Modification of the financial calendar - Financial Year 2025/2026  

 | Source: Ascencio SA Ascencio SA

REGULATORY INFORMATION
21 April 2026

Press release

Modification of the financial calendar

Financial Year 2025/2026

Ascencio announces a change to its financial calendar regarding the publication date of its half-year results for the 2025/2026 financial year.

This publication has been brought forward to Monday, May 18, 2026, instead of Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Updated financial calendar

  • Half-yearly financial report at 31/03/2026
    18/05/2026 (5:40 p.m.)
  • Interim statement at 30/06/2026
    22/07/2026 (5:40 p.m.)
  • Annual press release at 30/09/2026
    25/11/2026 (5:40 p.m.)
  • Ordinary general meeting of shareholders 2025/2026
    29/01/2027 (2:30 p.m.)


Attachment


Attachments

Presse release - Financial Calendar Modification
GlobeNewswire

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