Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Stages Sell Out Fast as the Ethereum Price Prediction Reaches $25,000 by Standard Chartered

Dubai, UAE, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Ethereum based token Pepeto just confirmed that its latest presale stage cleared out in hours, a direct sign that buyer demand around the project is growing sharply. That pace alone tells you how much belief now stands behind this presale, and as the Binance listing draws closer, early round buyers keep coming back to add larger positions with each new stage. Every week that passes makes it harder to dismiss the idea that Pepeto could become the breakout token of 2026.

Pepeto is built on Ethereum, which is exactly why this article breaks down the bullish Ethereum price prediction from Standard Chartered that maps a path to $25,000 per ETH by 2028, to see where the blockchain is heading, and to get deeper into Pepeto to understand the reason behind the massive attention it is pulling right now.

Crypto News: Pepeto Stages Closing Fast and the Bullish Ethereum Price Prediction From Standard Chartered

Pepeto clearing a stage this fast turns the token into a must-watch for every serious portfolio, and what adds real weight is that a senior developer who previously built trading systems at Binance leads the exchange, a platform designed to solve the Ethereum fee problems that cost users money every day. As the Ethereum price prediction gets stronger with each fresh headline, Pepeto picks up more value with every step forward.

Standard Chartered's Global Head of Digital Assets Research Geoffrey Kendrick raised the Ethereum price prediction to $7,500 by end of 2025, $12,000 in 2026, $18,000 in 2027, and $25,000 by 2028 according to CoinDesk. Kendrick pointed to treasury companies and spot ETFs buying 3.8% of all circulating ETH since June, nearly double Bitcoin's fastest institutional buying pace, and the GENIUS Act clearing the path for stablecoins on Ethereum.

ETH trades at $2,330 ( Yahoo Finance), up 15% over the past month, with $2,400 acting as key resistance and $2,300 as support. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded nine straight days of net inflows with $43.3 million on April 21 alone, the longest streak in months. BitMine, the largest Ethereum treasury holder, staked 61,232 ETH on April 22 and now controls 3.39 million ETH worth $7.9 billion.

Even if the Ethereum price prediction plays out fully and ETH hits $25,000, that is still a 10x from here on a $280 billion asset. A 10x is strong, but the life-changing money has always come from the projects built on top of Ethereum that catch the volume on the way up. Each time the Ethereum price moved higher, the tokens riding on its network moved many times harder.

Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto and Why It Matters Now

Pepeto targets the exact fees that drain Ethereum portfolios daily, and the developer behind the exchange previously ran infrastructure processing billions at Binance. PepetoSwap wipes out trading costs entirely on every swap, while competitors like Uniswap and PancakeSwap take 0.3% per trade, and the bridge sends tokens across chains at zero gas. Once this launches, paying fees on trades that Pepeto handles for nothing stops making sense.

That explains why heavy ETH holders are among the top buyers in this presale. These wallets have seen this pattern repeat before. One early ETH buyer dropped just $6,200 into the 2014 presale, and that one position turned into over $80 million. They know that the Ethereum price prediction alone will not deliver those kinds of returns from ETH at a $280 billion market cap, so the real capital rotates into the next presale with working tools already behind it.

Pepeto stands on that foundation, and it carries something ETH never had at this stage, viral meme coin energy that mirrors early Shiba Inu. Analysts point to at least 50x based on how prior meme coins moved right after listing, and skipping Pepeto at presale price could turn into the most expensive miss of 2026.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction now points to $25,000 by 2028 on the path Standard Chartered mapped out, and every token running on Ethereum climbs when the Ethereum price moves up. Right now, no new project in the crypto news cycle carries a stronger setup than Pepeto.

Every reading in the market today points to a bull run forming, and crypto news has shown cycle after cycle that the biggest money flows in right before a rally kicks off, not during it. Presales and meme coins have built more millionaires than any other part of crypto history, and Pepeto wraps both into one position, a combination this rare barely ever shows up.

Buyers entering today could lock in the kind of return that Shiba Inu and ETH handed to every early holder, and this market is filled with people who built life-changing wealth from exactly this kind of timing. And the hardest part of crypto is seeing a chance like this, reading everything about it, and choosing to sit out while others turn it into millions, and Pepeto is closing that window fast with the Binance listing coming any day now.

Click Here to Enter Pepeto Before the Presale Closes

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2028?

Standard Chartered targets the Ethereum price prediction at $25,000 by 2028, with $12,000 for 2026 and $18,000 for 2027 based on institutional ETF buying and stablecoin growth.

Is Pepeto a strong presale to buy now?

Pepeto runs on Ethereum with a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI scanner built by a senior developer from Binance. The presale raised $9.5 million at $0.0000001866 with 178% staking APY and a confirmed listing ahead.



