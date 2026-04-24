REGULATORY INFORMATION

21 April 2026

Press release

Modification of the financial calendar

Financial Year 2025/2026

Ascencio announces a change to its financial calendar regarding the publication date of its half-year results for the 2025/2026 financial year.

This publication has been brought forward to Monday, May 18, 2026, instead of Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Updated financial calendar

Half-yearly financial report at 31/03/2026

18/05/2026 (5:40 p.m.)

18/05/2026 (5:40 p.m.) Interim statement at 30/06/2026

22/07/2026 (5:40 p.m.)

22/07/2026 (5:40 p.m.) Annual press release at 30/09/2026

25/11/2026 (5:40 p.m.)

25/11/2026 (5:40 p.m.) Ordinary general meeting of shareholders 2025/2026

29/01/2027 (2:30 p.m.)





Attachment