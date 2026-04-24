REGULATORY INFORMATION
21 April 2026
Press release
Modification of the financial calendar
Financial Year 2025/2026
Ascencio announces a change to its financial calendar regarding the publication date of its half-year results for the 2025/2026 financial year.
This publication has been brought forward to Monday, May 18, 2026, instead of Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
Updated financial calendar
- Half-yearly financial report at 31/03/2026
18/05/2026 (5:40 p.m.)
- Interim statement at 30/06/2026
22/07/2026 (5:40 p.m.)
- Annual press release at 30/09/2026
25/11/2026 (5:40 p.m.)
- Ordinary general meeting of shareholders 2025/2026
29/01/2027 (2:30 p.m.)
Attachment