defiance.

PREMIER OF JOHN MCPEPE MOVIE TRAILER

In addition to the art showcase, the project has confirmed the upcoming release of a full length John McPepe movie, scheduled to premiere in theaters in June 2026. The film will provide an immersive look into the lore, philosophy, energy, and history of the movement.

A New Era of Digital Culture

The Las Vegas launch event marks the beginning of a massive summer for the project.

“We are bringing together the greatest artists in this culture to tell a story that needs to be heard,” the team from McPepe said. “Between the Las Vegas exhibition and the full length film coming in June, we are ensuring the JOHN MCAFEE legacy is captured with the intensity and creativity it deserves.”

About John McPepe

John McPepe is a digital culture project dedicated to promote the legacy of John MCAFEE. By collaborating with world class artists and producing original cinematic content, the project serves as a hub for freedod focused art and media.