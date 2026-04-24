Global Green Airport Market to Hit USD 23.51 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Green Airport Market size was valued at USD 11.84 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 23.51 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.11% during 2026–2035. Airports throughout the world are aggressively investing in solar panel systems, green terminal buildings, electric ground handling vehicles, and sustainable aviation fuel infrastructure because to the growing need to cut carbon emissions and meet global climate change goals.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 11.84 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 23.51 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 7.11%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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Increasing Carbon Neutrality Commitments and Aviation Sustainability Targets

One of the main factors propelling the green airport market is the growing global focus on carbon neutrality and aviation sustainability. Airports are being compelled to operate more sustainably as governments and international aviation bodies impose more stringent regulations on carbon emissions. Airports are being forced to improve their sustainability image as a result of passengers' growing awareness of environmental responsibility. Infrastructure modernization is being accelerated by the financial advantages of carbon accrediting programs, green funding schemes, and green initiatives.

Major Green Airport Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Company (GE)

Schneider Electric SE

Johnson Controls International plc

IBM Corporation

SITA

Amadeus IT Group SA

Collins Aerospace

Thales Group

TKH Airport Solutions

Cisco Systems Inc.

Acciona, S.A.

Eaton Corporation

Leidos Holdings

Vanderlande Industries

AECOM

GMR Group

Skanska AB

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

The Civil & Commercial segment dominated the market with 63% revenue share in 2025, as rising passenger traffic and stricter environmental regulations are compelling commercial airports to adopt renewable energy. The Military market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.96% between 2026 - 2035, due to the increasing use of self-reliant and energy-independent infrastructure by defense organizations.

By Energy Type

The Solar Power segment accounted for 43% of revenue in 2025, as airports require large-scale, cost-efficient renewable energy sources to offset high electricity consumption. The Bioenergy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.77% during 2026–2035, as airports are seeking diversified renewable sources beyond solar.

By Airport Class

The Class A market accounted for 52% revenue in 2025, as large global airports are under greater government and social pressure to control emissions. The Class B segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.08% during 2026–2035 mid-sized airports are increasingly modernizing aging infrastructure.

By Airport Type

The international segment accounted for 62% revenue share in 2025 as global hubs face stronger international sustainability mandates and higher passenger expectations. The Domestic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period, as the development of air travel in the region is leading to the development of infrastructure.

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Green Airport Market Key Segments

By Application

Civil & Commercial

Military

By Energy Type

Wind Power

Bioenergy

Solar Power

Others

By Airport Class

Class A

Class B

Class C

By Airport Type

International

Domestic

Regional Insights:

The U.S. Green Airport Market size was valued at USD 3.52 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.82 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.14%. Federal sustainability programs, upgrading of outdated airport infrastructure, increased investment in renewable energy, electrification of ground operations, and energy-efficient terminal upgrades throughout key aviation hubs are all contributing to growth.

North America is expected to have 42% of the green airport market in 2025 because to significant expenditure for airport modernization and strict federal sustainability regulations. The area is known for its cutting-edge infrastructure, early adoption of renewable energy technology, and quick electrification of ground service equipment.

From 2026 to 2035, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a projected CAGR of 9.59%. The fast growth of airports and the rising number of travelers are the main drivers of the Asia-Pacific industry.

Recent Developments:

In April 2024 , Siemens AG announced the expansion of its smart infrastructure portfolio for airports, introducing advanced microgrid and digital energy management solutions designed to support net-zero airport operations and renewable integration.

, Siemens AG announced the expansion of its smart infrastructure portfolio for airports, introducing advanced microgrid and digital energy management solutions designed to support net-zero airport operations and renewable integration. In February 2024, Honeywell International Inc. introduced upgraded sustainable aviation fuel processing technology and smart building optimization software aimed at helping airports reduce lifecycle emissions and improve overall energy efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SUSTAINABILITY ADOPTION & CERTIFICATION INDEX – helps you understand the share of airports with green certifications, renewable energy adoption, and implementation of energy-efficient infrastructure systems.

– helps you understand the share of airports with green certifications, renewable energy adoption, and implementation of energy-efficient infrastructure systems. CARBON EMISSION & ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT METRICS – helps you evaluate reductions in CO₂ emissions, waste recycling rates, water conservation, and overall environmental performance of green airports.

– helps you evaluate reductions in CO₂ emissions, waste recycling rates, water conservation, and overall environmental performance of green airports. ENERGY EFFICIENCY & RESOURCE OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you assess energy savings, efficient HVAC and lighting systems, and operational improvements driving sustainable airport performance.

– helps you assess energy savings, efficient HVAC and lighting systems, and operational improvements driving sustainable airport performance. SMART TECHNOLOGY & INFRASTRUCTURE INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you identify the adoption of smart energy systems, IoT, digital twins, and electric ground transport enhancing operational efficiency.

– helps you identify the adoption of smart energy systems, IoT, digital twins, and electric ground transport enhancing operational efficiency. GREEN MOBILITY & CLEAN OPERATIONS TRACKER – helps you analyze the transition toward zero-emission ground support equipment and hybrid or electric airport fleets.

– helps you analyze the transition toward zero-emission ground support equipment and hybrid or electric airport fleets. PASSENGER & STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT INSIGHTS – helps you understand passenger awareness, participation in sustainability initiatives, and satisfaction with eco-friendly airport facilities.

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Green Airport Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 US$ 11.84 Billion Market Size by 2035 US$ 23.51 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.11 % From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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