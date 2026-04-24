CORRECTION – Greystone Provides $215.5 Million in HUD Financing for Care New England Health System in Rhode Island

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on April 20, 2026 by Greystone, please note in the fifth paragraph, Todd Conklin's title has been corrected from CEO to CFO. The corrected release follows:

Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $215,500,000 FHA 242 GNMA financing for Care New England Health System (“CNE”), a leading healthcare provider headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. CNE was advised by Cornerstone Health Advisors LLC and the transaction was originated by Greystone Managing Director Brett Southworth.

CNE operates a three-hospital system totaling 749 beds across the state of Rhode Island. Loan proceeds will be used to refinance CNE’s existing Series 2016B & C bonds and fund renovations and new construction projects—including ambulatory facilities at Kent Hospital and renovations at Women & Infants Hospital.

The transaction is one of the largest FHA 242 loans in the program and features a first-of-its-kind co-borrower structure designed to preserve CNE’s existing obligated group, similar to structures commonly used in traditional markets.

“We are thrilled that we were able to execute a financing that will help further the growth of Care New England,” said Mr. Southworth. “This transaction underscores Greystone’s leadership in healthcare finance and our ability to deliver innovative capital solutions in complex market environments.”

“The HUD structure was perfect for our needs. In traditional markets, CNE was a sub-investment grade credit. HUD insurance allowed CNE to refinance its outstanding debt and access substantial new money that would be expensive in traditional markets, but affordable with HUD insurance. This loan will expand care in Rhode Island and improve our capital structure. We are grateful for the support of our dedicated Board, and the teams at HUD, Cornerstone, and Greystone,” said Todd Conklin, Executive Vice President & CFO of Care New England Health System.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

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Alyson Nikulicz

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